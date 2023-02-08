ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Enterprise

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Admits to Almost Calling Him After Seeing Him in New Gap Campaign

Losing a loved one is never easy, but it’s the moments you forget they are gone that hurt more. Mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Connie Boss Alexander, opened up about seeing her son on television for the first time since his death. The late dancer appeared in a recent campaign for the clothing brand, Gap. Seeing it for the first time on television, Page Six reported Alexander took to her Instagram story to share how she almost picked up the phone to call him. “I almost called you to say son look at you in this ad,” Alexander wrote. “Then I remembered. My heart…”
People

Eve Shares Adorable Photos from Wilde Wolf's First Birthday Celebration — See His Cake!

Eve shares son Wilde Wolf with husband Maximillion Cooper Eve is celebrating one year with her baby boy! On Wednesday, the rapper, 44, shared an adorable series of photos on Instagram from son Wilde Wolf's first birthday. In the festive snaps, Wilde smiles as he reaches toward his beautiful teal-colored birthday cake, complete with gold foil, gold and silver decorations and a Peter rabbit figurine. The cake also features the word "one" written in gold on the side and a silver birthday candle on top. "Wilde's #1stbirthday #tears #joy #happiness ❤️🎂🥲🥳," Eve captioned the post. Maximillion...
The Independent

Molly-Mae Hague admits she can ‘barely watch’ video of herself giving birth

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she filmed the entirety of her birth, but she will never share it online.Love Island star Hague gave birth to daughter Bambi Fury last month, who she shares with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, who she met on the ITV2 dating show.Since the birth, the 23-year-olds shared updates on Bambi’s first weeks on social media, with Molly-Mae posting a 30-minute video on her YouTube channel explaining the details of how her birth went.In the video, the reality star admitted that, while the experience is “a massive blur”, she filmed herself giving birth, but said the...
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelor’s Rachel Recchia Clarifies Whether She’s Dating Ex Clayton After Flirty TikTok

Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard are NOT back together romantically, despite a recent TikTok that had fans wondering whether something could be going on between them. In a video from TMZ, Rachel was asked whether she’s dating Clayton, to which she laughed while responding, “No, but we are friends!” When asked how she’s managed to become friends with an ex who hurt her so badly, Rachel admitted, “A lot of time and healing.” She also kept coy about the current status of her love life and refused to answer whether or not she’s single at the moment.

