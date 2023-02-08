ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

K-Fox 95.5

Tornado Watch Issued for Portions of Deep East Texas

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado Watch for portions of southeastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi, and eastern Texas. The watch is in effect through Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. The only East Texas county included in the watch area is Sabine County. Keep in...
LOUISIANA STATE
dequeenbee.com

Rain tonight and Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was moving toward the ArkLaTex as of early Tuesday evening. Rain was already showing up in Texas and Oklahoma. A cold front was draped across the northern part of the ArkLaTex stretching back into south Texas. This boundary will pass through the area on Wednesday.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Tornado Watch issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas and Mississippi until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis. A Tornado Watch has been issued in the following counties: Coahoma, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, Lee, Phillips, Quitman, St. Francis, and Tunica. This evening will become quite active with […]
ARKANSAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages. KTAL Meteorologist Josh Marcisz said, “This will be the highest the water levels have been since 2015 and...
TALCO, TX
Kait 8

Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
JONESBORO, AR
Kicker 102.5

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
TEXAS STATE
hamiltonpawprint.com

Weekly Forecast; Texas and Oklahoma Freezing Rain

Sunny conditions will continue all throughout this week. Winds gusts up at 5 to 10 mph. Today’s temperature range is from 58 degrees Fahrenheit to 25 degrees Fahrenheit, and rain is not expected throughout the week. Monday, Feb. 6. High Temperature: 69 degrees Fahrenheit. Low Temperature: 43 degrees Fahrenheit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area

Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system

MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
MICHIGAN STATE
KSLA

VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. Another tornado warning was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSLA

EF-2 tornado damages buildings, homes in Tangipahoa

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned an EF-2 tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. Another tornado warning was reissued for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

