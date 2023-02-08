Read full article on original website
Central Texas weather: Sunny today, another cold front heading our way
AUSTIN, Texas - The rain clouds are long gone and now it's time to enjoy a beautiful Winter day. Yes, it will be cold and uncomfortable this morning but the sunshine and a southerly wind will warm us up in a hurry. Highs heading for the 70s with a 100%...
Wintry Mix Is Possible For Much Of Oklahoma To End the Week
It's been a damp week in Oklahoma! But we won't complain about that because Oklahomans never complain about moisture. And it's looking like more wet stuff will fall from the sky to end out our soggy and chilly week. So far February 2023 in Oklahoma has been an interesting dose...
Tornado Watch Issued for Portions of Deep East Texas
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado Watch for portions of southeastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi, and eastern Texas. The watch is in effect through Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. The only East Texas county included in the watch area is Sabine County. Keep in...
Rain tonight and Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was moving toward the ArkLaTex as of early Tuesday evening. Rain was already showing up in Texas and Oklahoma. A cold front was draped across the northern part of the ArkLaTex stretching back into south Texas. This boundary will pass through the area on Wednesday.
Tornado Watch issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas and Mississippi until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis. A Tornado Watch has been issued in the following counties: Coahoma, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, Lee, Phillips, Quitman, St. Francis, and Tunica. This evening will become quite active with […]
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages. KTAL Meteorologist Josh Marcisz said, “This will be the highest the water levels have been since 2015 and...
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
Cross-Country Storm Brings Possible Severe Thunderstorms, Flooding to Southern US
In the Southern US, flooding and potentially severe thunderstorms are possible due to the cross-country storm that is moving across the nation. The South may experience severe weather and flooding this week due to a storm that is moving across the eastern US. Meanwhile, some areas of the Midwest will experience snow.
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
Weekly Forecast; Texas and Oklahoma Freezing Rain
Sunny conditions will continue all throughout this week. Winds gusts up at 5 to 10 mph. Today’s temperature range is from 58 degrees Fahrenheit to 25 degrees Fahrenheit, and rain is not expected throughout the week. Monday, Feb. 6. High Temperature: 69 degrees Fahrenheit. Low Temperature: 43 degrees Fahrenheit.
Central Texas weather to get colder as week goes on
We'll have a gorgeous day tomorrow and then things will change as a cold front comes to the area. Zack Shields has the details in his full forecast.
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system
MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. Another tornado warning was...
Oak wilt poses a threat to Texas trees after ice storm, arborists warn
Destruction wrought by an early-February ice storm locally felled many of our local trees and greatly reduced their canopies, opening wounds that could lead to more dead trees, arborists warn.
EF-2 tornado damages buildings, homes in Tangipahoa
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned an EF-2 tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. Another tornado warning was reissued for...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
