ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Stegeman seating reconfiguration plan unveiled

By Mike Mobley, UGA Sports Communications
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAXLQ_0kgEBSr000

Student seating, season ticket locations and the team benches will be adjusted at Stegeman Coliseum to enhance the game day experience prior to the 2023-24 Georgia men’s basketball season, Josh Brooks, the UGA Athletic Association’s J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, announced on Tuesday.

“We are keenly aware that reseating Stegeman Coliseum is a significant and emotional issue,” Brooks said. “Many of our fans have held men’s basketball season tickets for a number of years, and we sincerely appreciate their support and attendance. A tremendous amount of time and thought went into our reseating plan, and we feel that it achieves our goal of enhancing the atmosphere at Stegeman Coliseum while remaining one of the most affordable men’s basketball tickets in the SEC.”

The season ticket cost will remain the same for the 2023-24 season, and more than 80 percent of seats will have the same or lower required per-seat contribution.

The most noticeable aspects of the plan feature adjusting the location of the Georgia student section to include court-level seating areas in sections T, U and V and switching the locations of the home and visiting benches.

“By relocating the student section along the sideline, we will provide a better home court advantage and experience for not only our students, but also our student-athletes and fans,” Brooks said.

Georgia will join a growing list of basketball and/or football programs to go through a recent reseating process. Over the past five years, more than 50 Division-I programs have gone through a similar adjustment in their home venues.

Order of seat selections for season tickets will be based on a multiple factors, including cumulative priority points for members of the Georgia Bulldog Club and consecutive years of men’s basketball season ticket purchases.

The reseating will also involve the relocation of additional groups such as UGA faculty/staff and Athletic Association staff – both former and current. Those assignments will be determined by criteria such as years of season ticket purchases and usage of those tickets.

All 2022-23 season ticket holders will receive a personalized email regarding how this reseating process impacts them.

Fans can request season tickets for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season and make their Men’s Basketball Fund contribution now by clicking here .

The formal season ticket request process for the 2023-24 season will begin in July with a season ticket request and Men’s Basketball Fund (MBF) contribution deadline of September 1. The seat selection process will be conducted in late-September through early-October.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

Georgia football announces date for 2023 G-Day spring game

Georgia’s annual G-Day intrasquad scrimmage is set for Saturday, April 15 in Sanford Stadium, according to an announcement from the University of Georgia Alumni Association. The game’s kickoff time has not been revealed yet. Similarly, there aren’t any details regarding television or streaming options to view the game as of this publication. The G-Day game will be open to the public, though construction crews are currently in the first phase of ongoing renovations to Sanford Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Former Georgia tennis star Lilly Kimbell dies at 31

Lilly Kimbell, a former University of Georgia women’s tennis player, died on Sunday. She was 31 years old. "We were stunned and heartbroken to learn of Lilly passing away," Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace said. "I will always remember how she helped create a culture of excellence with her attitude and work ethic. Lilly was a fantastic teammate and was always smiling and laughing during practice and matches.”
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

What to Make of Georgia's Recent Losing Streak

Mike White's first season as the Georgia basketball head coach has been a tale of two halves. After surpassing last year's win total in just 10 games and a promising 3-1 start in SEC play, the Bulldogs have now lost 6 out of 7 games and are headed toward their toughest stretch of the season. With the likelihood of more losses coming, what should Bulldog fan's make of this transitional first season under coach White?
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola might not be in Georgia’s plans anymore

The Nebraska football team might be having a better week than anyone realized before now. That’s because it appears that the Georgia Bulldogs are moving to other plans when it comes to their quarterback of the future. Those plans would seem to indicate that if Dylan Raiola hasn’t ruled out the defending national championship, it might be on the horizon.
LINCOLN, NE
WYFF4.com

Area high school football teams hire new head coaches

Two Upstate high school football teams introduced new head coaches on Tuesday. At Landrum, the Cardinals hired longtime Broome assistant Brent Bridges away from his alma mater, where he'd spent the past 11 seasons, most recently, as offensive coordinator. Bridges, a fromer Centurions quarterback, oversaw a high-scoring attack in 2022 that averaged 31 points a game.
WALHALLA, SC
andnowuknow.com

Publix Expands With New Store in Gainesville, Georgia

LAKELAND, FL - Georgia is the latest state to welcome a new Publix store. The grocer announced it has officially begun construction at its newest location in Gainesville near Atlanta. The Gainesville Times reported that construction on the new store is expected to start this spring, with completion anticipated by...
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy