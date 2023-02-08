Stegeman seating reconfiguration plan unveiled

Student seating, season ticket locations and the team benches will be adjusted at Stegeman Coliseum to enhance the game day experience prior to the 2023-24 Georgia men’s basketball season, Josh Brooks, the UGA Athletic Association’s J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, announced on Tuesday.

“We are keenly aware that reseating Stegeman Coliseum is a significant and emotional issue,” Brooks said. “Many of our fans have held men’s basketball season tickets for a number of years, and we sincerely appreciate their support and attendance. A tremendous amount of time and thought went into our reseating plan, and we feel that it achieves our goal of enhancing the atmosphere at Stegeman Coliseum while remaining one of the most affordable men’s basketball tickets in the SEC.”

The season ticket cost will remain the same for the 2023-24 season, and more than 80 percent of seats will have the same or lower required per-seat contribution.

The most noticeable aspects of the plan feature adjusting the location of the Georgia student section to include court-level seating areas in sections T, U and V and switching the locations of the home and visiting benches.

“By relocating the student section along the sideline, we will provide a better home court advantage and experience for not only our students, but also our student-athletes and fans,” Brooks said.

Georgia will join a growing list of basketball and/or football programs to go through a recent reseating process. Over the past five years, more than 50 Division-I programs have gone through a similar adjustment in their home venues.

Order of seat selections for season tickets will be based on a multiple factors, including cumulative priority points for members of the Georgia Bulldog Club and consecutive years of men’s basketball season ticket purchases.

The reseating will also involve the relocation of additional groups such as UGA faculty/staff and Athletic Association staff – both former and current. Those assignments will be determined by criteria such as years of season ticket purchases and usage of those tickets.

All 2022-23 season ticket holders will receive a personalized email regarding how this reseating process impacts them.

Fans can request season tickets for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season and make their Men’s Basketball Fund contribution now by clicking here .

The formal season ticket request process for the 2023-24 season will begin in July with a season ticket request and Men’s Basketball Fund (MBF) contribution deadline of September 1. The seat selection process will be conducted in late-September through early-October.