Mild week, rain and wind Thursday
Skies will turn cloudy through this evening, with temperatures in the mid-40s. Low pressure will travel northeast through the mid-Mississippi Valley tonight. Showers will become more numerous overnight and linger Thursday morning. A high wind warning and wind advisory are in effect Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A narrow line of embedded storms […]
Wind warnings and advisories expire as storm departs
Gusts will continue tonight but will subside sharply after midnight. Gusty winds to continue for a few more hours but drop off quickly after sunset. The jet stream “max” wind core overhead is shifting east and taking the storm system with it. PEAK GUSTS through 5pm include 57mph...
Storm bringing gusty wind and rain into the evening
(WKBN) – The mild winter weather will continue this week with temperatures staying above normal. The next storm system is impacting the Valley and will bring the risk for rain showers and a small chance for a thunderstorm through early tonight. The storm will also bring the potential for high wind.
Wind gusts up to 60 mph expected Thursday; ways to keep safe at home, on the road
High winds and rain is expected to make its way through the Miami Valley Thursday.
19 First Alert Weather Day: Thursday to bring rain then damaging wind threat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are in between systems today. A mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures in the 42 to 47 degree range. We are tracking low pressure over Texas this morning. This storm will gain strength and track close to Chicago by midday tomorrow. It will then...
High winds cause thousands of power outages across the Miami Valley
According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, 3,675 AES Ohio customers across the Miami Valley are in the dark, as on 2:10 p.m. A majority of the outages have been reported in Preble County on Thursday.
Wind gusts in Northeast Ohio could reach 55 mph Thursday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio will be under a wind advisory on Thursday, with gusts expected to reach 55 mph. The National Weather Service says south to southwest winds will be steady at 20 to 30 mph throughout the day. The wind advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday and includes Cuyahoga, Ashland, Ashtabula, Geauga, Holmes, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 11 p.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 11 p.m., about 2,400 AEP customers and more than 4,300 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity and about 240 homes in Franklin […]
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
14 romantic getaways in Ohio, for Valentine’s Day (or any day)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hibernate in a fancy hotel or hike through Ohio’s Hocking Hills: What’s your perfect romantic getaway?. February is an ideal time to plan a mini-escape, an antidote for the wintertime blues, a sure cure for cabin fever. But where to go?. Spend the afternoon...
Hunters harvested the most deer in these Ohio counties this season
Deer hunting season officially wrapped up in Ohio this week, so how successful were hunters across the state?
Lake Erie walleye fishing scandal leads to new rules in upcoming Maumee tournament
MAUMEE, Ohio — Two competitive fishermen were indicted on criminal charges in October and pleaded not guilty after they were accused of stuffing fish with lead weights to win tournaments. The scandal's fallout has left impacts on other fishing tournaments, including the Maumee Tackle Fishing Outfitters. The tournament to...
100-car train carrying hazardous chemicals derails in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line on February 4, authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored local air quality. The rail operator, Norfolk Southern, reported that a train with some 100 cars, which was carrying a variety of...
Ohio reports 8,833 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Feb. 9
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio continued to hover around the 8,000-mark, rising slightly to 8,833 this week from 8,260 cases last week. The last time that the state’s weekly case number was about 8,000 was in April. This marked the fourth straight...
The One Italian Pizzeria In Ohio With Surprisingly Delicious Cheese Curds
Ohio pizzerias are generally places for, well, pizza. Sure, Italian favorites like hoagies and spaghetti sometimes pepper the menu, with even a few pub-inspired appetizers thrown in for good measure. Mozzarella sticks or cheesy garlic bread? Yes. Fried cheese curds? Maybe, maybe, at a pizzeria in Wisconsin… but Ohio? Not so much. Unless, of course, we’re talking about Yellow Brick Pizza, a pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, that’s known for epic pizzas… and surprisingly delicious cheese curds, too.
2 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
How to get a fishing license in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio is home to some of the best fishing in the Midwest and it won't be long until anglers drop their lines back in the water. All Ohioans 17 years and older are required to have a fishing license to take fish from state waters. Here's everything you need to know about fishing licenses in the Buckeye State.
Ohio Has A Brand New Theme Park With Roller Coasters, Rides, And Restaurants
In Southwest Ohio, Warren County has long been hailed as Ohio’s Largest Playground, a place filled with water parks, adventure parks, and, of course, one of the best amusement parks in the country. Kings Island has been entertaining generations of Ohioans since 1972, providing an ever-evolving experience for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and families alike. The 2023 season promises to be one for the books, with the opening of Adventure Port, a new theme park at Kings Island sure to delight guests young and old.
Ohio takes first step to connect 3 cities to Dayton
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light to begin looking into expanding rail access to more Ohioans, while connecting three cities to Dayton.
