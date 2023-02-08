ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Mild week, rain and wind Thursday

Skies will turn cloudy through this evening, with temperatures in the mid-40s. Low pressure will travel northeast through the mid-Mississippi Valley tonight. Showers will become more numerous overnight and linger Thursday morning. A high wind warning and wind advisory are in effect Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A narrow line of embedded storms […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 59

Wind warnings and advisories expire as storm departs

Gusts will continue tonight but will subside sharply after midnight. Gusty winds to continue for a few more hours but drop off quickly after sunset. The jet stream “max” wind core overhead is shifting east and taking the storm system with it. PEAK GUSTS through 5pm include 57mph...
OHIO STATE
27 First News

Storm bringing gusty wind and rain into the evening

(WKBN) – The mild winter weather will continue this week with temperatures staying above normal. The next storm system is impacting the Valley and will bring the risk for rain showers and a small chance for a thunderstorm through early tonight. The storm will also bring the potential for high wind.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Wind gusts in Northeast Ohio could reach 55 mph Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio will be under a wind advisory on Thursday, with gusts expected to reach 55 mph. The National Weather Service says south to southwest winds will be steady at 20 to 30 mph throughout the day. The wind advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday and includes Cuyahoga, Ashland, Ashtabula, Geauga, Holmes, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 11 p.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 11 p.m., about 2,400 AEP customers and more than 4,300 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity and about 240 homes in Franklin […]
OHIO STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
CINCINNATI, OH
buffalonynews.net

100-car train carrying hazardous chemicals derails in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line on February 4, authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored local air quality. The rail operator, Norfolk Southern, reported that a train with some 100 cars, which was carrying a variety of...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Pizzeria In Ohio With Surprisingly Delicious Cheese Curds

Ohio pizzerias are generally places for, well, pizza. Sure, Italian favorites like hoagies and spaghetti sometimes pepper the menu, with even a few pub-inspired appetizers thrown in for good measure. Mozzarella sticks or cheesy garlic bread? Yes. Fried cheese curds? Maybe, maybe, at a pizzeria in Wisconsin… but Ohio? Not so much. Unless, of course, we’re talking about Yellow Brick Pizza, a pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, that’s known for epic pizzas… and surprisingly delicious cheese curds, too.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

How to get a fishing license in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio is home to some of the best fishing in the Midwest and it won't be long until anglers drop their lines back in the water. All Ohioans 17 years and older are required to have a fishing license to take fish from state waters. Here's everything you need to know about fishing licenses in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
OnlyInYourState

Ohio Has A Brand New Theme Park With Roller Coasters, Rides, And Restaurants

In Southwest Ohio, Warren County has long been hailed as Ohio’s Largest Playground, a place filled with water parks, adventure parks, and, of course, one of the best amusement parks in the country. Kings Island has been entertaining generations of Ohioans since 1972, providing an ever-evolving experience for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and families alike. The 2023 season promises to be one for the books, with the opening of Adventure Port, a new theme park at Kings Island sure to delight guests young and old.
WARREN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy