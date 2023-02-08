Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1,200 off for the Super Bowl (Seriously)
There are a lot of great ways to watch the Super Bowl this year, but few are likely as satisfying as doing so with a huge discount on a new OLED TV. One of the best OLED TV deals is taking place at Samsung right now, where you can get the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV for just $1,800. This is a massive savings of $1,200, as it would regularly cost $3,000. If that final price is still a little high for you, the 55-inch model is also discounted right now, seeing a sale price of $1,450. Free shipping is included with both sizes, but the 65-inch will likely make a better window for Super Bowl guests to gather around.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Digital Trends
Best Super Bowl TV deals: Get a 70-inch 4K TV for $480
The big game is coming up, and you better have a TV worthy of it if you want to host that Super Bowl party. Whether you’re going all out with something massive from our 70-inch TV deals, or your apartment can only fit a 50-inch TV, we’ve got you covered. We’ve collected the best TV deals we can find from Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and more. We’ll explain how tech like HDR10+, neural networks and self-lit pixels will affect how you experience the championship game of 2023.
Best deals at Walmart this week
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
Your TV is spying on you — here’s how you can stop it
Fun fact: The first Compaq Portable computer shipped in 1983 and cost more than $8,400 in today’s dollars. Wow, times have changed. Still, your computer is a significant investment, and you want it to perform well for years. You don’t have to deal with the same issues with your television, but one common question I get is the best method to wipe away fingerprints and dust. Unfortunately, you have to think about tracking on your TV just like on a computer or phone. Keep reading to find out how you welcomed a spy into your living room — and what you...
AOL Corp
Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Android users urged to change two settings immediately – including one that can stop snooping
ANDROID Users have been urged to change two settings on their devices for a better experience. They include a security hack and one to make the screen easier to read. Every smartphone device comes equipped with a lock screen. This is meant to protect your sensitive information and privacy. That...
10 awesome big screen TV deals for Super Bowl 2023
Super Bowl 2023 is the year’s biggest football matchup, so why not enjoy it on a new big-screen TV? The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles kicks off on Sunday, February 12, making it the perfect time to shop and save on a brand new plasma.
Albany Herald
If You Haven’t Yet Bought the Super-popular ‘Amazon Coat,’ It’s on Sale Today
Everyone and their little sister likely owns the most popular Amazon coat by now. Oh, you know it. It's the hot, ridiculously popular quilted puffer loved by influencers, fashionistas and just about everyone with a pulse, It's the one winter staple just about everyone needs in their closet. With that in mind, all this is probably old hat to you, but just in case you never locked in your purchase and brought one home, now is a great time to go ahead and do so. That's because the already very affordable coat is on sale right now. Yes, right now.
Amazon will start charging Prime members up to $10 in delivery fees on grocery orders under $150
Delivery charges range from $3.95 to $9.95, depending on the size of the order, and go into effect February 28, Amazon announced Friday.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
Why you need to delete 3 apps right now if you have an Android
Three activity-tracking apps on your Android could be scamming you by promising money through advertisements but never paying you. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains.
Today's Walmart kitchen deal: People are going nuts over this gorgeous $20 The Pioneer Woman toaster
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you want to give your kitchen an inexpensive new-for-2023 makeover, Walmart's the place to go. That's because the retailer...
Google has hidden a brand new creepy secret in its website – have you found it?
GOOGLE has hidden a very creepy secret that you'll definitely want to try out. It involves typing out a special phrase – and then clicking a brand new button that's only just been added. The eerie Easter egg is perfect for fans of hit TV show (and originally video...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
People are just realising huge Ring doorbell mistake millions may be making
AMAZON'S Ring doorbell can help owners keep track of activity nearby their home - but the feature can kill its battery. The device notifies users of movement around your home through its in-built motion detector. But if the motion detector is too sensitive, users can be bombarded by Ring notifications...
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
Comments / 0