"Tell my family I love them": Audio captures moment officer was shot in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The name of the officer shot twice during a traffic stop in West Philadelphia and the accused gunman have been revealed. One day after the shooting, the scars where bullets pelted stone and brick are still labeled Thursday.The chalk circles scrawled about the sidewalk on 60th Street – where Officer Giovanni Maysonet was shot twice — with one bullet penetrating his abdomen. His words over police radio — of love to his family. "Tell my family I love them if I don't make it," Maysonet said on the police radio. What we know about West Philadelphia police officer shootingProsecutors were taken...
3 in custody in connection with shooting of Philadelphia police officer
According to First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, two officers approached the vehicle and at some point, the passenger of the vehicle and one of the officers got into a struggle.
Woman attacked and robbed in Center City; 4 teens wanted
Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects who attacked and robbed a woman in Center City last weekend.
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting
Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
India Spellman freed after judge dismisses 2013 murder conviction
A Philadelphia judge has dismissed the 2013 murder conviction of 29-year-old India Spellman, and she is free to go home. Her defense attorneys have said she was wrongfully convicted for the 2010 murder of an 87-year-old World War II veteran.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
Business associate accused of murdering Pennsylvania mother found in shallow grave
Investigators said that Blair Watts killed Jennifer Brown on Jan. 3 before reporting her missing one day later. Brown's body was found in a shallow grave on Jan. 18.
Business associate arrested in death of missing Royersford mom Jennifer Brown
The investigation began after the suspect reported Jennifer Brown missing, saying she never arrived to get her 8-year-old son off the school bus.
20-year-old shot, killed on Pa. city corner: report
A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at the corner of 56th Steet and Larchwood Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Police told the news outlet the victim, who has not yet been identified, had been shot multiple times....
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
21-year-old charged with first-degree murder in 2018 shooting of Kristian Marche
Taron Small shot and killed Marche in August 2018, just one day before Marche was expected to start at Penn State University on a track and field scholarship. Small will be sentenced in May and could face the rest of his life in prison.
fox29.com
Video: $20,000 reward offered for suspect with 'distinctive limp' in deadly Frankford shooting
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting that claimed one man's life last month. The deadly shooting unfolded in an alleyway on the 1600 block of Foulkrod Street on January 17. Video shows a suspect firing several shots from a...
Girl, 14, Dies By Suicide Days After Filmed Attack At Ocean County High School
Adriana Olivia Kuch was always a happy child, her father Michael Kuch says."She was a wild child," he told Daily Voice on Thursday, Feb. 9. "She wanted to have fun."On Feb. 3, Kuch and his wife found their 14-year-old daughter dead by suicide in their Bayville home — two days after she was the vict…
Pa. man shot, killed while standing on his front porch: report
A Philadelphia man was shot and killed while standing on his front porch, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, in the Frankford section of the city. Police told the news outlet that the 32-year-old victim...
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Shot fired as Philadelphia corner store robbed by armed man
PHILADELPHIA - Surveillance footage captured the moment an armed suspect robbed a corner store at gunpoint in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. Police say the man pulled out a gun and demanded money from a grocery store on the 6500 block of Wister Street over the weekend. Video showed the...
The Philadelphia Citizen
“Help me! Mom, help me!”
“Tyre Nichols Cried in Anguish,” read the headline in The New York Times. “Soon Mr. Nichols was on the ground — not far from the home he shared with is mother and stepfather — crying out in anguish: ‘Mom, Mom, Mom.’”. Reading those words...
Archdiocese of Philadelphia investigating after racially charged video surfaces
"We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert's would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values," said the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
delawarevalleynews.com
17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison
A 17 year old male was stabbed nine times while in the Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road. The assault stemmed from an argument. police did not say what the argument was about. He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was...
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished
Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.
