Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

"Tell my family I love them": Audio captures moment officer was shot in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The name of the officer shot twice during a traffic stop in West Philadelphia and the accused gunman have been revealed. One day after the shooting, the scars where bullets pelted stone and brick are still labeled Thursday.The chalk circles scrawled about the sidewalk on 60th Street – where Officer Giovanni Maysonet was shot twice — with one bullet penetrating his abdomen. His words over police radio — of love to his family. "Tell my family I love them if I don't make it," Maysonet said on the police radio. What we know about West Philadelphia police officer shootingProsecutors were taken...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting

Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Philadelphia Citizen

“Help me! Mom, help me!”

“Tyre Nichols Cried in Anguish,” read the headline in The New York Times. “Soon Mr. Nichols was on the ground — not far from the home he shared with is mother and stepfather — crying out in anguish: ‘Mom, Mom, Mom.’”. Reading those words...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison

A 17 year old male was stabbed nine times while in the Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road. The assault stemmed from an argument. police did not say what the argument was about. He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And Vanished

Dashand Lahki Stokelin is the father of five children who lived in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dashand is a man who never had any alcohol or substance abuse issues, reports the Charley Project. One November day, he borrowed a vehicle that belonged to his grandmother, Nancy Stokelin. Dashand borrowed her blue 2016 Subaru Legacy with New Jersey license plate number C79-GVK.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

