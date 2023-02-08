ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Global stocks mixed ahead of US inflation update

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Monday ahead of a U.S. inflation update traders worry might lead to more interest rate hikes. London opened higher and Shanghai advanced. Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Oil prices fell.
Post Register

US holds drills in South China Sea amid tensions with China

BEIJING (AP) — The United States Navy and Marine Corps are holding joint exercises in the South China Sea at a time of heightened tensions with Beijing over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon. The 7th Fleet based in Japan said Sunday that the USS Nimitz...
Post Register

New Zealand city grinds to halt as deluge from cyclone looms

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Auckland residents hunkered down Monday as they braced for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped New Zealand's largest city and killed four people. Much of Auckland ground to a halt as train services were canceled, libraries and most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy