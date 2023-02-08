ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

PennLive.com

Late-night fire damages York row homes: report

Several row homes were damaged by a fire Saturday night on the 600 block of West Princess Street in York, according to a report from WGAL. Emergency crews were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to WGAL, and found heavy fire in the upper floors on arrival, York Fire Chief William Sleeger, Jr., told the news station.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Construction begins on new central Pa. fully-accessible affordable housing complex

Officials broke ground last month on the first phase of an affordable housing complex in Lebanon County that is about six years in the making. Community Homes of Lebanon County, a 55-year-old nonprofit that provides housing, related facilities, and supportive services plans to build the 23-unit Canal Street Affordable Housing Project on Canal Street in North Lebanon Township. The new housing complex will provide affordable housing for qualified senior, disadvantaged and income-challenged residents of Lebanon County.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Dog set to die taken from Harrisburg shelter by volunteer

A volunteer has removed a dog from the Harrisburg Humane Society Monday morning that was set to be euthanized later on Monday. The police took information from the volunteer and allowed her to drive out of the parking lot with 4-year-old Pursuit inside the car. Other volunteers confirmed to PennLive that the dog was taken to spare his life.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Someone with a fake ID walked into a Mechanicsburg bank and stole $9k from man’s account

On Sunday, Craig Himmel Jr., of Mechanicsburg, received an alert from PNC Bank notifying him that the password to his online account had been changed. The automated message also noted that a telephone number had been added to his online banking account and a Zelle account created. Zelle is a smart phone application, like CashApp, or Venmo, that allows money transfers between people without those people having to go through a bank.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/11/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 11. Connie Marie Shepard died at her home in New Bloomfield on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. She was diagnosed with late stage cancer in August 2022, and fought to celebrate seven out of her eight living grandchildrens’ birthdays, her 72nd birthday, her 53rd wedding anniversary with her husband Brian, Thanksgiving with her entire family including with her first great grandchild, her last Christmas and New Year’s. Her strength and love touched her family and caregivers as she fought to give loved ones beautiful final memories.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland GOP committee endorses Neiderer, Silcox for county commissioner over two incumbents

The Cumberland County Republican Committee chose a new course Saturday, giving its primary endorsement for county commissioner to county Treasurer Kelly Neiderer and Hampden Township Commissioner Nate Silcox instead of two sitting GOP incumbents. Neiderer and Silcox won their first-ballot endorsements at the expense of current commissioners Gary Eichelberger, a...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two Harrisburg area natives won Grammy Awards last weekend: ‘It was surreal to be up there’

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony was held on Feb. 5, and two musicians and audio/sound engineers from central Pennsylvania claimed their own Grammy Awards. Andy Greenwood, originally from Harrisburg and now a resident of San Francisco, and Hershey native Fred Pellegrini, were both among those honored for this year’s Best Regional Roots Music Album. Their award was presented during the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony, which precedes the main broadcast and where the majority of Grammy Awards are given out.
HARRISBURG, PA
