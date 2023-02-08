Read full article on original website
Pa. candy firm fined after 2 workers fall into vat of chocolate
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Federal workplace safety authorities have fined a central Pennsylvania confectionary factory more than $14,500 following an accident last year in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at the Elizabethtown M&M/Mars...
Cumberland County winery tapping into local fruit, large family to grow its fan base
Located at 1925 McClure’s Gap Road, about a 15-minute drive northwest of Carlisle, The Winery at the Long Shot Farm is housed in a remodeled historic barn, surrounded by vineyards, a large pond and a gorgeous view of Blue Mountain. Tina and Jeff Weyant opened the place in 2018,...
Rehab hospital, therapy centers join other medical businesses in central Pa.
A 42-bed, post-acute medical rehabilitation hospital is planned for Cumberland Technology Park in Hampden Township. A 39,000-square-foot 64-bed personal care home has opened in Silver Spring Township.
Late-night fire damages York row homes: report
Several row homes were damaged by a fire Saturday night on the 600 block of West Princess Street in York, according to a report from WGAL. Emergency crews were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to WGAL, and found heavy fire in the upper floors on arrival, York Fire Chief William Sleeger, Jr., told the news station.
Protesters rush to Harrisburg Humane Society to try to stop killing of beloved dog: ‘It’s a disgrace’
As the sun rose Monday, dozens of animals lovers gathered outside the Harrisburg Humane Society to protest the planned euthanasia of Pursuit — the shelter’s longest-serving dog, who volunteers say is friendly and deserving of a home. Pursuit, an American bulldog mix, has been living at the humane...
Dauphin County man tried to set his home on fire: police
A Dauphin County man is facing charges after he attempted to set fire to his home, according to Lower Paxton Township police. Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Jonestown Road at 1 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man demolishing his home. Upon arrival, witnesses told police...
Construction begins on new central Pa. fully-accessible affordable housing complex
Officials broke ground last month on the first phase of an affordable housing complex in Lebanon County that is about six years in the making. Community Homes of Lebanon County, a 55-year-old nonprofit that provides housing, related facilities, and supportive services plans to build the 23-unit Canal Street Affordable Housing Project on Canal Street in North Lebanon Township. The new housing complex will provide affordable housing for qualified senior, disadvantaged and income-challenged residents of Lebanon County.
Central Pa. woman winds up with ‘Jamaican’ accent after surgery
Her accent seems so authentic that strangers have asked what part of Jamaica she’s from. But Kirsten Keys has no connection to Jamaica. And the lifelong Harrisburg resident had no unusual accent until after knee replacement surgery.
Enjoy the falling gas prices while they last, upward pressure is on the way
Motorists should enjoy the decreasing prices at the gas pump while they last. Just around the corner are issues that will cause those prices to increase - refinery maintenance, the transition to summer blend and higher demand. Average gas prices in the Harrisburg area have fallen 4.7 cents in the...
Pa. State Police find missing woman during traffic stop
A woman previously reported missing was found during a traffic stop where the male driver fled the scene in Berks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. On Friday, police stopped a maroon 2021 Ram 1500 for traffic violations at 11:55 p.m. on Pottsville Pike near Logistics Drive in Perry Township.
‘Large numbers’ of snow geese are just north of Middle Creek as temperatures get warmer
The cold temperatures earlier this month drove the snow geese and tundra swans off of the frozen lake at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. The ice is gone and now the birds are returning to Middle Creek in Lancaster and Lebanon counties. “With an unfrozen...
Dog set to die taken from Harrisburg shelter by volunteer
A volunteer has removed a dog from the Harrisburg Humane Society Monday morning that was set to be euthanized later on Monday. The police took information from the volunteer and allowed her to drive out of the parking lot with 4-year-old Pursuit inside the car. Other volunteers confirmed to PennLive that the dog was taken to spare his life.
Super Bowl notes; dog’s death sentence; marijuana laws: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. Pursuit the bulldog was abandoned in Harrisburg about 16 months ago. He got his name because police had to chase him before catching him and taking him to the Harrisburg Humane Society. He’s the longest resident there, the society says. He’s scheduled to be euthanized today, a...
Someone with a fake ID walked into a Mechanicsburg bank and stole $9k from man’s account
On Sunday, Craig Himmel Jr., of Mechanicsburg, received an alert from PNC Bank notifying him that the password to his online account had been changed. The automated message also noted that a telephone number had been added to his online banking account and a Zelle account created. Zelle is a smart phone application, like CashApp, or Venmo, that allows money transfers between people without those people having to go through a bank.
Central Pa. man killed after car overturns on embankment
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday night in Lancaster County. First responders found a 50-year-old man dead inside an overturned 2005 Honda Pilot in the westbound lane of Route 30 West at around 10:30 p.m., according to the East Hempfield Township Police Department. Police said the man...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/11/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 11. Connie Marie Shepard died at her home in New Bloomfield on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. She was diagnosed with late stage cancer in August 2022, and fought to celebrate seven out of her eight living grandchildrens’ birthdays, her 72nd birthday, her 53rd wedding anniversary with her husband Brian, Thanksgiving with her entire family including with her first great grandchild, her last Christmas and New Year’s. Her strength and love touched her family and caregivers as she fought to give loved ones beautiful final memories.
Take a look inside Gettysburg’s newest museum, which tells the ‘story of the people’
The room is dark, the floors are shaking, the blinds are broken, there’s the sound of glass shattering, the sound of gunfire, and the sounds of war outside. “We must stay down here, it’s the only safe place in the house,” a man tells his family. And...
Cumberland GOP committee endorses Neiderer, Silcox for county commissioner over two incumbents
The Cumberland County Republican Committee chose a new course Saturday, giving its primary endorsement for county commissioner to county Treasurer Kelly Neiderer and Hampden Township Commissioner Nate Silcox instead of two sitting GOP incumbents. Neiderer and Silcox won their first-ballot endorsements at the expense of current commissioners Gary Eichelberger, a...
Two Harrisburg area natives won Grammy Awards last weekend: ‘It was surreal to be up there’
The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony was held on Feb. 5, and two musicians and audio/sound engineers from central Pennsylvania claimed their own Grammy Awards. Andy Greenwood, originally from Harrisburg and now a resident of San Francisco, and Hershey native Fred Pellegrini, were both among those honored for this year’s Best Regional Roots Music Album. Their award was presented during the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony, which precedes the main broadcast and where the majority of Grammy Awards are given out.
Brit Floyd to honor ‘Dark Side’ at Hershey Theatre this spring
The Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd will pay tribute to the classic album “Dark Side of the Moon” at the Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., this spring. “50 Years of Dark Side” will take the stage in Hershey at 7 p.m. April 23. Tickets go...
