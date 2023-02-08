Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 11. Connie Marie Shepard died at her home in New Bloomfield on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. She was diagnosed with late stage cancer in August 2022, and fought to celebrate seven out of her eight living grandchildrens’ birthdays, her 72nd birthday, her 53rd wedding anniversary with her husband Brian, Thanksgiving with her entire family including with her first great grandchild, her last Christmas and New Year’s. Her strength and love touched her family and caregivers as she fought to give loved ones beautiful final memories.

PERRY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO