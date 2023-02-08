Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Chinese E-Commerce Giant PDD Splashes on Super Bowl Ad for Its Temu U.S. Shopping Site
Temu, the U.S. shopping app owned by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings Inc., aired a commercial during the Super Bowl. It is rare for a Chinese firm to buy a Super Bowl ad spot, which cost millions of dollars. But Temu's effort highlights its ambition to crack the U.S. e-commerce...
NBC Los Angeles
Chinese EV Brand Zeekr Is Now Worth More Than Xpeng
Geely-backed electric car brand Zeekr said Monday it's now valued at $13 billion after a $750 million raise from Chinese battery giant CATL and others. Zeekr is not yet publicly listed, but Geely said in December the brand filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the U.S. The new...
NBC Los Angeles
There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain
Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to "explode" in...
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
NBC Los Angeles
Customer Who Bought 2 Coffees at Starbucks Hit With an Erroneous $4K Tip, Forcing Family to Postpone Trip to Thailand
Jesse O’Dell called it a “moment of weakness” when he scooped up two coffees at a Starbucks’ drive-thru last month. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, resident paid using a credit card and said he selected the “no tip” option on the coffee chains’ computerized system and shelled out $11.83 on Jan. 7 for a venti Iced Americano and a venti Caramel Frappuccino with a single shot espresso for his wife.
NBC Los Angeles
Why Passkeys From Apple, Google, Microsoft May Soon Replace Your Passwords
As the security of passwords continues to be threatened by hackers and phishing attempts, the use of passkeys is continuing to rise. Passkeys provide more security and are close to phishing resistant, according to internet security experts. Apple, Google and Microsoft are just some of the technology companies pushing more...
