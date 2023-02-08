ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Chinese EV Brand Zeekr Is Now Worth More Than Xpeng

Geely-backed electric car brand Zeekr said Monday it's now valued at $13 billion after a $750 million raise from Chinese battery giant CATL and others. Zeekr is not yet publicly listed, but Geely said in December the brand filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the U.S. The new...
NBC Los Angeles

There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain

Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to "explode" in...
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
NBC Los Angeles

Customer Who Bought 2 Coffees at Starbucks Hit With an Erroneous $4K Tip, Forcing Family to Postpone Trip to Thailand

Jesse O’Dell called it a “moment of weakness” when he scooped up two coffees at a Starbucks’ drive-thru last month. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, resident paid using a credit card and said he selected the “no tip” option on the coffee chains’ computerized system and shelled out $11.83 on Jan. 7 for a venti Iced Americano and a venti Caramel Frappuccino with a single shot espresso for his wife.
NBC Los Angeles

Why Passkeys From Apple, Google, Microsoft May Soon Replace Your Passwords

As the security of passwords continues to be threatened by hackers and phishing attempts, the use of passkeys is continuing to rise. Passkeys provide more security and are close to phishing resistant, according to internet security experts. Apple, Google and Microsoft are just some of the technology companies pushing more...

