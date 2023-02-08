ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

PennLive.com

Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
LITITZ, PA
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it will be closing multiple store locations, including one in central Pennsylvania. The number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be leaving Pennsylvania. is now up to eight total – the newest addition, according to the list, is in Mechanicsburg, located at 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
MANHEIM, PA
The Yorktowne Hotel Reopens

Hilton recently announced the much-anticipated grand reopening of the 100-year-old hotel on Jan. 31, 2023, marking the 100th Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a vibrant and distinct lifestyle hotel brand within Hilton’s portfolio. “Today marks the celebration of Tapestry Collection's 100th hotel opening with The Yorktowne Hotel, an incredible milestone...
YORK, PA
Meeting to save the historic Hoke House

There has been an outpouring of support to save the historic Hoke House in York County. Rutter's owns the land and has applied for a permit to demolish the 250-year-old building. So many people have spoken out against it, that the borough will hold a special meeting next Monday February...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lower Paxton Township Police looking for window, doors donation

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — House flippers and remodelers can become hometown heroes to police in Dauphin County. Lower Paxton Township Police are looking for donations of windows and doors in frames. Officers will be using them for training as they learn how to break through them in the event of an emergency situation.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
New Wing Stop is now opened in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.
YORK, PA
PSP searching for alleged gift card thief in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has allegedly stolen $1,000 in gift cards from a Family Dollar store in Guilford Township according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). Officials say the incident happened Dec. 20, 2022, around 4:24 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Way East. The...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
Roundtop Mountain Resort gearing up for 1st Winter Carnival

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — We're well into winter, and that means all the snow-themed festivities. Roundtop Mountain Resort is getting ready to host their Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11. "It's important for us to be a part of the community and celebrate winter and celebrate our employees, celebrate our...
LEWISBERRY, PA
Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
EPHRATA, PA
Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
HARRISBURG, PA
Deadly crash in Lancaster County, 1 dead

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crash turned deadly in Lancaster County at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township on Wednesday. The Lancaster County coroner has confirmed the victim is an adult man. The accident involved an Amazon truck and a Chevy SUV. It occurred around 5:20...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
