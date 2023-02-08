Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 new store closures in Pa., including this Cumberland County location
Bed Bath & Beyond has been announcing the closure of hundreds of its stores recently, and now a West Shore location has been added to the list. The home goods retailer is closing its store at the Silver Spring Commons shopping center at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it will be closing multiple store locations, including one in central Pennsylvania. The number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be leaving Pennsylvania. is now up to eight total – the newest addition, according to the list, is in Mechanicsburg, located at 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township.
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
Harrisburg Mall retailers not surprised by demolition plans: ‘This is dead’
For Felix G. Fermin, it doesn’t matter what happens to the Harrisburg Mall where he creates custom leather jackets. His store, Penn Leather, attracts a loyal following and generates new customers, mostly through word of mouth.
The Yorktowne Hotel Reopens
Hilton recently announced the much-anticipated grand reopening of the 100-year-old hotel on Jan. 31, 2023, marking the 100th Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a vibrant and distinct lifestyle hotel brand within Hilton’s portfolio. “Today marks the celebration of Tapestry Collection's 100th hotel opening with The Yorktowne Hotel, an incredible milestone...
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]
When it comes to markets, Lancaster is best known for its downtown Central Market, a historic public market located in Penn Square - also the oldest, continuously running public farmers’ market in the country.
Builder of York's first 'skyscraper' helped people to freedom
YORK, Pa. — A lone man sits silently in his top hat and suit, keeping a watchful eye on Philadelphia Street in York. His hand clasps a lantern, one that perhaps signaled freedom seekers to his home in the darkness of night. Unveiled just last year, the statue is...
Meeting to save the historic Hoke House
There has been an outpouring of support to save the historic Hoke House in York County. Rutter's owns the land and has applied for a permit to demolish the 250-year-old building. So many people have spoken out against it, that the borough will hold a special meeting next Monday February...
Lower Paxton Township Police looking for window, doors donation
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — House flippers and remodelers can become hometown heroes to police in Dauphin County. Lower Paxton Township Police are looking for donations of windows and doors in frames. Officers will be using them for training as they learn how to break through them in the event of an emergency situation.
Developer plans to build 4 warehouses near several central Pa. schools
A Lemoyne-based developer is planning to build four warehouses in York County -- three in Carroll Township and one in Franklin Township. Crossroads Commercial Development is proposing to develop two warehouse/distribution centers on Golf Course Road and one warehouse/distribution center at 700 S. Baltimore St. in Carroll Township.
New Wing Stop is now opened in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.
3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]
Whether you're single, newly dating or have been happily married for a decade or five, odds are you or the person you're with enjoy a dessert now and then. I mean, who doesn't appreciate a perfectly fluffy cupcake?
PSP searching for alleged gift card thief in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has allegedly stolen $1,000 in gift cards from a Family Dollar store in Guilford Township according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). Officials say the incident happened Dec. 20, 2022, around 4:24 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Way East. The...
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
Roundtop Mountain Resort gearing up for 1st Winter Carnival
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — We're well into winter, and that means all the snow-themed festivities. Roundtop Mountain Resort is getting ready to host their Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 11. "It's important for us to be a part of the community and celebrate winter and celebrate our employees, celebrate our...
Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
Deadly crash in Lancaster County, 1 dead
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crash turned deadly in Lancaster County at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township on Wednesday. The Lancaster County coroner has confirmed the victim is an adult man. The accident involved an Amazon truck and a Chevy SUV. It occurred around 5:20...
