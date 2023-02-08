Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Cape Central Girls Swimming and Diving team wins SEMO Conference Championship
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Central Girls Swimming and Diving team won the SEMO Conference Championship Tuesday night at the Southeast Missouri State Student Aquatic Center. Coach Dayna Powell’s team had three swimmers tie for MVP honors. They were Emilie Dickson, Sydney Ringwald and Marianne Dean. Poplar...
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls top performers for Feb. 9, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball players turned in big performances during Thursday’s high school basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances, as reported to PennLive:. BOYS.
Third quarter run propels State College boys hoops to win over Cumberland Valley; clinches MPC Commonwealth title
The State College boys basketball team opened up a tie game with a 10-2 third quarter run en route to a 61-45 victory over Cumberland Valley Tuesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. The victory gave State College (19-1 overall and 13-1 in the division) the outright Commonwealth...
Susquehanna Twp. football coach’s inspirational speech lands in Super Bowl TV spot
Joe Headen’s words of commitment and inspiration have traveled all the way to Super Bowl 57. Susquehanna Township’s veteran football coach was notified Wednesday that his famous “Hold the Rope” pregame speech from the 2013 football season will be part of an NFL Network montage leading up to the big game.
