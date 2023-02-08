ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Cumberland Valley loses bonus battle to star-studded Central Mountain, falls 36-29 in PIAA wrestling 1st round

Cumberland Valley couldn’t have scripted a better start to its opener against Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles won back-to-back toss-up bouts at 189 and 215 pounds, knowing they had urgency to score points before running into the talented core of the Wildcats’ team. CV scored, building a 23-12 lead through seven bouts, but the Wildcats rallied around five pins and secured a 36-29 win.
Central Dauphin wrestlers ready for their ‘Rocky’ moment against Nazareth after rolling past LaSalle College

Central Dauphin took nothing for granted in its first-round match against LaSalle College at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships Thursday night, but the Rams were visibly excited after rolling to a 59-12 win at Hershey’s Giant Center. That win marked the team’s final order of business before fully shifting its focus to a quarterfinal date with mighty Nazareth.
Tale of the Tape: Cumberland Valley vs. Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships

District 3 runner-up Cumberland Valley could be involved in one of the better head-to-head matchups of the first round of the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles will do battle with a star-heavy Central Mountain team that won a District 6 title by defeating a common opponent in State College. The Wildcats stormed back to take a 36-34 win in the district title match, while the Eagles handled the Little Lions, 40-29, in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup on Jan. 11.
Hershey hockey player seriously injured during N.Y. game

A hockey player on a Hershey club team broke his back last weekend during an away game in New York. Ricky Lias, a first-year forward on the Hershey Cubs Hockey Club, was injured Feb. 4 during a late hip check while taking on the PAL Junior Islanders, according to the Hershey team’s owner, Crystal Boudreau.
Show your smarts with this week’s Great PA News Quiz

Evacuations in western Pennsylvania, big developments in Harrisburg, and a runaway robot were all part of this week’s very busy news cycle. Think you were paying close attention? Click the button below to find out. As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter...
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
