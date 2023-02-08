District 3 runner-up Cumberland Valley could be involved in one of the better head-to-head matchups of the first round of the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles will do battle with a star-heavy Central Mountain team that won a District 6 title by defeating a common opponent in State College. The Wildcats stormed back to take a 36-34 win in the district title match, while the Eagles handled the Little Lions, 40-29, in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup on Jan. 11.

MECHANICSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO