Owner of 54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Urges Its Demolition and RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergHarrisburg, PA
Check Out The Avalon Ale House! A Newly Transformed Hanover Institution By 3 Hogs BBQ Owner Matthew TarantinoCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high schoolMargaret MinnicksHarrisburg, PA
Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
Girls Wrestling: Cumberland Valley defeats Gettysburg
102: Jocelyn Fishel (CV) dec Denise Ponce (G) 2-0, SV1. 108: Lilly Watson (CV) pinned Brooke Keckler (G), 3:43. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cumberland Valley loses bonus battle to star-studded Central Mountain, falls 36-29 in PIAA wrestling 1st round
Cumberland Valley couldn’t have scripted a better start to its opener against Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles won back-to-back toss-up bouts at 189 and 215 pounds, knowing they had urgency to score points before running into the talented core of the Wildcats’ team. CV scored, building a 23-12 lead through seven bouts, but the Wildcats rallied around five pins and secured a 36-29 win.
Susquehanna Township boys hoops fall to Dallastown in non-conference play
The Susquehanna Township boys basketball team fell to Dallastown, 69-54, Monday night in a non-conference game. Alfonso Burnett was the high scorer for Hanna with 18 points. DJ Smith was the game’s high-scorer for Dallastown with 23 points.
Terrence Jackson-Copney’s big OT leads CD East boys past Central Dauphin in MPC Commonwealth tilt
Terrence Jackson-Copney scored 10 of his 13 points in overtime to help lead CD East to an 85-81 victory over Central Dauphin Thursday night. CD East led the contest, 52-46, entering the fourth quarter but Central Dauphin rallied to tie the game, led by Keon Dockens, who scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Strong fourth quarter propels Milton Hershey boys to 61-58 win over Twin Valley
Milton Hershey rode a late rally to a tightly-contested 61-58 victory against Twin Valley in nonconference action Thursday. The Spartans trailed 47-42 at the end of the third quarter but a 19-11 rally in the fourth quarter completed the comeback and sealed the win. Four different Spartans reached double figures,...
Central Dauphin wrestlers ready for their ‘Rocky’ moment against Nazareth after rolling past LaSalle College
Central Dauphin took nothing for granted in its first-round match against LaSalle College at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships Thursday night, but the Rams were visibly excited after rolling to a 59-12 win at Hershey’s Giant Center. That win marked the team’s final order of business before fully shifting its focus to a quarterfinal date with mighty Nazareth.
Third quarter run propels State College boys hoops to win over Cumberland Valley; clinches MPC Commonwealth title
The State College boys basketball team opened up a tie game with a 10-2 third quarter run en route to a 61-45 victory over Cumberland Valley Tuesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. The victory gave State College (19-1 overall and 13-1 in the division) the outright Commonwealth...
Tale of the Tape: Cumberland Valley vs. Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships
District 3 runner-up Cumberland Valley could be involved in one of the better head-to-head matchups of the first round of the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles will do battle with a star-heavy Central Mountain team that won a District 6 title by defeating a common opponent in State College. The Wildcats stormed back to take a 36-34 win in the district title match, while the Eagles handled the Little Lions, 40-29, in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup on Jan. 11.
PIAA Team Wrestling Championships Day 1: Scores, schedule, bracket updates
Action is under way at Giant Center in Hershey at the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships. Stay tuned to this post throughout the day for score updates, pairings and schedule info:. Brackets (PDF): Class 2A | 3A. Brackets (Flo Arena) MONDAY, FEB. 6. Class 2A prelims results. Saucon Valley 41, Bishop...
Landen Eichhorn’s 21 points help lift Mifflin County boys to a non-conference win over Midd-West
Landen Eichhorn scored a game-high 21 points for Mifflin County Tuesday night in a 66-48 non-conference victory over Midd-West. Jayden Bilger added 16 points and Aidan Attivo had 10 more for the Huskies.
‘I just trust my teammates’: Owen Schlager’s versatile playmaking leads Trinity past Wyomissing
CAMP HILL— Owen Schlager has been the difference maker for Trinity all season long. The crafty 6-foot-3 sophomore is a floor general, deadly scorer, and he’s also the ultimate playmaker, which sets him apart from the rest of the flock when you’re talking about the most versatile guards that the Mid-Penn has to offer.
Sophomore Jordyn Steindl hits 7 treys, hoists State College over Cumberland Valley
It’s been a tough patch of basketball lately for Cumberland Valley, yet head coach Bill Wolf found no fault in his team’s effort and overall performance Tuesday. The problem was Jordyn Steindl was feeling a bit greedy.
Hershey hockey player seriously injured during N.Y. game
A hockey player on a Hershey club team broke his back last weekend during an away game in New York. Ricky Lias, a first-year forward on the Hershey Cubs Hockey Club, was injured Feb. 4 during a late hip check while taking on the PAL Junior Islanders, according to the Hershey team’s owner, Crystal Boudreau.
Malachi Thomas scores 31 as Milton Hershey boys down Palmyra; tie for top of MPC Keystone
The Milton Hershey boys basketball team pulled into a tie for the Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division Tuesday night with a 64-56 victory over Palmyra. Malachi Thomas poured in 31 points to pace the Spartans offensive attack while Jason Burney added 16. For Palmyra (10-12 overall, 6-8 division), Hank Roesch scored...
Enrollment opens for Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning’s first location
The first of the Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning is now accepting applications for admission, the Milton Hershey School system announced this week, with 150 openings for students from birth through age five. The school, located at the corner of Governor and Homestead roads in Hershey, is the first...
Drivers killed in central Pa. crash on Route 30: state police
A man and woman were killed in a head-on collision Monday afternoon on Route 30 in Franklin County, Pennsylvania State Police said. Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg, crossed from the eastbound lanes into oncoming westbound traffic around 2 p.m. near the Campbells Run Road intersection in Saint Thomas Township, according to state police.
Show your smarts with this week’s Great PA News Quiz
Evacuations in western Pennsylvania, big developments in Harrisburg, and a runaway robot were all part of this week’s very busy news cycle. Think you were paying close attention? Click the button below to find out. As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter...
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
