News Channel Nebraska

The 4-7-8 method that could help you sleep

Falling asleep or coming down from anxiety might never be as easy as 1-2-3, but some experts believe a different set of numbers -- 4-7-8 -- comes much closer to doing the trick. The 4-7-8 technique is a relaxation exercise that involves breathing in for four counts, holding that breath...
Medical News Today

How does the human brain create consciousness, and why?

How the brain conjures conscious awareness from the electrical activity of billions of individual nerve cells remains one of the great unanswered questions of life. Each of us knows that we are conscious, in terms of having thoughts, perceptions, and feelings, but we are unable to prove it to anyone else. Only we have access to the mysterious essence that allows us to experience those thoughts, perceptions, and feelings.
CNET

If You Haven't Heard of GABA, You May Be Missing Out on Better Sleep

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. There's a reason why physicians recommend seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Our bedtime habits impact all aspects of our health and well-being, from our mood and brain function to our immune system and muscle tissue. However, despite how essential a good night's sleep is, many Americans struggle with insomnia. If you've tried nighttime yoga, melatonin and every other sleep remedy in the book, and still can't seem to knock out at night, there's a supplement you might want to try.
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
MedicalXpress

How many daily steps do you need to lose weight?

It's clear that staying active is key to being healthy, and fitness trackers and smartwatches have become popular tools for tracking activity. But just how many steps does someone need to take to lose weight?. That's not such a simple a question. While evidence is limited on exactly how many...
AMA

Massive study uncovers how much exercise is needed to live longer

Consistent exercise is good for a person’s health and well-being—that is well known. But how many minutes of moderate or vigorous physical activity are needed to lower the risk of premature mortality? A study published in the journal Circulation defines that number and shares guidance on what level of physical activity is needed to maintain health and improve fitness.
