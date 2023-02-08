ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – The Museum of Wisconsin Art is hiring. The Director of Development leads the museum’s philanthropic giving, fundraising, and donor cultivation activities. For the full job description and requirements, visit wisconsinart.org/careers.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Saloon Royale debuts bar menu

West Bend, WI – Saloon Royale, 243 N. Main Street, in West Bend is open mornings. New in 2023, Saloon Royale is featuring a bar menu including flatbreads, dips, soft pretzels, and more.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Indoor Aquatic Center gets major update thanks to donations | By Steve Volkert

Hartford, WI – The Lutz Family Foundation along with Signicast have generously stepped up to keep Hartford’s indoor Aquatic Center serving local residents for another 20 years. In 2023 the Hartford Parks & Recreation Department Signicast Family Aquatic Center is scheduled for $300,000 worth of capital improvements. These...
HARTFORD, WI
tourcounsel.com

Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin

Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 2/10/2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. See the 1990 hit classic movie Ghost on the big screen at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan tonight (Friday) at 7! https://weillcenter.com/events/movie-ghost/. Sheboygan County...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

‘Missed beyond words’: Milwaukee County Zoo’s jaguar Stella euthanized

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Zoo announced Thursday the jaguar, Stella, was euthanized Feb. 5 due to “chronic age-related health conditions.”. Zoo officials said that during the week prior, Stella had been experiencing “abnormal behavior” and “gastrointestinal discomfort.”. In response, the team tried to examine her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
101 WIXX

Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

Staffing issues at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital cause growing concern for patients

Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital has been widely regarded as a premier healthcare facility in the Southeastern Wisconsin area for decades. The 670,000-square-foot and $400 million building overlooking Lake Michigan on Milwaukee's East side is a pinnacle of modern healthcare facility design. However, as prestigious as the hospital looks on the outside, the operations on the inside are vastly different. As one doctor explained, "Ascension Columbia St. Mary's is a first-class structure on the outside, but third world inside."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Heavy rain arrives early Thursday morning, mixing with and changing to heavy wet snow during the day

Today is the calm before a quick moving low pressure system tracks across southern Lake Michigan on Thursday. As the system approaches from the southwest, steady rain moves in between 2-4am Thursday morning. Precipitation will stay rain throughout the morning commute, but will start to change over heavy wet snow mid to late morning for areas well northwest of the Milwaukee metro.
MILWAUKEE, WI
B100

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE

