FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retailer opens new store location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Fond du Lac's Resident Eats More Than 30,000 Thousand Big MacMadocFond Du Lac, WI
Traveler From Wisconsin Shares an Inspiring Story of Incredible Zambian Woman in His Upcoming BookThe Nerdy MeKohler, WI
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Children’s Theatre announces cast for Willy Wonka | By June Schroeder
West Bend, WI – West Bend Children’s Theatre, Inc. is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023. The show to mark the near century of performance will come this April with the presentation of the musical Willy Wonka. There are some 30 actors in the cast; many have been...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Opening date for new shoe store in West Bend, WI
February 9, 2023 – West Bend, WI – The facade at 1616 S. Main Street received a fresh coat of paint this week as a new shoe store is prepping to open at the Paradise Pavilion in West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – The Museum of Wisconsin Art is hiring. The Director of Development leads the museum’s philanthropic giving, fundraising, and donor cultivation activities. For the full job description and requirements, visit wisconsinart.org/careers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Helping Hands Fish Fry is March 10, 2023 benefitting non-profit organizations in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, WI – Helping Hands Fish Fry is March 10, 2023 benefitting non-profit organizations in West Bend, Wi including Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County. The Helping Hands Fish Fry is from 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at The Columbian, 3245 Lighthouse Lane in West Bend. Tickets are $13 in advance; $14 at door.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Saloon Royale debuts bar menu
West Bend, WI – Saloon Royale, 243 N. Main Street, in West Bend is open mornings. New in 2023, Saloon Royale is featuring a bar menu including flatbreads, dips, soft pretzels, and more.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Indoor Aquatic Center gets major update thanks to donations | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The Lutz Family Foundation along with Signicast have generously stepped up to keep Hartford’s indoor Aquatic Center serving local residents for another 20 years. In 2023 the Hartford Parks & Recreation Department Signicast Family Aquatic Center is scheduled for $300,000 worth of capital improvements. These...
tourcounsel.com
Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin
Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County Breakfast on the Farm is Saturday, June 10, 2023
Roden Echo Valley is a 700+ cow dairy farm owned and operated by the Roden family. The Roden farm was purchased in 1995 by Bob and Cindy Roden; Bob had started his own farm in the Town of Saukville. When he and Cindy married in 1983 she joined him and together they grew five more farmers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
St. Kilian School in Hartford celebrations begin active season for school | By Steve Sweeney
Hartford, WI – Catholic Schools week for 2023 may be in the history books, but the year is just getting started for students and staff at St. Kilian School in Hartford, WI. Principal Jenny Trimberger said students and staff at St. Kilian School work hard to promote the importance of Catholic education.
wxerfm.com
The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 2/10/2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. See the 1990 hit classic movie Ghost on the big screen at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan tonight (Friday) at 7! https://weillcenter.com/events/movie-ghost/. Sheboygan County...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
City of Hartford salutes fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving | By Steve Volkert
February 9, 2023 – Hartford, WI – Staff with the City of Hartford requested the lights surrounding the rooftops in the downtown be turned blue for the remainder of the week in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was killed early Tuesday morning, February...
Sunshine returns Friday, fantastic February weekend
Sunshine breaks out again on Friday and the weather is looking fantastic for February into the weekend. Saturday will be windy with southwest gusts up to 30mph.
spectrumnews1.com
‘Missed beyond words’: Milwaukee County Zoo’s jaguar Stella euthanized
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Zoo announced Thursday the jaguar, Stella, was euthanized Feb. 5 due to “chronic age-related health conditions.”. Zoo officials said that during the week prior, Stella had been experiencing “abnormal behavior” and “gastrointestinal discomfort.”. In response, the team tried to examine her...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
101 WIXX
Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
wuwm.com
Staffing issues at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital cause growing concern for patients
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital has been widely regarded as a premier healthcare facility in the Southeastern Wisconsin area for decades. The 670,000-square-foot and $400 million building overlooking Lake Michigan on Milwaukee's East side is a pinnacle of modern healthcare facility design. However, as prestigious as the hospital looks on the outside, the operations on the inside are vastly different. As one doctor explained, "Ascension Columbia St. Mary's is a first-class structure on the outside, but third world inside."
CBS 58
Heavy rain arrives early Thursday morning, mixing with and changing to heavy wet snow during the day
Today is the calm before a quick moving low pressure system tracks across southern Lake Michigan on Thursday. As the system approaches from the southwest, steady rain moves in between 2-4am Thursday morning. Precipitation will stay rain throughout the morning commute, but will start to change over heavy wet snow mid to late morning for areas well northwest of the Milwaukee metro.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington Co. Board backs off paving over wetlands in Town of Erin, WI
February 8, 2023 – Washington Co., Wi – The Washington County Board came out of a 37-minute closed session at the start of its meeting Wednesday night, February 8, 2023, and voted to not rezone a section of CTH K and CTH E. That area had been designated for consideration of a proposed Chapter 980 placement.
