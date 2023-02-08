Helping Hands Fish Fry is March 10, 2023 benefitting non-profit organizations in West Bend, Wi

Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Opening date for new shoe store in West Bend, WI
February 9, 2023 – West Bend, WI – The facade at 1616 S. Main Street received a fresh coat of paint this week as a new shoe store is prepping to open at the Paradise Pavilion in West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot...
tourcounsel.com
Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin
Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Indoor Aquatic Center gets major update thanks to donations | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The Lutz Family Foundation along with Signicast have generously stepped up to keep Hartford’s indoor Aquatic Center serving local residents for another 20 years. In 2023 the Hartford Parks & Recreation Department Signicast Family Aquatic Center is scheduled for $300,000 worth of capital improvements. These...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – The Museum of Wisconsin Art is hiring. The Director of Development leads the museum’s philanthropic giving, fundraising, and donor cultivation activities. For the full job description and requirements, visit wisconsinart.org/careers.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County Breakfast on the Farm is Saturday, June 10, 2023
Roden Echo Valley is a 700+ cow dairy farm owned and operated by the Roden family. The Roden farm was purchased in 1995 by Bob and Cindy Roden; Bob had started his own farm in the Town of Saukville. When he and Cindy married in 1983 she joined him and together they grew five more farmers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
MOWA announces Second Saturday artist | By Jennifer Turner
West Bend, WI – The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) “Second Saturday” program turns the entire museum into a destination for creative experiences. This month spread joy and kindness through a variety of expressive art activities. Experiment with techniques and create a positive affirmation collage with artist...
ozaukeepress.com
Mayor calls on Fish Day to dissolve if it won’t host Port festival
Neitzke says it’s unfair for group to retain rights to event when others want to take over tradition. A family enjoyed Fish Day's signature food, fish and chips, during last year's festival in port Washington's Veterans Park. Ozaukee Press file photo.
Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin
A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
whby.com
Plans to put College Avenue in downtown Appleton on a “road diet” continue
APPLETON, Wis–Plans for putting College Avenue in Appleton on a “road diet” move along. The city is considering reducing the lanes of traffic on the Ave from four to two, with a center turn lane and bike lanes, between Memorial Drive and Drew Street. Community Development Director...
wxerfm.com
The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 2/10/2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. See the 1990 hit classic movie Ghost on the big screen at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan tonight (Friday) at 7! https://weillcenter.com/events/movie-ghost/. Sheboygan County...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
City of Hartford salutes fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving | By Steve Volkert
February 9, 2023 – Hartford, WI – Staff with the City of Hartford requested the lights surrounding the rooftops in the downtown be turned blue for the remainder of the week in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was killed early Tuesday morning, February...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington Co. Board backs off paving over wetlands in Town of Erin, WI
February 8, 2023 – Washington Co., Wi – The Washington County Board came out of a 37-minute closed session at the start of its meeting Wednesday night, February 8, 2023, and voted to not rezone a section of CTH K and CTH E. That area had been designated for consideration of a proposed Chapter 980 placement.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
St. Kilian School in Hartford celebrations begin active season for school | By Steve Sweeney
Hartford, WI – Catholic Schools week for 2023 may be in the history books, but the year is just getting started for students and staff at St. Kilian School in Hartford, WI. Principal Jenny Trimberger said students and staff at St. Kilian School work hard to promote the importance of Catholic education.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
CBS 58
'More unpredictable than normal': DNR, Coast Guard offer warnings as ice conditions deteriorate
HARTFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While many might be appreciating the mild winter temperatures, winter enthusiasts have had to deal with challenging conditions as they try to partake in their favorite activities. "We haven't had much ice," said John Ferrante, ice fishing on Pike Lake in Washington County. "I've only...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria; National Pizza Day
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria has been around for more than 30 years and during that time they’ve made many pizzas and great memories with their family and customers. Christina Van Zelst is in Burlington with a family that’s helping us celebrate National Pizza Day!
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Children’s Theatre announces cast for Willy Wonka | By June Schroeder
West Bend, WI – West Bend Children’s Theatre, Inc. is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023. The show to mark the near century of performance will come this April with the presentation of the musical Willy Wonka. There are some 30 actors in the cast; many have been...
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah community mourns the loss of a beloved restaurant owner
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah community is mourning the loss of a popular restaurant owner. Mary Lou Hernandez had been a motherly figure in the Neenah community since the 90s when she and her family opened the restaurant Zacatecas. Even though a family friend, Heidi Wenberg, purchased the business in 2009, Hernandez had been working at the restaurant until she passed away last week.
