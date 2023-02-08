ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Helping Hands Fish Fry is March 10, 2023 benefitting non-profit organizations in West Bend, Wi

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin

Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Indoor Aquatic Center gets major update thanks to donations | By Steve Volkert

Hartford, WI – The Lutz Family Foundation along with Signicast have generously stepped up to keep Hartford’s indoor Aquatic Center serving local residents for another 20 years. In 2023 the Hartford Parks & Recreation Department Signicast Family Aquatic Center is scheduled for $300,000 worth of capital improvements. These...
HARTFORD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – The Museum of Wisconsin Art is hiring. The Director of Development leads the museum’s philanthropic giving, fundraising, and donor cultivation activities. For the full job description and requirements, visit wisconsinart.org/careers.
WEST BEND, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

MOWA announces Second Saturday artist | By Jennifer Turner

West Bend, WI – The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) “Second Saturday” program turns the entire museum into a destination for creative experiences. This month spread joy and kindness through a variety of expressive art activities. Experiment with techniques and create a positive affirmation collage with artist...
WEST BEND, WI
Kristen Walters

Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin

A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
WEST BEND, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 2/10/2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. See the 1990 hit classic movie Ghost on the big screen at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan tonight (Friday) at 7! https://weillcenter.com/events/movie-ghost/. Sheboygan County...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
B100

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria; National Pizza Day

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria has been around for more than 30 years and during that time they’ve made many pizzas and great memories with their family and customers. Christina Van Zelst is in Burlington with a family that’s helping us celebrate National Pizza Day!
BURLINGTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah community mourns the loss of a beloved restaurant owner

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah community is mourning the loss of a popular restaurant owner. Mary Lou Hernandez had been a motherly figure in the Neenah community since the 90s when she and her family opened the restaurant Zacatecas. Even though a family friend, Heidi Wenberg, purchased the business in 2009, Hernandez had been working at the restaurant until she passed away last week.
NEENAH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy