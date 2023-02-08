Read full article on original website
THE BUCK STOPS HERE: Covington swings by Rockingham ahead of SpringFest concert
ROCKINGHAM — A month before he’s set to headline at the revival of SpringFest, former American Idol contestant and performer Bucky Covington stopped in town Wednesday for a quick media tour. Covington — on his way to Laurinburg to work on a song with bandmate Donald “Ducky” Medlock...
wfxb.com
Hartsville Community Exceeds Goal for Endowment that Honors Memory of Local Youth
We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Share your act of kindness with us: carolinakindness@wfxb.com or agrant@wfxb.com. We begin with a story in Hartsville SC, where a family has turned pain into hope and help for others. Dylan Adams was just...
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Clemmons leaves legacy as Richmond County lawman
In our series, we strive to highlight some of the many members of our community who are worthy of recognition and, in the past three years, have yet to make a dent in that long list. Although our goal is to add new features every year, we would be remiss if we did not include some of our most impactful leaders, such as our former Richmond County Sheriff, James Edward Clemmons Jr., “Clem,” made such an indelible mark on our community, personally and professionally, thereby cementing his fixed annual feature status in our series.
Charlotte Stories
Local Hunters Organizing North Carolina’s 10th Annual Coyote Hunting Tournament
It will officially be held from Feb. 17-19, 2023. There will be over $10,000 in cash and prizes for the winners. The guaranteed cash payout for the Coyote Derby reaches up to $3000. Stanly County, NC is proud to host the Carolina Coyote Classic, with the Stanly Convention and Visitors...
Mother-In-Law Helps Win North Carolina Woman Massive Lottery Prize
"I gave her the money and she chose the ticket for me," she said.
richmondcountync.org
Kick-off of the Moonshine & Motorsports Trail at 'Rockingham Motor Speedway'
ROCKINGHAM, NC- Governor Roy Cooper announced today that the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCCR) has developed a “Moonshine and Motorsports Trail” to highlight the state’s unique history and culture and to instill a sense of pride and ownership of the lasting legacy in distilling and motorsports.
ALE searches Rockingham night club
ROCKINGHAM — A search warrant was served by agents with N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement late last week at a local club. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers assisted ALE serving the warrant the night of Feb. 3 at the County Line Lounge at 651 McNair Road, on the west side of the city.
OBITUARY: John Edward Wall
GREENSBORO — John Edward Wall, 60, Greensboro, formerly of Rockingham, passed on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023,at Ashley Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 332 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. Public Viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, noon until...
OBITUARY: Jasmine Nija Joy
HOFFMAN — Miss Jasmine Nija Joy, 24, of Hoffman, transitioned from this earthly life on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, as a result of a tragic car accident. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Hoffman Recreational Complex, 106 Thompson St., Hoffman. Viewing...
DAISY Award honoree recognized
LAURINBURG – Nurses who consistently demonstrate excellence as outstanding role models through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care at Scotland Health are nominated by patients and families, physicians, and colleagues for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Scotland Health honors a DAISY Award recipient quarterly. This quarter’s DAISY...
17-year-old jailed in Marion County after fight ends in deadly shooting
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional […]
North Carolina woman wins $100,000 after buying $20 scratch-off at convenience store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jean Hoover, of Fayetteville, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hoover bought her winning ticket from Fast Mart on North Reilly Road in Fayetteville. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize. After required state and federal […]
Darlington County man shot to death after meeting someone to sell French Bulldog at Bishopville KFC
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 76-year-old Darlington County man was shot and killed at a KFC restaurant in Lee County, according to Sheriff Daniel Simon. Lonnie Ray of Lamar died after being shot multiple times, Simon said. Multiple bullets also hit the restaurant located on Sumter Highway in Bishopville. Simon said Ray was at the […]
Teacher’s aide in Bennettsville accused of assaulting student, police say
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — An elementary school teacher’s aide in Marlboro County has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a student, according to Bennettsville police. Patrick Williams, 46, works at Bennettsville Primary School, Police Chief Kevin Miller said. Miller said his department began investigating as soon as it received the complaint and has obtained video evidence […]
power98fm.com
Two Carolina High Schools Recognized as Top 25 Basketball Teams in U.S.
It’s not often that you get a high school from Concord, North Carolina put on a nationally ranked list for one of the top basketball programs in the country. Max Preps puts out a weekly list of the top 25 high school basketball teams in the nation. This week Central Cabarrus High School debuted on the list at number 23.
2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
Results are in: School uniform policy universally disliked
HAMLET — The results from a Richmond County School survey regarding the dress code are clear – the current dress code policy is not very popular. Of the 1,634 responses gathered from parents, students and teachers, 52% of the respondents shared that they strongly dislike the current school uniform policy, with another 20% saying they don’t like it.
wpde.com
3 teens hurt in Laurinburg drive-by shooting: Police
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Four people are recovering after being shot just before 6:30 Wednesday evening in the area of Marcellus Street, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Young said officers found two victims on the scene and were notified that two more victims had...
2 stabbed during fight at Mexican restaurant in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers were dispatched to a Mexican restaurant on Tuesday regarding a fight that left two hurt, according to the Lumberton Police Department. It happened inside the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant located at 2950 West 5th Street in Lumberton, police said. The fight had been broken up before officers arrived at the […]
Girl, 16, suspended for having loaded gun at Robeson County school, district says
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old sophomore has been suspended from school for a year in Robeson County after she was found with a loaded handgun at St. Pauls High School, according to a news release from the school district. The gun was found during a search by St. Pauls High School administrators and […]
