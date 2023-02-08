ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

The Richmond Observer

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Clemmons leaves legacy as Richmond County lawman

In our series, we strive to highlight some of the many members of our community who are worthy of recognition and, in the past three years, have yet to make a dent in that long list. Although our goal is to add new features every year, we would be remiss if we did not include some of our most impactful leaders, such as our former Richmond County Sheriff, James Edward Clemmons Jr., “Clem,” made such an indelible mark on our community, personally and professionally, thereby cementing his fixed annual feature status in our series.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
richmondcountync.org

Kick-off of the Moonshine & Motorsports Trail at 'Rockingham Motor Speedway'

ROCKINGHAM, NC- Governor Roy Cooper announced today that the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCCR) has developed a “Moonshine and Motorsports Trail” to highlight the state’s unique history and culture and to instill a sense of pride and ownership of the lasting legacy in distilling and motorsports.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

ALE searches Rockingham night club

ROCKINGHAM — A search warrant was served by agents with N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement late last week at a local club. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers assisted ALE serving the warrant the night of Feb. 3 at the County Line Lounge at 651 McNair Road, on the west side of the city.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: John Edward Wall

GREENSBORO — John Edward Wall, 60, Greensboro, formerly of Rockingham, passed on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023,at Ashley Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 332 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. Public Viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, noon until...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jasmine Nija Joy

HOFFMAN — Miss Jasmine Nija Joy, 24, of Hoffman, transitioned from this earthly life on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, as a result of a tragic car accident. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Hoffman Recreational Complex, 106 Thompson St., Hoffman. Viewing...
HOFFMAN, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

DAISY Award honoree recognized

LAURINBURG – Nurses who consistently demonstrate excellence as outstanding role models through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care at Scotland Health are nominated by patients and families, physicians, and colleagues for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Scotland Health honors a DAISY Award recipient quarterly. This quarter’s DAISY...
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

17-year-old jailed in Marion County after fight ends in deadly shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional […]
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

Teacher’s aide in Bennettsville accused of assaulting student, police say

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — An elementary school teacher’s aide in Marlboro County has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a student, according to Bennettsville police. Patrick Williams, 46, works at Bennettsville Primary School, Police Chief Kevin Miller said. Miller said his department began investigating as soon as it received the complaint and has obtained video evidence […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
power98fm.com

Two Carolina High Schools Recognized as Top 25 Basketball Teams in U.S.

It’s not often that you get a high school from Concord, North Carolina put on a nationally ranked list for one of the top basketball programs in the country. Max Preps puts out a weekly list of the top 25 high school basketball teams in the nation. This week Central Cabarrus High School debuted on the list at number 23.
CONCORD, NC
WBTW News13

2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

3 teens hurt in Laurinburg drive-by shooting: Police

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Four people are recovering after being shot just before 6:30 Wednesday evening in the area of Marcellus Street, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Dept. Young said officers found two victims on the scene and were notified that two more victims had...
LAURINBURG, NC
