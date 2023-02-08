Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Related
Worker shortage seen at top of health care agenda
Labor challenges across the health care landscape feature as one of the primary areas of attention for the Health Policy Commission this year, and industry leaders and business groups suggested that the problem is potent enough to cut across the rest of the regulatory agency's priorities.
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open 2 new Massachusetts locations
These are 2 of 8 PetMedic locations anticipated to open this year. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in Burlington and Peabody, Massachusetts in April 2023. This will create more access to urgent veterinary care on Boston’s North Shore. "I have been a clinician in...
Massachusetts hospitals set new expectations for unruly patients
"It’s never OK to assault anyone in a health care facility." For the first time, Massachusetts hospitals are banding together to implement a new code of conduct for abusive patients following a rise in physical assaults, verbal abuse, and threatening against hospital employees, according to a recent report from the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.
Massachusetts teachers' union begs for cash after being forced to handover $300K for illegal strike
The Woburn affiliate of the National Education Association was forced to pay hundreds of thousands in bills after illegally striking in Massachusets.
commonwealthmagazine.org
The state child welfare system needs an overhaul, not more Band-Aids
THE DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES is broken, and as public defenders faced with the deficiencies of this system every day, we hope Gov. Maura Healey will make it a priority to fix it. The cases of David Almond and Harmony Montgomery have shined a bright light on DCF, but...
WCVB
Randolph teacher sent to hospital after unknown substance found in coffee
RANDOLPH, Mass. — An elementary school teacher in Randolph, Massachusetts is being medically evaluated out of an abundance of caution after they found an unknown substance in their coffee. NewsCenter 5's Sharman Sacchetti has learned the teacher found a pill or similar object in their coffee at about 12:35...
nbcboston.com
A Drug Meant to Sedate Large Animals Is Being Used on the Streets – And It's Causing Abscesses, Ulcers and More
[[Editor's note: The name "Fred" is a pseudonym NBC10 Boston is using to protect the interview subject's identity.]]. As Fred lifted his pants leg he winced in pain. His jeans, damp from the freshly fallen snow, stuck to the open scab that stretched from his knee to his ankle, peeling away bits of skin as he revealed his wound.
WCVB
Are domestic violence cases in Massachusetts increasing? 5 Investigates
BOSTON — People who work with survivors of domestic violence say the problem is on the rise in Massachusetts, pointing to a jump in both restraining orders and domestic homicides from 2021 to 2022. The killings in Andover, Massachusetts, are the latest sad example. 5 Investigates' Mike Beaudet spoke...
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
Mass. salary database: See public health workers who earned the most in 2022
As Massachusetts continues to grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, payroll at the state Department of Public Health — which encompasses more than 4,000 doctors, nurses and other medical providers — topped $306 million in 2022. That compares to nearly $272 million in 2021, $257 million in 2020...
Tewksbury teachers hold meeting after HS coach retaliated for voicing hazing concerns
Coach Molloy voiced concerns to school administrators about the potential hazing “tradition” among the hockey team where players received team mohawks. He specifically asked for confidentiality in his email, according to school officials.
WCVB
Equity is pillar of Boston's first Black woman-owned cannabis dispensary
BOSTON — When Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016, part of the pitch was correcting some of the wrongs from the war on drugs. The commonwealth was the first to have a statewide social equity program, but despite that mandate, the cannabis industry remains overwhelmingly white. “Just making...
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
thereminder.com
Mental health clinics to offer walk-in access
SPRINGFIELD – A new kind of mental health delivery service has arrived in Western Massachusetts, one that does not require an appointment. Community Behavioral Health Centers (CBHC) launched in Springfield, Westfield and Chicopee on Jan. 3, and are open to the public on Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for walk-in care. They are part of a statewide network intended to make mental health treatment easily accessible to residents of every region in the state.
WCAX
Family hopes highway billboards finally lead to answers in NH cold case
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX/WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday marked 19 years since a young woman went missing in New Hampshire under mysterious circumstances. Now, her family hopes new highway billboards will finally lead to some answers. Maura Murray, a nursing student in Massachusetts, disappeared after crashing her car in North Haverhill, New Hampshire,...
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
WCVB
5 for Good: Love for Lane project aims to build playground in honor of Duxbury 6-year-old
DUXBURY, Mass. — You can't travel far through Duxbury without seeing a purple ribbon. Bows are tied around trees and posts and hung on businesses to send love to the Ladd family. Lane Ladd, 6, died of a sudden illness in December. A town-wide campaign of support has been...
WCVB
Knife confiscated from middle schooler at Boston's Condon School
A South Boston middle schooler could face disciplinary action after bringing a knife to school on Thursday. A letter sent home to families of Condon School students says no students or staff were hurt Thursday morning, and the knife was immediately confiscated by school staff. “We appreciate our staff’s quick...
Massachusetts mom arraigned in deaths of 3 children
A Massachusetts woman is scheduled to be arraigned from a hospital in the deaths of her three children.
Comments / 0