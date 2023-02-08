ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWLP

Worker shortage seen at top of health care agenda

Labor challenges across the health care landscape feature as one of the primary areas of attention for the Health Policy Commission this year, and industry leaders and business groups suggested that the problem is potent enough to cut across the rest of the regulatory agency's priorities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Massachusetts hospitals set new expectations for unruly patients

"It’s never OK to assault anyone in a health care facility." For the first time, Massachusetts hospitals are banding together to implement a new code of conduct for abusive patients following a rise in physical assaults, verbal abuse, and threatening against hospital employees, according to a recent report from the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Randolph teacher sent to hospital after unknown substance found in coffee

RANDOLPH, Mass. — An elementary school teacher in Randolph, Massachusetts is being medically evaluated out of an abundance of caution after they found an unknown substance in their coffee. NewsCenter 5's Sharman Sacchetti has learned the teacher found a pill or similar object in their coffee at about 12:35...
RANDOLPH, MA
WCVB

Are domestic violence cases in Massachusetts increasing? 5 Investigates

BOSTON — People who work with survivors of domestic violence say the problem is on the rise in Massachusetts, pointing to a jump in both restraining orders and domestic homicides from 2021 to 2022. The killings in Andover, Massachusetts, are the latest sad example. 5 Investigates' Mike Beaudet spoke...
ANDOVER, MA
WCVB

Equity is pillar of Boston's first Black woman-owned cannabis dispensary

BOSTON — When Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016, part of the pitch was correcting some of the wrongs from the war on drugs. The commonwealth was the first to have a statewide social equity program, but despite that mandate, the cannabis industry remains overwhelmingly white. “Just making...
BOSTON, MA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
GRAFTON, MA
thereminder.com

Mental health clinics to offer walk-in access

SPRINGFIELD – A new kind of mental health delivery service has arrived in Western Massachusetts, one that does not require an appointment. Community Behavioral Health Centers (CBHC) launched in Springfield, Westfield and Chicopee on Jan. 3, and are open to the public on Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for walk-in care. They are part of a statewide network intended to make mental health treatment easily accessible to residents of every region in the state.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCAX

Family hopes highway billboards finally lead to answers in NH cold case

HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX/WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday marked 19 years since a young woman went missing in New Hampshire under mysterious circumstances. Now, her family hopes new highway billboards will finally lead to some answers. Maura Murray, a nursing student in Massachusetts, disappeared after crashing her car in North Haverhill, New Hampshire,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Knife confiscated from middle schooler at Boston's Condon School

A South Boston middle schooler could face disciplinary action after bringing a knife to school on Thursday. A letter sent home to families of Condon School students says no students or staff were hurt Thursday morning, and the knife was immediately confiscated by school staff. “We appreciate our staff’s quick...
BOSTON, MA

