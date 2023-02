A Shobonier man is facing a number of Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 34 year old Zachary E. Hawk was arrested this week and has since been formally charged in Fayette County Court. Hawk is charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, which is a Class X Felony and punishable of 9 to 40 years in prison. Hawk is also charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, which is also a Class X Felony. Hawk is also facing a Misdemeanor charge of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hawk is also facing two other charges–Resisting a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Office, which are both Class A Misdemeanors. Hawk will next appear in Fayette County Court for Pre-Trial on Tuesday.

SHOBONIER, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO