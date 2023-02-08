ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

17-year-old Hernando High School tennis player killed in Brooksville shooting

By Rachel Tucker, Brittany Muller
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who shot and killed a teenager and wounded another person in Brooksville on Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to Hazel Ave. and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in South Brooksville at 11:30 p.m.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, whose identity is unknown, left the area before deputies arrived.

“Anytime you have a person die as a result of any type of violence,” said Michael Terry, Deputy Public Information Officer. “It’s unfortunate the fact that it’s a teenager who died who had a long life ahead of her.”

Pickup crashes through wall of Lakeland construction company

The Hernando County School District told News Channel 8 a 17-year-old Hernando High School student was killed in the shooting. The district identified the victim as Isabella Angelina Scavelli, a junior.

(WFLA photo)

“Isabella was part of the HHS tennis team and Student Government. She is described by her teachers as an energetic, kind and a joyful student,” the Hernando County School District said.

The district said grief counselors will be on the Hernando High campus for students and staff “as long as they need.”

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the second victim is a woman whose name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law. However, family tells us family tells us the relationship between the two victims is mom and adoptive daughter.

“Our detectives are working nonstop, tracking down leads in the case, and hopefully with any luck will be able to get our hits on the suspect in a short period of time,” said Terry.

Deputies did not say what led up to the shooting.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the area of Hazel Avenue is closed to traffic while deputies investigate.

Comments / 19

Jim
4d ago

RIP young lady.🙏❤ How about expressing some condolences to this young lady's family instead of the political verbal diarrhea!

Reply
7
philler up
4d ago

all yall that moved to Florida need to understand that this isn't new York city. go back where yall came from.

Reply(1)
6
Michael Henderson
5d ago

It's just not here in Brooksville it everywhere country wide . Every City Every State

Reply
10
 

