PARAGOULD, Ark. – Two serious crashes happened Sunday morning in Greene County, a release from the sheriff said. At approximately 12:11 am Sunday morning, Paragould Emergency Services received a 911 call advising of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 69 near the Paragould city limits. Upon arrival, units found the crash to be just south of the city limits at the intersection of County Road 907. One person was airlifted from this scene after being extricated by Paragould Fire/Rescue. Conditions of those involved in this accident weren’t known at the time of the release.

GREENE COUNTY, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO