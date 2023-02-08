Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Mo. woman convicted in man’s death, dumping body in forest
A southern Missouri woman has been convicted in a man's death from five years ago, in addition to dumping his body in a forest.
2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
Newsbreak: Tragic Incident in Poplar Bluff as Man is Shot Dead by Police
The Poplar Bluff Police Department reported an unfortunate incident of a man being shot dead and three officers being placed on administrative leave on Tuesday morning. According to the department’s statement, a call was received about a man who was walking in the area with blood on him and appeared to have a knife in his hand.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff; 3 officers on leave
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, February 7. According to a release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department, they were dispatched to the 700 block of North 11th Street around 8:09 a.m. for a man walking in the area with blood on him.
Crews respond to three-vehicle crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Law enforcement is currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Jonesboro. The crash happened on Interstate 555 near Nice Pak Products. One person was loaded into an ambulance, but it is unclear what the extent of their injuries is. Arkansas State Police is...
Fatal Fire Deemed Accidental
A fire that killed two people in Kennett last month was classified as accidental by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Investigative Unit. In a news release, Fire Chief Lance Davis says the cause of the fire was a failure/malfunction of the energized electrical circuits. Its origin was in the attic area over the living room.
Concrete Work Scheduled for I-155
SIKESTON― Northbound I-155 in Pemiscot County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform concrete work. This section of roadway is located from the Tennessee State line to mile marker 9.4. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Feb. 20 through Monday, March 13 from...
Hayti police searching for ‘dine and dash’ suspect
HAYTI, Mo. (KBSI) – The Hayti Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a person who dined and dashed at a restaurant in town. The person did not pay for his food at Los Portales in Hayti on February 6 about 6 p.m. Anyone with any...
Weeks after woman hit and killed, sister also hit
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Less than a month after her sister was hit and killed, family members say her sister was seriously hurt when she was also hit by a car. According to the preliminary incident report, a 2015 Dodge Dart driven by 23-year-old Brian O’Neal Ewing of Jonesboro struck 40-year-old Dorothy Mucherson on East Johnson Avenue just west of the Bridge Street intersection.
Investigation into Sikeston woman’s disappearance continues 2 years later
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety continues its investigation into the case of missing woman Shyann Brooke Morrison. Morrison was 21 years old when she went missing. She is described as being between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall and between 120 and 140 pounds. She has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.
Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight. While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in...
Two crashes, one fatal, 12 minutes apart in Greene County
PARAGOULD, Ark. – Two serious crashes happened Sunday morning in Greene County, a release from the sheriff said. At approximately 12:11 am Sunday morning, Paragould Emergency Services received a 911 call advising of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 69 near the Paragould city limits. Upon arrival, units found the crash to be just south of the city limits at the intersection of County Road 907. One person was airlifted from this scene after being extricated by Paragould Fire/Rescue. Conditions of those involved in this accident weren’t known at the time of the release.
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s deputy found himself on the wrong side of the bars and out of a job. According to a preliminary incident report, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:46 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, to an undisclosed home regarding a “physical altercation.”
Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo.
Crews were on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6. Illinois looking into warehouse safety. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Illinois State Police launch new crisis...
Storm damage, power outages reported in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Wednesday storm knocked out power and left a trail of damage in Clay County. The county’s Office of Emergency Management said the storms knocked down power lines off Highway 67 and County Road 125 near Corning. He also reported outages along Highway 141...
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After hours of steady rain, several Jonesboro streets are flooded. Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 urges you to use caution when driving during this storm. Jonesboro police said at least two cars floated into the ditch on Race Street. Motorists are urged to avoid these areas and to...
Stoddard County woman pleads guilty to selling 7 devices that turn rifles into machine guns
(KBSI) – A Stoddard County woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles into machine guns on Monday. Sidney Brianne Scowden, 41, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.
Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity
A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
Report: Passed out suspect punches officer after being awakened
JONESBORO, Ark. – A man faces charges including resisting arrest and assault after police say he punched an officer when waking up from a drunken slumber. It happened around 2 AM Sunday near Market Pl. and Wilkins. Officers were dispatched to an unresponsive person inside of a locked fence behind Kroger. When they arrived, they found a Hispanic male laying down, but breathing. The police report said officers could tell he was obviously intoxicated. They tried to get him up on his own but had to carry him.
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
