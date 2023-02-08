Read full article on original website
ktmoradio.com
Fourth Fatality Traffic Accident in Four Days in SE Missouri
The fourth fatality traffic accident since Friday in SE Missouri happened Monday afternoon in Bollinger County on Highway AB south of Leopold. The MSHP identified the victim as 73 year old Ida Koenig of Marble Hill, who was killed when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.
ktmoradio.com
One Hurt in Dunklin County Crash
One person was hurt in a two vehicle traffic accident on Missouri Highway N at CR 647 in Dunklin County. Troop E reports the accident happened when 27 year old Ashley Finley of Senath pulled her vehicle into the path of a car driven by 31 year old Victoria Lytle of Steele.
ktmoradio.com
Fatal Fire Deemed Accidental
A fire that killed two people in Kennett last month was classified as accidental by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Investigative Unit. In a news release, Fire Chief Lance Davis says the cause of the fire was a failure/malfunction of the energized electrical circuits. Its origin was in the attic area over the living room.
ktmoradio.com
KPD Running Out of Room
During this week’s Kennett City Council meeting, Police Chief Kenny Wilson discussed what he called a pressing issue. After some discussion, the Council approved Wilson’s request.
ktmoradio.com
Council Accepts Garbage Committee Recommendation
Last week the appointed committee to discuss city-wide trash met and agreed to a recommendation to present to the Kennett City Council. As a standing room only crowd at City Hall looked on, Chairman Towny Sparks presented that recommendation last night. The Council voted 8-1 to approve the committee’s recommendation....
Wichita Eagle
School nurse raped student at motel and kissed him in her office, Missouri cops say
A high school nurse raped a 15-year-old student repeatedly and kissed him in her office, Missouri police say. The nurse, 26-year-old Candice Elizabeth Johnson, is accused of raping the student 12 times over the course of four months, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Kennett Police Department. The...
