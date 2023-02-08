Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates DonorsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
WSMV
Thousands of Bellevue residents wake up to no electricity
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heavy winds picked up Wednesday night and into Thursday morning across Middle Tennessee, raising concern for Nashville Electric Service. At one point, over 5,000 residents were without power in Bellevue and more than 320 in Belle Meade. NES crews responded immediately to both areas. NES technicians...
WSMV
Fatal motorcycle crash in Robertson County
CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Cedar Hill on Wednesday. The crash took place in the 3800 block of Ed Ross road at around 3:50 p.m., Smokey Barn News reports. The rider, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
WSMV
Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.
WKRN
I-40 partially reopens in Smith County
‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
WSMV
Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
WSMV
Former Interior Define GM speaks out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former manager of a pop-up furniture shop in Green Hills Mall said he worries some customers who bought furniture there may never get their items. Bryce Barry said he has never experienced anything like what he said happened at Interior Define. Even though the company...
WSMV
Crash involving semi-truck shuts down I-65 North
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single-vehicle crash shut down the northbound side of I-65 Tuesday morning. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash took place near mile marker 120 in Robertson County near the Tennessee and Kentucky state line. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi-truck that was pulling two trailers.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Hazelwood Road back open after large tree removed
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large tree has fallen across Hazelwood Road, and it will cause traffic problems in the area this morning, according to Clarksville Police. Hazelwood is closed between Man of War Boulevard and Heather Drive. It is unknown when the road will be reopened, according...
WSMV
‘Catastrophic failure’ caused quarry blast felt throughout Franklin, fire marshal says
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday was likely the result of a “catastrophic failure,” according to the Franklin Fire Marshal. Fire Marshal Andy King said Dyno Nobel, a private licensed blasting company contracted by the county, was...
WSMV
Man wanted for 9 Nashville burglaries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man who is wanted for nine burglaries from the last five months. Officials are searching for 41-year-old Ronald L. McKnight, who is wanted for the following break-ins:. Jan. 23 in the 4400 block of Georgia Avenue. Oct. 28 at a...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville.
WSMV
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-24 in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on the interstate early Tuesday morning. According to MNPD, the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. on I-24 East just before the split with I-40 in South Nashville. A pedestrian ran in front of a truck traveling east on I-24 and was hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nashville Pike Shopping Center Access to be Partially Closed for 90 Days
UPDATE (2/8, 11:32 am) Beginning February 14, 2023 contractors will begin construction on the pedestrian signals at the Kroger shopping center on Nashville Pike (the right in/out at Taco Bell, right in/out at Burger King, and the full intersection at Starbucks). The city is working with contractors on a plan...
Red Bicycle to Open Nolensville Pike Location
The neighborhood favorite coffee shop will be opening a new location along Nolensville Pike, inside of Vintage Edge mixed-use complex.
WSMV
String of car break-ins have East Nashville neighbors fed up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a car break-in in East Nashville turned into hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage. It’s a part of a series of breaks-in neighbors said are getting out of hand. One woman said many in the neighborhood are now on edge.
Death investigation underway after body found in woods off West Trinity Lane
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in North Nashville Tuesday morning.
Will Amtrak return to Nashville?
TDOT is exploring two potential route options to submit for federal grant funding.
Nashville man hit, killed on I-40
32-year-old Nashville man Jacob Olivarez died Tuesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle on I-40.
Comments / 0