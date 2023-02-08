ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Former Croatian national team coach Blazevic dies at 87

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EljI7_0kgE7fCG00
1 of 4

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Miroslav “Ciro” Blazevic, who coached the Croatian national soccer team to the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup in France, has died. He was 87.

His family and friends said Blazevic died at a Zagreb hospital on Wednesday after a long battle with prostate cancer.

The “coach of all coaches,” as he was known in his home country of Croatia, led four national teams and several domestic and foreign clubs during his career.

Born into a Catholic family in Travnik, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Blazevic was an average player. His successful coaching career started in the 1960s, in the same place where his playing days ended — at Swiss club Vevey.

Blazevic also led the national teams of Iran, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Switzerland. Among the clubs he coached were Dinamo Zagreb, Nantes, Grasshopper Zurich, Sion, Shanghai Shenhua, PAOK Thessaloniki and Hajduk Split.

The pinnacle of his coaching career came at the 1998 World Cup in France when Croatia finished in third place only a few years after emerging from the bloody breakup of former Yugoslavia.

“The whole country was proud, but I was sad,” Blazevic said recently about the 1998 success. “If I had the experience I have now, we would have been the world champions.”

Soccer

He won over the crowds in France by wearing a policeman’s hat on the bench in honor of a French officer who was put in a coma by German hooligans early on in the tournament.

A colorful public persona, Blazevic — who was known in the 1980s for always wearing a white scarf when in public — also had a stint in politics by unsuccessfully running for Croatia’s presidency in a 2005 election when he won less than 1% of the vote.

“Some people from high politics have persuaded me to run for the presidency as they are sure I could win,” Blazevic, a fierce right-wing sympathizer, said at the time. “As for the 10,000 signatures necessary to endorse my bid, I could collect them simply by turning up at any soccer game and ask the fans to sign their names.”

He was to celebrate his 88th birthday on Thursday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Italian skier Elena Fanchini dies at 37 from tumor

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino...
Reuters

Soccer-Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals. The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.
Yardbarker

Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
BBC

Mary Earps: England Euro 2022 winning keeper shortlisted for Fifa Best Award

England Euro 2022 winner Mary Earps is on the final three-player shortlist in the women's goalkeeper category at the Fifa Best Awards. Manchester United goalkeeper Earps, 29, makes the list along with Chelsea and Germany's Ann-Katrin Berger, and Lyon and Chile's Christiane Endler. The Fifa Best Awards are presented annually...
Citrus County Chronicle

Former Barcelona coach Setién faces old team with Villarreal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Quique Setién believed he had reached the pinnacle of his career three years ago when he was tapped to become the new coach of Barcelona. An enthusiast of the possession-based style forged in the 1990s by Johan Cruyff and defined by Barcelona ever since, Setién took over a squad led by Lionel Messi and sought to revitalize the team's attack.
The Independent

Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle

Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report

Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches career milestone with four-goal haul for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals to help Al Nassr secure a 4-0 win against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.The 38-year-old scored twice in each half to send his side top of the table and also reach a milestone 500 league goals in the process.His tally takes into account all the goals scored throughout his career with previous clubs Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!💪🏼⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/o2ZfV6fYBu— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 9, 2023Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 on a reported £177million-a-year contract lasting until 2025.The move came after his contract with United was cancelled following a controversial interview in which he was critical of the club and officials.His four goals on Thursday saw Al Nassr move top of the table, above Al Shabab on goal difference. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Belgium appoint Domenico Tedesco as head coach successor to Roberto Martinez

Belgium have appointed Domenico Tedesco as their new head coach, replacing the departed Roberto Martinez.The manager, who is Italian-born but has worked almost his entire career in Germany after moving there as a youngster, was formerly in charge of Schalke and Spartak Moscow. He has been without a role since September, when he left RB Leipzig following nine months in charge.Tedeso is to sign a contract until the end of Euro 2024, Belgium have announced.The national football association decided on the 37-year-old through a taskforce which included RBFA directors and Club Brugge president Bart Verhaeghe.Tedesco’s appointment comes after a...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid star travels home from Morocco to celebrate birth of child

Less than 24 hours ago, Nacho Fernandez was playing 98 minutes for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al Ahly in Rabat. Now, the Spanish international is back at home, having made the short flight to Madrid in order to be at the birth of his fourth child. Nacho posted a lovely video to his Instagram announcing the news.
BBC

YouTube: Guernsey FC virtual boss aiming for Premier League

Jack Peachman has made it his quest to take Guernsey FC from the eighth division of the English football pyramid to Premier League glory and share it with his 183,000 YouTube subscribers. His YouTube channel sees him playing video game Football Manager as part of the series Park To Prem.
The Guardian

Marseille’s deserved win over PSG could herald a long-term challenge

Marseille’s dramatic defeat to Tottenham in November – when a last-gasp Pierre-Emile Højbjerg winner meant they finished bottom of their Champions League group and dropped out of European football entirely – highlighted the chronic miscommunication between their manager, Igor Tudor, and his players. With the score...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
637K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy