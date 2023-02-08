ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockledge, FL

Business newsmakers: Archer, Bailey join Luke & Associates board

By Compiled by Wayne T. Price
Florida Today
 2 days ago
Stuart Archer and Angela Bailey recently joined the board of Rockledge-based Luke & Associates.

Archer is chief executive officer of Oceans Healthcare, a behavioral health provider focused on healing and long-term recovery of older adults and seniors.

He previously served as chief operating officer at LifeCare Management Services; and was senior vice president of market development for LHC Group, a leading national provider of post-acute-care services.

Bailey has more than 40 years of public service, with leadership roles in in U.S. government agencies. She served as chief human capital officer with the Department of Homeland Security; senior director of employee services and chief operating officer at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management; and as a labor and employee relations officer with the Department of Defense.

She was recognized with Presidential Rank Awards by two administrations ― in 2017 and in 2021 — for her leadership, innovation, dedication and commitment to the federal workforce and citizens.

Luke & Associates, founded in 2004, provides quality health care to military personnel and their families.

To learn more about Luke & Associates, go to lukeassoc.com

Bourlier named associate wealth adviser at Buckingham

Buckingham Strategic Wealth of Indian Harbour Beach recently added Matthew Bourlier as a new associate wealth adviser.

Since graduating with his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Florida, Bourlier has worked in hospitality, health care and corporate finance.

Buckingham said Bourlier has a passion for financial planning and a proven track record in the finance world. He enjoys assisting clients and helping them achieve their financial goals.

As a Florida native, Bourlier enjoys surfing, fishing, golf and spending time with family.

Bourlier said he joined Buckingham Strategic Wealth because of its strict fiduciary standard and superior ranking as No. 6 nationally on the 2021 Top 100 Wealth Managers Registered Investment Advisers List. The company's work is rooted in an evidence-driven investment and comprehensive financial planning process.

To contact Buckingham Strategic Wealth call 321-428-4555 or go to buckinghamstrategicwealth.com/locations/Melbourne

Grachis named consultant/senior security analyst at Cancer Treatment Centers

George Grachis recently became a consultant/senior security analyst at Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

He previously was an internal audit manager at Citigroup, and before that was a senior risk analyst at the Orlando Utilities Commission.

Cancer Treatment Centers of America, which began 30 years ago, is a nationally accredited oncology network of hospitals and outpatient care centers, and also is an industry leader in patient satisfaction,. It is considered a pioneer of the integrative approach to cancer care.

If you have a Business Newsmakers item you'd like to publish, please email details to Wayne T. Price at wtpkansas@yahoo.com or contact him at 321-223-0230.

Florida Today

Florida Today

