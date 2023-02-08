Tennessee basketball fans already squirming over another possible March letdown | Adams

Tennessee basketball seems entrenched in the top 10. But some of my literary contributors can't resist looking ahead to March, and the anguish it could bring.

Britney writes: Please refrain from telling us UT is a final four team or a great team. They simply are not. Maybe a good round of 32 team but the sweet sixteen looks like a pipe dream.

Every time I get excited about this team, they die on us like at home Vs. Kentucky. Then get beat up in Florida. It's hard to hear they are great when they are not.

UT has to be a wait and see team. No prognostication. You never know what you will get here.

My response: You know what you get in March.

Chris writes: Rick Barnes is the best and worst coach in basketball. He drives me crazy. I compare him to Tubby Smith.

How do you have this much talent and this many guys year in and year out but you don’t let them just play. Tons of potential…just let them play, man.

My response: Barnes will turn them loose in March.

Shemp writes: Currently I can’t tell the difference between Holly and Kelly.

They have very talented teams that are just flat out sloppy.

My response: Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper was Kellie Jolly when she played for three national championship teams under Pat Summitt in the late 1990s. Some fans now refer to her as "Holly Jolly," referencing the similarities been Harper's teams and those of former coach Holly Warlick.

But Harper will need to pick up the pace to match Warlick, who had a 108-34 record after four seasons. Harper is 80-35 through 25 games of her fourth season.

ADAMS:Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel's contract, Rick Barnes salary draw reader response

ADAMS:Kind-hearted readers come to defense of Alabama football, Jeremy Pruitt

Mark: I’m still a little confused about Kirby Smart's reaction to the transfer portal and Saban's reaction to the NIL.

Kirby’s remarks after beating Tennessee puzzled me. Smart was interviewed while leaving the field, he credits the victory by saying, “A bunch of kids that love this place. We took zero out of the portal, they all love it here…..”

As if not taking portal players was somehow a ‘higher moral ground’ and that players are more loyal. (really? anyone questioning Bru Mcoy's loyalty)?

Yet Kirby took transfer Dominic Lovett, from Mizzu this year. (well…he needed a WR).

Saban apparently has found the ‘moral high ground’ of ‘buying every player’ vs buying ‘some of the players’. Turning down two players who requested to be paid ‘upfront’, Saban’s ‘high ground’ response: “I'm not paying a kid a bunch of NIL money before he earns it."

Saban’s and Smart’s ‘high ground’ positions seem to me, more of a man-made dirt hill than some higher moral pursuit.

In the end, it’s all about winning: oh, and money.

Mark writes: Bama and Gawga cleaned up on the 5 star recruits, AGAIN, shocker. There is no story in the SEC, its Bama and Gawga and everyone else, and I am picking Bama this go round to be the Champeens.

All the bottom feeders are still the bottom feeders, no change there, LSU has talent but not enough to compete. Forget A & M. And the Vols may have climbed out of the cellar but they are what they are, an 8 & 4 team, maybe 9 & 3 depending on the scheduling.

Truth is, if a SEC school wants to have a good win/loss record it now depends on how they schedule, playing Bama and Gawga are almost guaranteed to be losses.

My response: There's a gap between Georgia and everybody else. But there's also a gap between Tennessee and the rest of the SEC East.

I expect Tennessee to win 10 regular-season games again next season. LSU will beat Alabama again.

You should talk to your friend Jack before making predictions.

Helen writes: John, I am an avid sports fan and read every column you write. So, I’m asking you - why does Rick Barnes not make Plavsic shoot 500 foul shots every day in practice? It is a disgrace that he misses more than he makes.

My response: Thanks for reading. You use your time wisely.

Some big players like Plavsic just don't have a touch for free throws. And it doesn't matter how much they practice.

Wilt Chamberlain is one of the greatest players of all time. But he made only 51.1% of his free throws.

Ben Wallace, another post player, was good enough to play 16 seasons in the NBA despite making only 41.4% of his free throws.

