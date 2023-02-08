ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee basketball fans already squirming over another possible March letdown | Adams

By John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hoqv5_0kgE7Rmy00

Tennessee basketball seems entrenched in the top 10. But some of my literary contributors can't resist looking ahead to March, and the anguish it could bring.

Britney writes: Please refrain from telling us UT is a final four team or a great team. They simply are not. Maybe a good round of 32 team but the sweet sixteen looks like a pipe dream.

Every time I get excited about this team, they die on us like at home Vs. Kentucky. Then get beat up in Florida. It's hard to hear they are great when they are not.

UT has to be a wait and see team. No prognostication. You never know what you will get here.

My response: You know what you get in March.

Chris writes: Rick Barnes is the best and worst coach in basketball. He drives me crazy. I compare him to Tubby Smith.

How do you have this much talent and this many guys year in and year out but you don’t let them just play. Tons of potential…just let them play, man.

My response: Barnes will turn them loose in March.

Shemp writes: Currently I can’t tell the difference between Holly and Kelly.

They have very talented teams that are just flat out sloppy.

My response: Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper was Kellie Jolly when she played for three national championship teams under Pat Summitt in the late 1990s. Some fans now refer to her as "Holly Jolly," referencing the similarities been Harper's teams and those of former coach Holly Warlick.

But Harper will need to pick up the pace to match Warlick, who had a 108-34 record after four seasons. Harper is 80-35 through 25 games of her fourth season.

ADAMS:Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel's contract, Rick Barnes salary draw reader response

ADAMS:Kind-hearted readers come to defense of Alabama football, Jeremy Pruitt

Mark: I’m still a little confused about Kirby Smart's reaction to the transfer portal and Saban's reaction to the NIL.

Kirby’s remarks after beating Tennessee puzzled me. Smart was interviewed while leaving the field, he credits the victory by saying, “A bunch of kids that love this place. We took zero out of the portal, they all love it here…..”

As if not taking portal players was somehow a ‘higher moral ground’ and that players are more loyal. (really? anyone questioning Bru Mcoy's loyalty)?

Yet Kirby took transfer Dominic Lovett, from Mizzu this year. (well…he needed a WR).

Saban apparently has found the ‘moral high ground’ of ‘buying every player’ vs buying ‘some of the players’. Turning down two players who requested to be paid ‘upfront’, Saban’s ‘high ground’ response: “I'm not paying a kid a bunch of NIL money before he earns it."

Saban’s and Smart’s ‘high ground’ positions seem to me, more of a man-made dirt hill than some higher moral pursuit.

In the end, it’s all about winning: oh, and money.

Mark writes: Bama and Gawga cleaned up on the 5 star recruits, AGAIN, shocker. There is no story in the SEC, its Bama and Gawga and everyone else, and I am picking Bama this go round to be the Champeens.

All the bottom feeders are still the bottom feeders, no change there, LSU has talent but not enough to compete. Forget A & M. And the Vols may have climbed out of the cellar but they are what they are, an 8 & 4 team, maybe 9 & 3 depending on the scheduling.

Truth is, if a SEC school wants to have a good win/loss record it now depends on how they schedule, playing Bama and Gawga are almost guaranteed to be losses.

My response: There's a gap between Georgia and everybody else. But there's also a gap between Tennessee and the rest of the SEC East.

I expect Tennessee to win 10 regular-season games again next season. LSU will beat Alabama again.

You should talk to your friend Jack before making predictions.

Helen writes: John, I am an avid sports fan and read every column you write. So, I’m asking you - why does Rick Barnes not make Plavsic shoot 500 foul shots every day in practice? It is a disgrace that he misses more than he makes.

My response: Thanks for reading. You use your time wisely.

Some big players like Plavsic just don't have a touch for free throws. And it doesn't matter how much they practice.

Wilt Chamberlain is one of the greatest players of all time. But he made only 51.1% of his free throws.

Ben Wallace, another post player, was good enough to play 16 seasons in the NBA despite making only 41.4% of his free throws.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadams.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Tennessee football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023

Josh Heupel and Tennessee football smashed expectations in 2022 and nearly found themselves in the College Football Playoff if not for an injury to Hendon Hooker. The Volunteers were able to upset Alabama and finish the regular season 10-2, adding an 11th win during bowl season against Clemson. This team is going to flirt with the top-10 range to begin the 2023 season and for them to meet expectations, some guys need to step up.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Rick Barnes Reveals Injury for Josiah-Jordan James After Vanderbilt Game

With less than a minute remaining in Tennessee’s game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, veteran guard Josiah-Jordan James went down with an injury on Vanderbilt’s offensive end of the court. James was clearly in pain as he attempted to jump with one-foot over to the entire other side...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset

Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Inspector finds lack of hand washing at Hardin Valley pizza place

The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report. Inspector finds lack of hand washing at Hardin Valley …. The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Police discover body by I-40 ramp

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested

A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. News at 11 on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man arrested after slow speed chase

A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. Good Morning Tennessee at...
KODAK, TN
tourcounsel.com

Foothills Mall | Shopping mall in Maryville, Tennessee

Foothills Mall is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Maryville, Tennessee. Foothills Mall features approximately 70 stores and restaurants. Adjacent to the mall is the Foothills Plaza complex which includes several additional restaurants and a Kroger. Opened in 1983, Foothills Mall is the only shopping mall in suburban Blount...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

From restaurants to retail: 6 new businesses coming to Knoxville in 2023

Tennessee has always been one of the fastest growing states in the country, and Knoxville has been fortunate to share in that success. In 2022, 18 new businesses opened Downtown, with several more scattered across the city’s other neighborhoods. This trend of growth looks to be continuing into 2023....
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy