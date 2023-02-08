ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 3

Related
hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Offset Are Reportedly Getting Their Own McDonald's Valentine's Day Meal

It appears that a Cardi B and Offset are receiving their own McDonald’s meal for Valentine’s Day. A leaked image of the upcoming, “The Cardi B & Offset Meal” has made its way on social media, teasing fans of a new meal of the hip-hop couple. The image shows a cheeseburger and Quarter Pounder with cheese and a side of BBQ sauce, large fries, an apple pie, a large Coca-Cola and a Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. The news comes after it was reported that Cardi B and Offset have filmed a Super Bowl commercial for the fast food chain. A TikTok user took to social media to show off the promotional poster which sees the full meal on display as well as “The Cardi B & Offset Meal” titled above.
ARIZONA STATE
Mashed

Shania Twain Apparently Loved Working At McDonald's

If you've ever worked at McDonald's, you're in good company. As of 2020, more than 2 million people were employed by McDonald's franchise locations worldwide, per a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Chances are, you know of at least one person who has worked for the golden arches at some point. And even if you don't know someone who's flipped burgers and slung fries at the fast food restaurant personally, you probably know of some celebrities who have.
Upworthy

Newly adopted 2-year-old spots her mom during a school concert and her reaction is priceless

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 30, 2022. It has since been updated. A video of a small girl recognizing her mother during a school concert has gone viral. The 2-year-old, Amaris Traversy, is shown with her preschool classmates on a stage in the TikTok video. Amid all the children dressed in their paper crowns singing a song led by their teacher, Amaris was unable to concentrate on anything except her mother, Genevieve Traversy, who was in the audience for a Thanksgiving celebration. Traversy filmed the clip in 2019 but posted it on TikTok in 2022. She wrote in the caption that she caught this moment on camera shortly after "adopting my baby girl," who turned 5 years old in 2022.
Black Enterprise

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Admits to Almost Calling Him After Seeing Him in New Gap Campaign

Losing a loved one is never easy, but it’s the moments you forget they are gone that hurt more. Mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Connie Boss Alexander, opened up about seeing her son on television for the first time since his death. The late dancer appeared in a recent campaign for the clothing brand, Gap. Seeing it for the first time on television, Page Six reported Alexander took to her Instagram story to share how she almost picked up the phone to call him. “I almost called you to say son look at you in this ad,” Alexander wrote. “Then I remembered. My heart…”
realitytitbit.com

Sad family news left Matt Roloff crying after devastating and tragic loss of Papa

Four generations of The Rollofs came to an end after longtime followers of Little People, Big World received the sad news of the death of one of the most important members of the family – Matt’s father. But what happened, what was the Roloff tragic family news and loss and why was Matt Roloff crying during the episode?
msn.com

McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good News for Fans

Fast-food giants have struggled to maintain a balance between value and profitability. They want to keep prices low but can't do that at the expense of the bottom line. That's a really challenging position to be in as prices have risen for core menu items including beef and chicken. In...
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Taste Of Home

How to Reheat McDonald’s Fries at Home

Everybody has a favorite item at McDonald’s. Some go crazy for the classic taste of a Big Mac, others can’t get enough crispy chicken McNuggets and then there are the people who are devoted to the cult-favorite McRib. But if there’s one thing everyone can agree on, it’s...
Tyla

Tyla

72K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy