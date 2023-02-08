Effective: 2023-02-10 03:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FRIDAY FOR RHODE ISLAND AND CONNECTICUT A dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns Friday. West winds will gust between 20 to 35 mph through the day. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to 35 to 50 percent. This will result in elevated fire weather potential across all of Rhode Island and Connecticut.

HARTFORD COUNTY, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO