Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR CONNECTICUT Gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. West winds will gust between 20 to 35 mph through much of the day. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to around 50 to 55 percent. This will result in elevated fire weather potential across northwest Connecticut.
Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FRIDAY FOR RHODE ISLAND AND CONNECTICUT A dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns Friday. West winds will gust between 20 to 35 mph through the day. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to 35 to 50 percent. This will result in elevated fire weather potential across all of Rhode Island and Connecticut.
