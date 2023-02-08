ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

3 takeaways from TVA's report to Tennessee lawmakers about December's rolling blackouts

By Anila Yoganathan, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zqz3J_0kgE7JyO00

Tennessee Valley Authority officials delved Tuesday into what prompted the federal utility to order its first-ever rolling blackouts right before Christmas .

In a briefing for a Tennessee House subcommittee, the TVA representatives explained how multiple power plants failed at different points in the midst of a winter storm that sent temperatures plummeting into the single digits and energy demands soaring to record levels.

On Dec. 23, TVA ordered the 153 local power companies it supplies to start rolling blackouts to preserve the electric grid, sparking sharp criticism from customers and public officials across Tennessee and the parts of six surrounding states the utility serves.

Here are three findings TVA shared during its public presentation to lawmakers in Nashville.

TVA has made repairs to its system since the December storm

Kris Edmondson, TVA vice president of coal operations, addressed concerns raised by the Business and Utilities Subcommittee about the state of the electric grid. "We feel very confident that we have hardened the areas that we failed," he said.

He explained that TVA brought in independent teams to visit sites and verify the effectiveness of the repairs.

"It's hard to guarantee 100%, right, because when you're dealing with a storm, you just don't know what all you're going to face," Edmondson said, "but we feel like we have certainly taken action on every item that caused us issues before."

For Subscribers: How a perfect storm of freezing cold and aging power plants led to Tennessee blackouts

TVA will have its review of the blackouts done early this year

TVA enlisted a panel of industry experts to join its review of the events that led to the rolling blackouts on Dec. 23-24, and how the federal utility can learn from what happened.

Dan Pratt, TVA senior vice president of senior relations, told the subcommittee the utility also will consult with 10 local power companies, the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association and a group of its energy-intensive industrial customers.The review is planned to conclude at the end of March or in early April, Pratt said. He told the lawmakers TVA will be in a position then to talk more about the causes of the rolling blackouts, as well as what it needs to do in the short and long term.

Critical instruments froze at coal and gas plants during the storm

TVA's study of the rolling blackouts revealed one of the biggest breakdowns during the winter storm: sensing lines for critical instruments that are kept outside or not fully enclosed froze at some of its natural gas plants and its major coal plant.

In preparation for the storm, Edmondson said, TVA used wind breaks and tried to insulate and temporarily heat pieces of infrastructure to prevent failures."The majority of the megawatt loss events were due to sensing lines freezing up, critical instrumentation that froze up," Edmondson said.

More: TVA creates independent panel to review rolling blackouts before Christmas

Lawmakers asked what TVA planned to do to prevent a similar failure from happening again. Edmondson said TVA will consider permanently enclosing the exposed equipment, though that's not possible for every site because of their layouts. Windbreaks help, he said.

TVA also addressed whether older plants didn't fare as well under the stress of the storm. Edmondson said at the Cumberland coal-fired plant, the exposed equipment appeared to be the problem. He acknowledged the age of the TVA gas plants likely was a factor.

Edmondson pointed out TVA purchased some of its gas facilities, and there are performance inconsistencies between those plants and ones commissioned by TVA. "We feel like that's going to be a learning that we want to make sure we take action on," he said.

Anila Yoganathan is a Knox News investigative reporter. You can contact her at anila.yoganathan@knoxnews.com, and follow her on Twitter @AnilaYoganathan. Enjoy exclusive content and premium perks while supporting strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 3 takeaways from TVA's report to Tennessee lawmakers about December's rolling blackouts

Comments / 0

Related
thunder1320.com

Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act

Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Gov. Lee’s Leadership Claims Worry Dems, Dad in DCS Limbo

NASHVILLE, TN — Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State Address this week included claims of national leadership, and attracted rebuttals on difficult issues. “We heard statements about ‘leading the nation,’” Sen. Charlane Oliver said, “but with this $55.6 billion budget, Tennessee Republicans are actually putting out fires they’ve created due to neglect of issues over the past 10 years they’ve been in power.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Gov. Lee announces $350M improvements to FedExForum, Liberty Stadium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee delivered his fifth State of the State address Monday and revealed that $350 million would go to improve the FedExForum and Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. According to reports, the money would come from a tourism-related grant to the city of Memphis.  The budget proposal also includes funding for the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Center Square

$412.5M in tax cuts part of Tennessee Gov. Lee's $55.6B budget proposal

(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s budget proposal includes a group of tax reductions that include cuts in sales, franchise, excise and business taxes that are valued at $412.5 million. That includes $54 million in recurring cuts along with $360 million in non-recurring. The bill includes a proposal for a three-month sales tax holiday on food from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31 that will cost $288.3 million. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Governor proposes $55.6 billion budget plan

Gov. Bill Lee is making a $55.6 billion budget proposal for fiscal 2023-24 that adds $3.3 billion for roads statewide and $125 million for teacher pay while offering $412 million in tax breaks. The proposal, which the Lee Administration is calling a “no-growth” plan, is about a half-billion less than the current budget, mainly because […] The post Governor proposes $55.6 billion budget plan  appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy