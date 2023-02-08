Effective: 2023-02-09 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Mobile The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Bayou Sara At Saraland affecting Mobile County. For the Bayou Sara...including Saraland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Sara At Saraland. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Street flooding east of the railroad becomes widespread. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 PM CST Wednesday was 4.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 3.6 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO