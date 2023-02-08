Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning and continue rising to 22.0 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Mobile The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Bayou Sara At Saraland affecting Mobile County. For the Bayou Sara...including Saraland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Sara At Saraland. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Street flooding east of the railroad becomes widespread. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 PM CST Wednesday was 4.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 3.6 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
Comments / 0