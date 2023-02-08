Read full article on original website
theblock.co
Demand for NFT tech nabbed this crypto startup an $800m valuation
Episode 8 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and QuickNode Co-Founder and CEO Alex Nabutovsky. Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
How to block pop-ups on your Android
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to stop being a victim of annoying pop-up ads, and takes you through the settings to get rid of infected apps on your phone.
aiexpress.io
The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’
The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
Whoops: Google's ad for new ChatGPT rival Bard shows the AI chatbot giving an inaccurate answer
Google's new AI chatbot Bard showed an inaccurate answer to a question about the discoveries of the James Webb Space Telescope in an online ad.
The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked
Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Instagram’s founders’ new app, another Twitter rival, Biden admin criticizes app stores
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to the latest “State of Mobile” report by data.ai (previously App Annie). However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
theblock.co
Bitkraft, Fabric Ventures lead $6.5 million round into web3 loyalty platform
Venture capital firms Bitkraft and Fabric Ventures led a $6.5 million round into web3 customer loyalty program Cub3. CMT Digital, Red Beard Ventures and Geometry Labs among others also participated in the Series A round, which closed in the final quarter of last year. The platform enables brands to create...
theblock.co
Crypto Twitter pokes fun at Twitter, on Twitter, amid reports of problems
Crypto Twitter took to the social network on Wednesday afternoon to poke fun at the service amid reports of an outage that prevented some users from posting. Twitter said it’s working to fix the problem. Crypto Twitter took to the social network on Wednesday afternoon to poke fun at...
theblock.co
Web3 music platform Vault raises $4 million Series A led by Placeholder VC
Vault, a music platform built with web3 technology, raised a $4 million Series A led by Placeholder VC. Alleycorp, Bullpen Capital and family office Everblue Management also took part in the round that valued the startup at $42 million pre-money, said co-founder and CEO Nigel Eccles. Vault uses NFT technology...
Microsoft To Arm Search Engine, Browser With Tech 'More Powerful' Than ChatGPT In Heated AI Battle With Google
Microsoft Corporation MSFT says it is launching new versions of the Bing search engine and Edge internet browser enhanced with artificial intelligence. What Happened: The search engine and the browser are available for preview currently, according to a company statement issued Tuesday. “AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting...
Motley Fool
Why Apple, Amazon, and Meta Platforms All Fell on Microsoft's AI News
Microsoft's big AI moves are seen as a threat to big tech. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
We tried the AI-powered version of Microsoft Bing. Its huge, user-friendly search box and detailed responses make it so much better than Google.
Insider gave the search engine Bing a try after Microsoft announced the integration of an AI language tool it said is more powerful than ChatGPT.
Google, Microsoft battle over AI, Harry Potter game becomes best-seller
The battle for advanced artificial intelligence is heating up as tech giants Google and Microsoft unveil their latest AI chatbot and search engine capabilities.
Here's How To Get Access To Microsoft's New Bing Chat AI Preview
Microsoft has introduced Bing Chat, and it is letting users test it out in the form of a preview. Here's how to sign up and get access to the AI feature.
theblock.co
Argo Blockchain mined 14% more bitcoin in January than December
Argo Blockchain produced 168 BTC in January and made $3.42 million. That’s 14% more bitcoin than it mined in December. Argo Blockchain's bitcoin mining production increased 14% in January, producing 168 BTC, compared to 147 BTC in December 2022. "The increase in BTC mined was primarily due to fewer...
theblock.co
VRRB Labs raises pre-seed round at $20 million valuation as it builds its own Layer 1
VRRB (pronounced "verb") Labs, a Miami-based crypto startup that is developing a Layer 1 blockchain network, raised $1.4 million in a pre-seed funding round. Investors in the round included Jump Crypto, Big Brain Holdings and Taureon. It was an equity plus token warrant round, giving VRRB Labs a valuation of $20 million, Andrew Smith, founder of VRRB Labs, told The Block in an interview.
TechCrunch
WhatsApp lets users put voice notes as status updates
On Tuesday, WhatsApp announced voice status, which enables users to record and share voice messages of up to 30 seconds as status updates. Users will get the option to record voice notes by tapping the microphone icon on the status screen. It provides a more personal touch to status updates and works as a convenient option for those who prefer not to type or use graphics. Last month, WhatsApp tested its voice status feature with its Android and iOS beta testers.
