Scott Township, PA

wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS TACKLING FIRE IN PINE TOWNSHIP

Several fire companies are dealing with a fire in Pine Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to Malloy Hollow Road around 1:17 for the fire. A half hour later, Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale and Dauntless fire crews were dispatched to assist.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident

A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Route 28 Crash

One man was seriously injured in an accident this morning on Route 28 in southern Butler County. The one car accident happened around 6:45 a.m. in the northbound lane near the Route 356 Butler/Freeport exit. Dispatchers say a vehicle crashed into a tree. When crews arrived they found one man...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Cranberry Accident

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Rochester and Graham School Roads. Crews from Cranberry and Harmony were...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

East Palestine residents feel uneasy after evacuation lifted

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Evacuated residents can safely return to their homes after crews burned toxic chemicals following the train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line nearly a week ago. Janet Hill lives in East Palestine, about 1.4 miles from the derailment site. She said although it wasn’t mandatory,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Route 356 Crash

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Fisher Road. State police say two vehicles collided at that intersection. 20-year-old Kelsi Spiering of Leechburg suffered minor injuries and was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rotten smell in Westmoreland County leads to calls about suspected gas leak

DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — A rotten smell in Westmoreland County led to dozens of 911 calls about a suspected gas leak.The smell was reported in several municipalities from Murrysville to Hempfield Township on Wednesday. But it turned out to be a false alarm."I immediately put my scanner app on my phone and sure enough, there were calls from all over," Mark Khristie of Delmont said Wednesday. "Delmont, Murrysville. And fire companies going out and checking for this gas smell."For 12 hours, callers across the county dialed 911 after smelling what was believed to be natural gas in their homes and...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

SUV crashes into Cranberry apartment building

CRANBERRY TWP — An SUV crashed into an apartment building at 1304 Cranberry Pointe Lane Thursday evening. Crews responding to the scene found a white SUV with its front end into building. A row of parking spaces were alongside the building. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. Crews...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Man killed in Fayette County shooting

A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

53-year-old man dies following Washington Co. house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 53-year-old man has died after a house fire in Washington County.The fire started along Old West Road in Bentleyville just before 9:00 p.m.A neighbor spotted the flames and called for help.Norman Detrick, Jr. was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Approves Next Phase Of Duffy Housing Development

The Butler Township Planning Commission has recommended approval for the next phase of a housing plan partially in Butler and Center Townships. After hearing from the developer of the Duffy Highlands plan off North Duffy Road, the commission decided to send their recommendation of the plan on to be considered by the Butler Township Commissioners at their meeting later this month.
BUTLER, PA

