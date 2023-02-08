Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS TACKLING FIRE IN PINE TOWNSHIP
Several fire companies are dealing with a fire in Pine Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to Malloy Hollow Road around 1:17 for the fire. A half hour later, Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale and Dauntless fire crews were dispatched to assist.
butlerradio.com
Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident
A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
butlerradio.com
Man Flown To Hospital After Route 28 Crash
One man was seriously injured in an accident this morning on Route 28 in southern Butler County. The one car accident happened around 6:45 a.m. in the northbound lane near the Route 356 Butler/Freeport exit. Dispatchers say a vehicle crashed into a tree. When crews arrived they found one man...
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Cranberry Accident
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Rochester and Graham School Roads. Crews from Cranberry and Harmony were...
wtae.com
WTAE Editorial: Impact of train derailment
WTAE President & General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III speaks on behalf of the editorial board regarding the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Tap the video player above to watch the editorial.
WTOV 9
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
Crews clean substance off road after crash in Pittsburgh
Part of Route 51 was temporarily closed after a crash in Pittsburgh.
wtae.com
East Palestine residents feel uneasy after evacuation lifted
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Evacuated residents can safely return to their homes after crews burned toxic chemicals following the train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line nearly a week ago. Janet Hill lives in East Palestine, about 1.4 miles from the derailment site. She said although it wasn’t mandatory,...
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Route 356 Crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Fisher Road. State police say two vehicles collided at that intersection. 20-year-old Kelsi Spiering of Leechburg suffered minor injuries and was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Rotten smell in Westmoreland County leads to calls about suspected gas leak
DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — A rotten smell in Westmoreland County led to dozens of 911 calls about a suspected gas leak.The smell was reported in several municipalities from Murrysville to Hempfield Township on Wednesday. But it turned out to be a false alarm."I immediately put my scanner app on my phone and sure enough, there were calls from all over," Mark Khristie of Delmont said Wednesday. "Delmont, Murrysville. And fire companies going out and checking for this gas smell."For 12 hours, callers across the county dialed 911 after smelling what was believed to be natural gas in their homes and...
cranberryeagle.com
SUV crashes into Cranberry apartment building
CRANBERRY TWP — An SUV crashed into an apartment building at 1304 Cranberry Pointe Lane Thursday evening. Crews responding to the scene found a white SUV with its front end into building. A row of parking spaces were alongside the building. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. Crews...
Injured McKeesport Officer Chuck Thomas attends tribute to fallen Officer Sean Sluganski
Sluganski was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday. His partner, Officer Chuck Thomas, was injured in the shooting. Wednesday, Officer Thomas stood with the crowd to pay tribute to his partner.
explore venango
Police Attempting to Identify Man Accused of Stealing ‘Hey Dude’ Shoes in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual accused of stealing shoes from a store in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, February 9, troopers responded to the Shoe Sensation located at...
Man killed in Fayette County shooting
A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
Woman injured after being struck by a vehicle in Squirrel Hill
At least one person was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Pittsburgh on Thursday.
53-year-old man dies following Washington Co. house fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 53-year-old man has died after a house fire in Washington County.The fire started along Old West Road in Bentleyville just before 9:00 p.m.A neighbor spotted the flames and called for help.Norman Detrick, Jr. was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.
Allegheny County Medical Examiner identifies remains found as missing 18-year-old
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified remains found along a trail as 18-year-old Dorian Serrano.
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Approves Next Phase Of Duffy Housing Development
The Butler Township Planning Commission has recommended approval for the next phase of a housing plan partially in Butler and Center Townships. After hearing from the developer of the Duffy Highlands plan off North Duffy Road, the commission decided to send their recommendation of the plan on to be considered by the Butler Township Commissioners at their meeting later this month.
Woman killed while crossing road from store in Butler Township
An 84-year-old woman was killed while attempting to cross a road Saturday in Butler County.
Police seek driver of stolen SUV who led them on chase in Hempfield, Jeannette
State police are seeking help to identify the driver of a stolen vehicle who led them on a chase Sunday afternoon in Hempfield and Jeannette. While troopers were patrolling on Toll Route 66 northbound in Hempfield near mile marker 3 around 4:45 p.m., they attempted a traffic stop on a white Ford Eco Sport. Police did not say the reason for the stop in a news release.
