University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Man injured in shootout with Tuscaloosa police set fire to woman’s home, shot her car, officials say
A 33-year-old man wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Tuscaloosa police has been formally charged in connection with the overnight incident. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Wednesday afternoon announced charges against Jamarcus Dewayne Garrett. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer. His bond...
wbrc.com
Domestic violence suspect faces multiple charges after police chase, shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police have charged a man in relation to domestic violence and a string of other crimes that took place Tuesday, Feb. 8. Police responded to a call about a Domestic Violence Burglary Tuesday evening. According to a press release, the victim stated that Jamarcus Garrett arrived at the victim’s home, forced his way inside, and got into an argument with the victim. The victim reported that Garrett was armed with a handgun and took the keys to her residence before leaving in a silver Dodge Avenger.
Investigation underway after shots fired between Tuscaloosa police officer and suspect
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after what began as a vehicle pursuit turned into a shooting between a Tuscaloosa police officer and a suspect Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the incident began as a vehicle pursuit of a domestic violence suspect. After the suspect crashed […]
Student arrested after allegedly being found with gun at Tuscaloosa County high school
A student at a Tuscaloosa County high school was arrested after they were found with a gun at the school Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The student’s charges and name were not disclosed because of their age. A Brookwood High School faculty member told a school resource officer with the...
Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
wbrc.com
Arrest made in murder of Jasmine Price
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has arrested Raquan Wilson, 36, for the murder of Jasmine Price, 33. Price was murdered Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 on 1st Street West. BPD obtained a warrant for Wilson from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday, Feb. 6, Wilson turned...
wbrc.com
Court docs: Man who shot, killed pregnant woman identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child Jan. 31 is now on Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama’s Most Wanted list. Court documents confirm Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV was identified, “via a dying declaration as the shooter of his pregnant girlfriend and her baby, both of which are deceased, as well as shooting two children ages seven and 13,” the same document confirms warrants are being sought in Birmingham for Goldsmith.
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
Demopolis Times
Eighteen wheeler tips over on Hwy. 80, loses load of logs
A log truck has turned over on Hwy. 80 and has spilled its load in front of the Blue Bore Armory. Traffic in southbound lanes has been reduced to one open lane while the road is being cleared. Demopolis Police Department and Demopolis Fire Department responded to the scene. The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m.
2 Alabama men sentenced in scheme to ‘straw purchase’ firearms
Two Alabama men were sentenced Tuesday in a scheme to "straw purchase" firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
Indictment: Alabama prison guard allegedly beat inmates, lied about what happened
A former lieutenant at the William Donaldson E. Correctional Facility in Bessemer has been indicted on federal charges of abusing inmates, including allegations of beating inmates and then lying about what had happened.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police issue alert for missing 14-year-old girl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Jehla Prince was reported missing on Jan. 31 and last seen on Feb. 1 around 3 a.m. on Avenue P in Ensley. She is 5 feet 4 inches, and weighs 100- 120...
stnonline.com
Alabama Teacher and School Bus Driver Struck, Killed by School Bus
A history teacher who taught 10th grade and drove a school bus route for the Jefferson County Schools, died last month after an unoccupied school bus hit and rolled over him. Mark Ridgeway, who was also a pastor of a local church, was performing his standard checks prior to the start of his route on Jan. 25, when the bus began to roll and struck him.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue. Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get...
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith takes job in Washington state
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith will take over as top cop of a city police force in Washington. Smith resigned as Birmingham’s chief in 2022 after three years on the job. He cited personal reasons for his unexpected exit. Smith will take the helm of the Lakewood Police...
Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns
The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Brookwood High School Locked Down After Student Brings Gun to Campus
Brookwood High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after administrators there discovered a student brought a gun to school, Tuscaloosa County School System officials have confirmed. Superintendent Keri Johnson issued a statement shortly after 3 p.m. saying the school implemented its lockdown procedures after staff was tipped off that...
Courthouse News Service
Birmingham suing over infrastructure fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal court in Alabama remanded the city of Birmingham’s fraud lawsuit against a company that falsely promised it $100 million in energy savings that were never realized in exchange for $61 million in capital improvements, plus another $525,000 yearly for 18 years. A Jefferson County court will hear the claims instead.
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
Meat Depot Open Now After Northport Cost Kutter Grocery Store Closes
A new grocery store is open in Northport to replace the short-lived Cost Kutter store in the old Save A Lot building in Buford Plaza off McFarland Boulevard. The long-running Save A Lot permanently closed in June 2021 and Alabama's first Cost Kutter grocery store opened in the space that November before also closing at the end of last month.
