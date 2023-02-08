ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrc.com

Domestic violence suspect faces multiple charges after police chase, shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police have charged a man in relation to domestic violence and a string of other crimes that took place Tuesday, Feb. 8. Police responded to a call about a Domestic Violence Burglary Tuesday evening. According to a press release, the victim stated that Jamarcus Garrett arrived at the victim’s home, forced his way inside, and got into an argument with the victim. The victim reported that Garrett was armed with a handgun and took the keys to her residence before leaving in a silver Dodge Avenger.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest made in murder of Jasmine Price

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has arrested Raquan Wilson, 36, for the murder of Jasmine Price, 33. Price was murdered Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 on 1st Street West. BPD obtained a warrant for Wilson from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday, Feb. 6, Wilson turned...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Court docs: Man who shot, killed pregnant woman identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child Jan. 31 is now on Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama’s Most Wanted list. Court documents confirm Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV was identified, “via a dying declaration as the shooter of his pregnant girlfriend and her baby, both of which are deceased, as well as shooting two children ages seven and 13,” the same document confirms warrants are being sought in Birmingham for Goldsmith.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Demopolis Times

Eighteen wheeler tips over on Hwy. 80, loses load of logs

A log truck has turned over on Hwy. 80 and has spilled its load in front of the Blue Bore Armory. Traffic in southbound lanes has been reduced to one open lane while the road is being cleared. Demopolis Police Department and Demopolis Fire Department responded to the scene. The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police issue alert for missing 14-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Jehla Prince was reported missing on Jan. 31 and last seen on Feb. 1 around 3 a.m. on Avenue P in Ensley. She is 5 feet 4 inches, and weighs 100- 120...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
stnonline.com

Alabama Teacher and School Bus Driver Struck, Killed by School Bus

A history teacher who taught 10th grade and drove a school bus route for the Jefferson County Schools, died last month after an unoccupied school bus hit and rolled over him. Mark Ridgeway, who was also a pastor of a local church, was performing his standard checks prior to the start of his route on Jan. 25, when the bus began to roll and struck him.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue. Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns

The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Courthouse News Service

Birmingham suing over infrastructure fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal court in Alabama remanded the city of Birmingham’s fraud lawsuit against a company that falsely promised it $100 million in energy savings that were never realized in exchange for $61 million in capital improvements, plus another $525,000 yearly for 18 years. A Jefferson County court will hear the claims instead.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

