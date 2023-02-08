ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Monday, February 13, 2023 Weather

Snow and colder temperatures are back in the forecast. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect tomorrow and Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with up to a foot possible over the mountains. Winds will be gusting to 45 mph. Salida and Buena Vista will warm up to of 49....
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza linked to deaths of black bear and mountain lion in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has identified several cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in free-ranging wildlife in Colorado. A black bear from Huerfano County was affected by the disease in October, a skunk from Weld County was found to be positive for the disease in November, and a mountain lion that died in Gunnison County was recently confirmed to have the disease. Testing was conducted by Colorado State University in Fort Collins and the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.
Chaffee County DHS and Sheriff Continue Efforts to Support Childcare Situation

The Chaffee County Department of Human Services and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office are continuing efforts to expand local childcare opportunities. DHS and representatives of the Chaffee Childcare Initiative Board of Directors that governs The Schoolhouse facility in Poncha Springs have met a few times over the past week to determine how to best coordinate support for families impacted by The Schoolhouse’s closure.
Centers for Disease Control Upgrades Chaffee County’s COVID-19 Level

Chaffee County ‘s COVID-19 Community Level has been upgraded to “Medium” and the transmission level has moved from “Substantial” to “Moderate”. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Moderate” transmission is defined as 10 to 50 cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate between 5% and 8%. “Substantial” transmission is 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8% and 10%, and “high” transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher.
