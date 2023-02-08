Chaffee County ‘s COVID-19 Community Level has been upgraded to “Medium” and the transmission level has moved from “Substantial” to “Moderate”. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Moderate” transmission is defined as 10 to 50 cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate between 5% and 8%. “Substantial” transmission is 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8% and 10%, and “high” transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO