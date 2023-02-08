ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's ear X-tacy: R.E.M. "Radio Free Europe" - (Original Hib-Tone Single)

By John Timmons
 2 days ago

(REM / Facebook)

On this day in music, February 8, 1981, R.E.M. held their first-ever recording sessions. In addition to capturing songs like “Sitting Still,” “Gardening At Night,” and “(Don’t Go Back To) Rockville,” the band recorded what was to become their first single, “Radio Free Europe.”

The single was originally released on the small independent record label, Hib-Tone. Following critical acclaim, the band signed a deal with I.R.S. Records. A re-recording of “Radio Free Europe” appeared on the band’s 1983 debut, Murmur.

“I remember buying a copy of the original single when I worked at Phoenix Records in Louisville. I spent countless hours trying to decipher Michael Stipe’s lyrics…. to no avail. I still have my copy of that single and have been a fan ever since.”
- John Timmons

Original Hib-Tone Single artwork:

(R.E.M. / Hib-Tone Records)

