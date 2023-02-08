Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
Carscoops
2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R Debuts As Chevy’s First-Fully Compliant GT3 Racecar
Chevrolet today unveiled the Corvette Z06 GT3.R, a customer-focused racecar and its first-ever vehicle that has been designed to fully meet FIA GT3 technical regulations. A followup to the Corvette C8.R, which was introduced in 2019, the Corvette Z06 GT3.R builds on that program, which competed in the now discontinued GTLM class. The new racecar will compete in the GT Daytona class starting in 2024.
Carscoops
First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Sells For $490,000
The first 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold for $490,000 (£396,880 / €451,682) at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. However, thanks to additional donations, the car brought in a total of $565,000 (£457,700 / €521,043). That’s an impressive result and it beats the 2019 Mustang Bullitt...
Carscoops
1967 Chevy Chevelle With Supercharged Viper V10 Is One Wild Restomod
Mixing marquees when creating restomods is a bit of a faux pas but we can’t help but love this one. It takes a classic 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle and blends it with modern components that include a V10 from a Dodge Viper. And for good measure, there’s a supercharger strapped to it too.
Buy This Ready-To-Race Audi R18 TDI and Pretend You’re a Le Mans Hero
Art and RevsFully functioning, turbo diesel powered, non-hybrid, and Le Mans winning pedigree. This 2011 Audi R18 TDI Ultra might be the ultimate track day toy.
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
qcnews.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang honors 100 years of the automotive icon
This year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carroll Shelby, the automotive icon who created the Shelby Cobra and launched a performance-car empire. Shelby American is commemorating the occasion with a limited run of special-edition Mustangs. Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition...
thetexastasty.com
2023 Ford Mustang GT Review
We recently got our hands on a 2023 Ford Mustang GT and suffice it to say we were impressed. The 2023 Ford Mustang GT 2023 is a fantastic sports car that offers a perfect blend of power and handling. The 5.0-liter V8 engine generates a whopping 450 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful Mustangs ever made. The car’s suspension system is also top-notch, providing a smooth and comfortable ride while still delivering precise handling and agility. The interior of the Mustang GT is sleek and modern, with comfortable seats, a large touchscreen display, and a host of advanced safety features.
racer.com
Three USA races for Masters Historic Racing in 2023
Masters Historic Racing recently finalized a three-race 2023 USA calendar which will kick off June 23-25 at the Laps for Laguna weekend, to benefit the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation. The lineup for the three-day race weekend will feature:. • Masters Racing Legends for 1966-1985 F1 cars. • Masters Formula Atlantic...
Houston Chronicle
Weekly Recalls: Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Nissan, Porsche, Volkswagen
Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Fit and 2019-2022 HR-V vehicles. The rearview camera image may not display when the engine is started with a key, due to a design error in the audio display power circuit. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility."
2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI Tops Best Hatchback Car List, Says TrueCar
A list of the best hatchback cars for 2023 includes the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Honda Civic. However, some of the other options include a Prius Prime. The post 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI Tops Best Hatchback Car List, Says TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
This Shelby 427 Cobra Was Once Raced By Ford President Jim Farley
In addition to leading one of the world’s biggest automotive empires and being related to the late comedic actor Chris Farley, Jim Farley is also an avid amateur racer. And now is your opportunity to own one of the racecars that once graced his collection. This 1966 Shelby 427...
racer.com
FR Americas 2023 champion eligible for Super Formula Scholarship
Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) has confirmed its championship prize for the 2023 champion, and is once again offering the winner an opportunity to advance their racing career. Working with Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the 2023 FR Americas Champion will receive a scholarship to compete in Super Formula, along with a host of other prizes.
racer.com
1991 Ferrari 643 goes for $3.9m in RM Sotheby’s Paris Auction
RM Sotheby’s 2023 Paris Auction was a day of big numbers. Held inside the historically significant Louvre Palace Salles du Carrousel, the February 1 sale grossed an eye-popping $53.3 million, with a unique Bugatti Chiron Profilee (which finally sold for a record-setting $10,485,000 after an extended bidding contest) emerging the star of the show.
racer.com
Late floor change could benefit bigger teams - Monchaux
Smaller teams were left irritated by the timing of a floor regulation change as it could benefit the top three in 2023, according to Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux. The FIA raised the minimum floor edge height by 15 millimeters over the winter to try and prevent porpoising remaining...
racer.com
Gilliland on the rebound after losing full-time status with Front Row
Todd Gilliland was set to run another full season in the NASCAR Cup Series until Front Row Motorsports told him a few months ago it wasn’t happening. While Gilliland will run most of the schedule in the No. 38 Ford, the organization is also giving Zane Smith time in the car. Smith will run at least six races in the No. 38, which has a charter. The first race that Smith takes over the car from Gilliland will be at Phoenix Raceway next month.
electrek.co
Porsche’s new sporty electric SUV will be an off-road, range-topping machine
Porsche is deep in developing a new SUV that will be unlike any previous model we’ve seen from the German automaker. The off-road luxury EV is “a very sporting interpretation of an SUV,” according to CEO Oliver Blume, but it will cost you. Blume confirmed last year...
