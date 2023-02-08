Read full article on original website
Opinion: We can support oil and gas extraction and reduce greenhouse gas emissions
The Colorado General Assembly is back in session, and addressing the issue of climate change has once again been identified as a top legislative priority. With the tendency for groupthink that can come from the kind of unprecedented majorities Democrats in both chambers enjoy, legislators must be careful that any policies they advance in the name of environmental protection also allow for the sustainment of critical advances in our quality of life.
Colorado libraries keep closing for meth contamination. Is it their problem to solve?
Librarians will tell you the role of public libraries hasn’t changed — they’ve always been a community space open to all, with a mission to educate and serve. What changes is the world outside, and whatever is going on in society, will go on in the library. The rise in homelessness, untreated mental illness and drug use have forced libraries to adapt, from extensive staff training in how to de-escalate outbursts to hiring social workers and security guards.
Colorado’s ski industry is seeing growing interest in uphilling from an unlikely demographic
VAIL — Ski instructor Gerald Coleman skied up a hill, not down, for the second time ever during the National Brotherhood of Skiers summit, and called the experience invigorating. “It’s part mental and part physical, and I would say even spiritual, expanding and going beyond the confines of the...
A private equity firm closed one of Colorado’s few birth centers. The community brought it back.
When a private equity firm closed Seasons Midwifery and Birth Center in Thornton in October, Colorado lost one of its few non-hospital birthing centers and 53 families with pregnancy due dates in November and December were left scrambling to find providers. But then staffers and community advocacy groups stepped in...
What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol
Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?. Their social studies teacher. Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
Adjunct professors don’t qualify for federal student loan forgiveness. Colorado Democrats want to change that.
With about $50,000 in student loan debt and an income that has barely helped her stay ahead of interest with her payments, Felicia Brown is relying on credit cards to make ends meet and often must decide how to stretch the little money she has. Those decisions always come with impossible sacrifices.
Western Slope university students working with outdoor businesses as part of Wright Collegiate Challenge
Nine Colorado outdoor recreation businesses and nonprofits are turning to outdoor industry students at Colorado Mesa University, Colorado Mountain College and Western Colorado University for help in solving their unique challenges. The Wright Collegiate Challenge is a 12-week program that pairs students with businesses and nonprofits to develop strategies for...
PUC responds to Polis’ call for utility relief: “We certainly don’t have all the answers now”
Colorado’s Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday discussed addressing bill price hikes in response to Gov. Jared Polis’s utility cost-reduction directive, but it isn’t clear what the first steps will be. Chairman Eric Blank said that the PUC has been tasked with a wide range of objectives to...
