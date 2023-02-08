Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNYT
Residents in Berkshire County town raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Panel Looks to Remove Chicken Permitting from ZBA
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — City councilors have spoken: chicken keeping needs to be simpler and more affordable. On Monday, the Ordinances and Rules subcommittee supported removing chicken permitting from the Zoning Board of Appeals and requiring a license similar to that of a dog. The request was tabled and referred...
iBerkshires.com
Nominations Sought for North Adams Women's Hall of Fame
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Mayor Jennifer A. Macksey is seeking nominations from the public for the Women's History Hall of Fame. The mayor, the first woman to lead the city, established the Hall of Fame last year to recognize women who "have had a positive impact on the community, and have been an overall example of courage, strength and wisdom." The founding members are former City Council President Frances Buckley, former Gov. Jane Swift, women's boxing pioneer Gail Grandchamp and the late state Rep. Gailanne Cariddi.
iBerkshires.com
2nd Street Offers Walk-in Hours for Legal Aid Assistance
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street announced new office hours designated for Community Legal Aid (CLA) assistance. Beginning Feb. 16, 2nd Street will welcome walk-ins every Thursday from 1-3 pm. During the free sessions, formerly incarcerated persons can receive advice on:. How to appropriately interact with law enforcement to avoid...
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Board of Health Votes to Postpone Demolition
DALTON, Mass. — The Board of Health voted to postpone a demolition permit for 77 High St. during its meeting Monday evening. The 1950s single-family home was condemned last fall after the building department determined it was unsafe because of collapsed flooring in certain areas. It is considered a public health and safety hazard.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Gets $500K Matching Grant to Resurrect Springside House Interior
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — If the walls of the Springside House could talk, they would tell tales of prominent local families, city business, and plenty of recreational activities. Officials want to ensure that future generations are a part of this story. Pittsfield has received a $500,000 Save America's Treasures grant...
iBerkshires.com
Homeless Committee Hears Data on Unsheltered Pittsfield Students
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Public Schools has around 50 homeless students this school year, with many living in shelters. Deputy Superintendent Marissa Mendoza informed the Homelessness Advisory Committee about the unsheltered school-aged population last week. "It's important to just kind of keep in mind of who is identified as...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School Panels Favors Safe Gun Storage Outreach
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A School Committee panel is in favor of the district promoting secure gun storage. On Tuesday, the new Social Emotional Learning and Safety subcommittee referred a presentation and resolution on secure gun storage by the national Be Smart for Kids advocacy group to the full committee.
iBerkshires.com
BRPC Receives Nearly $200K For Safety Plan
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Regional Planning Commission received a $198,593 grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation's (USDOT) Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. The grant will be used to develop a comprehensive safety action plan. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced approximately $30.6 million...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Glow Up! Business Improvement Applications Available
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. (DPI) and the Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation (PERC) are co-facilitating The Pittsfield Glow Up! Business Improvement Grant Program made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The program's purpose is to provide grants of up to $10,000 to eligible businesses affected by...
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Historical Commission on Hunt for Fire District Charter
DALTON, Mass. — The Historical Commission has agreed to help the Fire Department search for its charter so that it can apply for grants. The department was established Feb. 25, 1884, and granted a charter that April. But Fire Chief James Peltier said he is unsure where to find this document.
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
BlueCross withdrawal from ACO has Vermont’s primary care practices worried
Providers say the private insurer’s decision not to participate in OneCare for 2023 is “destabilizing” to payment programs they have come to rely on. Read the story on VTDigger here: BlueCross withdrawal from ACO has Vermont’s primary care practices worried.
iBerkshires.com
BCC Offers 'Save a Life' Class
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold a Save a Life class on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 am-2 pm. The class will cover Narcan training, basic first aid; adult and child automated external defibrillator (AED) use; adult, child and infant cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR); and bleeding management.
MassDEP fines Highway Auto Salvage in Northampton for improper septage disposal
MassDEP has fined a Northampton business for violating state wastewater regulations.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Edward Jones Accepts Limited Partnership Offers
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Rob Adams, an Edward Jones financial advisor in North Adams, accepted an invitation to become a limited partner, while Patricia Kolis, a senior branch office administrator, accepted an invitation to increase her holdings in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
Latham farm stand closes amid frustrations with town
Forts Ferry Farm has closed its farm stand at 185 Forts Ferry Road in Latham. Owners John Barker and Emma Hearst made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 24.
West Springfield man acquitted in deadly NH crash ordered to be deported
A judge has ordered the deportation of a commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration authorities last year shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
Great Barrington PD warns of social security scam
The Social Security Administration will not call, text, or email you out of the blue.
