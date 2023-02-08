Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What to expect from new 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to hire former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks as their new defensive coordinator, per reports, providing Kyle Shanahan with the answer to his biggest personnel question heading into the 2023 season. Wilks, 50, interviewed at length with the 49ers on Monday, with...
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Football World Reacts To Byron Leftwich Job Update
Byron Leftwich might have a new job lined up soon. According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame about its offensive coordinator position last week. He and head coach Marcus Freeman have stayed in contact since and he remains a serious candidate for the ...
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
One Commanders' offensive coordinator candidate is off the board
The Washington Commanders have formally interviewed at least six known candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Pat Shurmur, Ken Zampese, Charles London, Eric Studesville, Thomas Brown and Anthony Lynn have each had formal interviews with head coach Ron Rivera and Washington. The Commanders fired former offensive coordinator Scott Turner...
Mike LaFleur Makes Feelings On Matthew Stafford Very Clear
In going from the New York Jets to the Los Angeles Rams, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will have the different quarterback situation at his disposal. In New York, LaFleur had to work with Zach Wilson, a former No. 2 overall pick who has underwhelmed thus far, a past-his-prime veteran in Joe ...
Tennessee Titans hire Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator
The Tennessee Titans' offense has a new leader. The Titans hired Tim Kelly as their next offensive coordinator on Tuesday, ending a search that began on Jan. 9 when coach Mike Vrabel announced that Todd Downing had been fired. Kelly, 36, inherits an offense that was fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring and third-worst...
Panthers add to coaching staff, hire linebackers coach to work with new DC Ejiro Evero
The Carolina Panthers are beginning to fill out their open positions following the arrivals of head coach Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Look: Titans Announce Historic Coaching Hire
The Titans bolstered their coaching staff this week, hiring Lori Locust as a defensive assistant. It's a historic hire for the organization. Locust has become the first woman to join Tennessee's staff in a full-time role. As you'd expect, Locust is amped up for this opportunity in ...
Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
Bucs are expected to interview Dave Canales for offensive coordinator
The Buccaneers had a second interview with Dan Pitcher on Wednesday, but they are apparently still working through their first round of offensive coordinator interviews as well. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they are set to interview Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales. Canales has had two interviews with the...
Bucs complete second interview with Dan Pitcher
The Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator search continued on Wednesday when the team conducted a second interview with one of the candidates. The team announced that they completed an interview with Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher. Pitcher had his first interview with the team on January 27. After that interview, there...
Cardinals expected to announce HC hire next Tuesday
There haven’t been many updates on the Cardinals’ head coaching search…besides the organization learning that they missed out on one of their top finalists. We learned recently that Brian Flores had backed out of the head coaching race and would join the Vikings as their new defensive coordinator. That left Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as Arizona’s final two candidates.
Report: Panthers will not bring back OC Ben McAdoo for 2023
Well, now we know the Carolina Panthers will definitely have a new offensive coordinator for 2023. As reported by Will Kunkel of FOX Charlotte on Thursday, Ben McAdoo—in an expected development—will not be returning to the team this upcoming season. McAdoo, as part of a personnel makeover from...
Ben McAdoo will not return as Panthers offensive coordinator: Sources
McAdoo was hired in January 2022, making this a one-year stint in Carolina for the now-former OC.
