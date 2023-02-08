ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Byron Leftwich Job Update

Byron Leftwich might have a new job lined up soon.  According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame about its offensive coordinator position last week.  He and head coach Marcus Freeman have stayed in contact since and he remains a serious candidate for the ...
TAMPA, FL
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans hire Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator

The Tennessee Titans' offense has a new leader. The Titans hired Tim Kelly as their next offensive coordinator on Tuesday, ending a search that began on Jan. 9 when coach Mike Vrabel announced that Todd Downing had been fired. Kelly, 36, inherits an offense that was fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring and third-worst...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Titans Announce Historic Coaching Hire

The Titans bolstered their coaching staff this week, hiring Lori Locust as a defensive assistant. It's a historic hire for the organization.  Locust has become the first woman to join Tennessee's staff in a full-time role.   As you'd expect, Locust is amped up for this opportunity in ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Bucs are expected to interview Dave Canales for offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers had a second interview with Dan Pitcher on Wednesday, but they are apparently still working through their first round of offensive coordinator interviews as well. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they are set to interview Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales. Canales has had two interviews with the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
NBC Sports

Bucs complete second interview with Dan Pitcher

The Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator search continued on Wednesday when the team conducted a second interview with one of the candidates. The team announced that they completed an interview with Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher. Pitcher had his first interview with the team on January 27. After that interview, there...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals expected to announce HC hire next Tuesday

There haven’t been many updates on the Cardinals’ head coaching search…besides the organization learning that they missed out on one of their top finalists. We learned recently that Brian Flores had backed out of the head coaching race and would join the Vikings as their new defensive coordinator. That left Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as Arizona’s final two candidates.
ARIZONA STATE

