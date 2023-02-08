ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

New nonstop seasonal flight to Texas available at Northwest Florida Beaches airport

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jaY4b_0kgE4kiW00

PANAMA CITY BEACH − A new nonstop, seasonal flight to Texas has been added at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

According to Parker McClellan, executive director of airport, American Airlines from February to September will offer a weekly nonstop trip between ECP and Austin Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas. Flights will depart ECP about 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays and arrive in Texas about 2 p.m.

ECP, a regional airport that serves multiple Panhandle counties, sits north of Panama City Beach in unincorporated Bay County.

"We continue to work with our airline partners to improve the service choices to our residents and to our visitors," McClellan said. "We think this is a great thing."

Booming numbers:Northwest Florida Beaches Airport in Bay records second busiest year ever in 2022

High expectations:Sky's the limit as Bay County's airport preps for facility and passenger growth in 2023

He noted the seasonal route was added because of high travel demand from Bay County to Texas.

"The airlines look at the data, and they know how many people are flying from Austin to Panama City," McClellan said. "Right now, they're connecting through Dallas, and they think they can stimulate enough of the market to fly direct, as compared to connecting."

The local airport recorded its second busiest year in 2022, servicing more than 1.52 million passengers. This was only about 77,700 fewer passengers than 2021, its busiest year, which experienced a dramatic uptick in traffic created from pent-up demand during 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airport officials have said they expect for 2023 to be another booming year at the airport, producing passenger numbers comparable to 2022.

In addition to American Airlines, flights from Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines also are offered at ECP.

A press release from the facility states American Airlines' new nonstop seasonal flights will add to an existing nonstop seasonal route offered by Southwest Airlines from ECP to Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Port Panama City continues working on the dome

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Port Panama City is continuing to work on its expansion project, which includes what many would call a large white sphere or as they call it, the Port’s dome. At Thursday’s Port Panama City meeting an engineer from the project talked to the board about updates with the dome and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Hotel near ECP garners a lot of passenger traffic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport isn’t the only place in Bay County that sees a lot of passenger traffic these days. Hotel management at Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport said the place is now a proven asset for travelers. That’s because of the hotel’s close proximity to ECP. It’s just a little more than a mile down the road.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WSFA

Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Law enforcement prepares for 2023 PCB spring break

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Rowdy crowds gathered in large numbers throughout Panama City Beach during spring break last year, prompting many businesses to close their doors early. Walmart on Front Beach Road was trashed and shots were fired in broad daylight on Thomas Drive. One person was shot and chaos ensued. During Wednesday’s […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Largest Mardi Gras parade in Bay County begins on Friday

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The largest Mardi Gras celebration in Bay County is this weekend. 50,000 people are expected to flood some Bay County streets. The two-day event begins on Friday, February 10th. It starts with a festival at 4 p.m. followed by a kids parade at 4:30. The Krewe of St. Andrews members […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Chipley Bugle

From Sheriff Kevin Crews Office

The Professional Cowboys Association held their annual Finals Rodeo this past weekend in Biloxi, MS. PCA hosts over 50 rodeos a year and is the largest association East of the Mississippi. We are proud to announce the Washington County Sheriff’s Office “Toys for Kids” Rodeo was selected as “Rodeo of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Proposed natural gas plant in FL Panhandle tried to sneak through approval process

Quality Journalism for Critical Times For years, whenever I had to drive through Port St. Joe on U.S. 98, I made sure to roll the windows up tight. Even when the air-conditioning had cut out on my old rattletrap car, I made certain there wasn’t the tiniest crack for the outside air to get in. That’s because this Panhandle town […] The post Proposed natural gas plant in FL Panhandle tried to sneak through approval process appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WJHG-TV

Rain gradually moves across the Panhandle today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. We’re tracking a band of showers and some thunderstorms moving into the far Western Panhandle this morning. It’ll encompass most of Walton and Okaloosa Counties by 9am. But we’ll likely see it slow its movement to the east. It may not be until 11am or noon before it moves toward Hwy231. And most east of Hwy231 will have to wait till the mid to late afternoon before the rains extend across NWFL. So, based on where you’re getting your day started or heading, you may need the umbrella right away or have to wait until the afternoon. Either way, go ahead and pack the rain gear.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Matthew Caylor sentenced to death in Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon. Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008.  On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death. “The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said.  After […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WOMI Owensboro

Huge Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest With 50 Plus Vendors Coming To PCB Florida This Month

Everyone loves a good Food Truck Festival. Then you throw in a Craft Beer Festival and it's a game changer. One is coming to Florida with over 35 food and beer trucks. Later this month Panama City Beach, Florida is really going to heat up when the PCB Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. A variety of trucks will be rolling up into PCB for an awesome and delicious weekend of fun.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Parker Masonic Lodge Valentine’s Day Formal Ball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Parker Chapter No. 96 Order of the Eastern Star, Inc invites viewers to an evening of dancing and dining at their Valentine’s Formal Ball. The event is scheduled for February 15 at the Parker Lodge No. 142 F &AM at 4802 East Business...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Lawsuit for children’s death at mini-golf course

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of two children who were killed when a driver veered off the road into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course in 2020 are suing for wrongful death. According to court documents, driver Scott Donaldson had a seizure behind the wheel with no alcohol in...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

PCB named 4th most deadly beach in America

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue last year alone six individuals drowned on city beaches.  Some residents said this number didn’t surprise them.  “Not at all,” Panama City Beach resident Ann McGory said. “I mean, only because maybe drownings because of our riptides but other than that, I […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Officials respond to “swatting” call at Bay High

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Panama City Police responded to a possible “swatting” call at Bay High School on Wednesday. Around 12:15 p.m., PCPD and BCSO say they responded to the call, placed the school on lockdown, and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy