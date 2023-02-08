Read full article on original website
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
blavity.com
The Mother Of Nick Cannon's 9th Child, LaNisha Cole, Responds To Rumors That She's Pregnant With His 13th
LaNisha Cole wants the pregnancy rumors to stop! The model recently took to her Instagram Story to dispel rumors she is carrying Nick Cannon’s 13th child. Cole is the mother of Cannon’s ninth child, 4-month-old Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. She posted the Story in reaction to haters speculating...
Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds each got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a lower...
Khloe Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son in Onesie
Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Cozy cutie! Khloé Kardashian shared a glimpse of her and ex Tristan Thompson’s son snuggled up in a Dalmatian print onesie. The Good American founder, 38, filmed the little one from the neck down in the Monday, February 6, clip, which she shared via her Instagram Story. As “Baby Love” by The […]
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" Star
On March 4, 2019, Luke Perry, star of the classic TV show, Beverly Hills, 90210, and the more current Riverdale series, died after suffering a “massive” stroke less than a week prior. The Riverdale actor died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, CA, at just 52 years old.
Popculture
'90 Day Fiance' Star Files for Bankruptcy
90 Day Fiancé's Daniele Gates declared bankruptcy one year before making controversial comments about her pension, InTouch Weekly reported. A bankruptcy filing obtained by InTouch shows Gates, 43, has assets totaling $22,420 and liabilities totaling $224,584, as detailed in the papers submitted in New York state on Jan. 22, 2022. According to her income statement, she earns $4,717 monthly, while her expenses total $6,017. In the documents, Gates states that her debt is primarily consumer and lists $63,346 in student loan debt. Her financial troubles occurred one year before she was featured on season 4 of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premiere with her husband, Yohan Geronimo. Gates was met with opposition when she told her friends in the TLC premiere episode on Jan. 29 that she was quitting her job as a history teacher in New York City and moving to Geronimo's home country, the Dominican Republic. Her friends were shocked by the news, but Gates pointed out that if she stayed in her teaching job for one more year, her pension would increase by $15,000. However, Gates made it clear that she was not concerned about her financial situation. "An extra $15,000 a year when I'm 63 isn't gonna be that meaningful to me," the reality star said. "And that's the only place he can be with me now is there [in the D.R.]."
