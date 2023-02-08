ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds each got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a lower...
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Files for Bankruptcy

90 Day Fiancé's Daniele Gates declared bankruptcy one year before making controversial comments about her pension, InTouch Weekly reported. A bankruptcy filing obtained by InTouch shows Gates, 43, has assets totaling $22,420 and liabilities totaling $224,584, as detailed in the papers submitted in New York state on Jan. 22, 2022. According to her income statement, she earns $4,717 monthly, while her expenses total $6,017. In the documents, Gates states that her debt is primarily consumer and lists $63,346 in student loan debt. Her financial troubles occurred one year before she was featured on season 4 of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premiere with her husband, Yohan Geronimo. Gates was met with opposition when she told her friends in the TLC premiere episode on Jan. 29 that she was quitting her job as a history teacher in New York City and moving to Geronimo's home country, the Dominican Republic. Her friends were shocked by the news, but Gates pointed out that if she stayed in her teaching job for one more year, her pension would increase by $15,000. However, Gates made it clear that she was not concerned about her financial situation. "An extra $15,000 a year when I'm 63 isn't gonna be that meaningful to me," the reality star said. "And that's the only place he can be with me now is there [in the D.R.]."
