Palm Springs, CA

Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat

Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
'Three's Company' Star Suzanne Somers & Husband Ditched Palm Springs Home After Neighbors Exiled Them Over 'Political Views'

Suzanne Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, ditched their Palm Springs desert home after neighbors allegedly pushed them out over her "political views," RadarOnline.com has learned.Somers listed her sprawling Palm Springs property for $8.5 million in January 2021 and now insiders say nearby residents may have been yet another factor leading the pair to relocate.The Three's Company actress wasn't afraid to reveal that she approved of former president Donald Trump's performance in the oval office a few years ago, quipping that openly speaking out about her support may cost her some fans and be career suicide."I'm happy about him," she...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Multi-Color Cotton Candy Coats The Nike Vapormax Plus

Inspired by the iconic Nike Air Max Plus, the modernized Vapormax Plus has effectively cemented itself within the cushioned sneaker community in under half a decade. Maintaining its widely-adorned appreciation through a reinvigorated slate of offerings, yet another colorful gradient coats the silhouette’s plush neoprene mimicking the multi-color cotton candy found at ballparks.
Cork Insoles And Heel Tabs Accent The Newest Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature

Nike’s “Move To Zero” initiative is gradually making progress, with the amount of sustainable materials used increasing across the board. And for 2023, the brand’s “Next Nature” collection is seeing a second wind, starting with a few new colorways of the Air Force 1.
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world

Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Nike Air Max 1 “Design By Japan” Features Vintage Touches

Nike’s fictional Air Max Day is fast approaching. The brand is expected to drop the Air Max 1 in its true original form, but it’s also offering the sneaker in a handful of new styles. Recently, a green, orange, and grey-covered pair of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design surfaced...
Hermès Wins Lawsuit Against Artist, Whose NFTs Based on Birkin Bags Were Deemed Not Art by Jury

One of the first major NFT-related lawsuits to be heard in the US culminated in a decisive loss for an artist as the luxury brand Hermès triumphed. Hermès had sued the artist Mason Rothschild, whose “MetaBirkins” NFT project, the company claimed, deliberately sought to dilute the luxury brand’s trademark. In the Southern District Court of New York today, a jury sided with Hermès, saying that Rothschild’s NFTs failed a test that would allow them to be considered art. The company is now set to be awarded $133,000 in damages. “MetaBirkins” was an online art project in which Rothschild played on Hermès’s famed Birkin...
NEVADA STATE
The Nike Air More Uptempo Stands Out With Bright Red Lettering

Alongside its recently revealed Slides counterpart, the Nike Air More Uptempo has recently been employed at a rapid rate akin to the Air Force 1’s recent 40th anniversary. Recently, the iconic Wilson Smith design infused with the 1990s famed aesthetic extended a vintage-hued ensemble boasting vibrant red contrasts. Similar...
Represent Goes Retro With New Skate-Inspired ‘Bully’ Sneaker

After dropping its debut, fashion-forward running shoe last August, Manchester-based imprint Represent is continuing to strengthen its footwear arm with a brand new sneaker offering called The Bully. Arriving in “Mustang” and “Buttercream” colourways, the retro-inspired sneaker features a ballistic nylon mesh upper, with luxury leather and suede overlays. The...
“Stadium Green” Animates This Nike Air Max 95 Next Nature

Currently in its 28th year on the market, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to be sought out by old and new sneaker fans alike. Recently, the beloved design emerged as part of the brand’s Next Nature initiative in a “Stadium Green” makeover. The bulk of the...
The Nike Air Huarache Craft Resurfaces In Olive And Pink

Many a silhouette — such as the Air Jordan 2 as well as the Air Jordan 4 — has been given the “Craft” moniker over the years. And though typically a designation of quality, the term’s appearance on the Nike Air Huarache signals a much larger departure from the original.
Dealing with Color Dominance in Colorwork Knitting

I will admit than when I am working with more than one color in a row or round, I don’t always pay a lot of attention to which yarn is dominant. I work colorwork holding one yarn in each hand, and while I know enough to keep holding the same color in each hand throughout a project, I can never remember which one is supposed to “pop” based on which hand you are working it with.
Folkform Pays a Pleated Homage to a Design Icon

Stockholm-based design duo Folkform has turned its attention to the work of architect Josef Frank, creating a series of pleated lamps for Swedish brand Svenskt Tenn. Throughout his career, Austrian-born Frank had a huge impact on design not only in his home country but in Sweden too, where he lived for over 30 years. During his time in Stockholm, he worked extensively with the interior design store Svenskt Tenn – creating over 250 textile prints for its collections. Now, on the occasion of Stockholm Design Week, Folkform is paying homage to the work of Frank with a body of work that combines their signature style with his legacy.
Esteban Tamayo Wants To Take Mexican Fashion to the World Stage

Esteban Tamayo is the creative mind behind Tiempos, an up-and-coming Mexican fashion brand that has caught the attention of celebrities from the likes of Bella Hadid to Jhay Cortez. Despite only launching Tiempos a few years ago, Esteban’s ties with fashion began almost a decade ago. With a background in...
Dallas, TX
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

