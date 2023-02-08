ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florida City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

There's a classic saying that goes "beauty is within the eye of the beholder." It's certainly true when it comes to the United States, which is full of stunning natural landscapes, visually-stunning cities, and artistic creations. Some people visit certain places just so they could marvel at wondrous landmarks and snap pictures.
NAPLES, FL
CNBC

The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.

Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anita Durairaj

Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City

In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

An underwater volcano in the Mediterranean Sea risks exploding with serious consequences

Slide 1 of 6: Below the surface of the Aegean Sea, a few kilometers from the island of Santorini, lies an underwater volcano called Kolumbo. It is already the most active in the Aegean, and scientists are beginning to wonder what the consequences of a potential explosion might be. The main observation concerns the magma chamber. Researchers have already detected rising magma and associated earthquake swarms.
TravelPulse

Mexican Caribbean Expected To Have Less Sargassum This Year

Data shows that less Sargassum is expected to reach the shorelines of the Mexican Caribbean during the 2023 season. According to a report from the National Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture (Inapesca) and the Interdisciplinary Center for Marine Sciences (Cicimar), officials analyzed the behavior of the volumes and biomass of the two most prevalent species of Sargassum.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Most Crocodile Infested Swamp in the World

Crocodiles inhabit several countries all over the world. They are more aggressive than alligators and humans should never bother them. Most crocodiles live in swamps with brackish water, while others can survive in saltwater. Some lakes, swamps, and ponds also provide a home to many crocodiles. Keep reading to discover the most crocodile infested swamp in the world!
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Tourist hotspot battles invasion of green monkeys: "They're everywhere"

French officials on the Caribbean island of Saint-Martin are seeking ways to battle an invasion of green monkeys, blamed for threatening the tropical tourism hotspot's fragile biodiversity, local authorities said.The primates, which originate from Africa, are reproducing at an alarming rate, threatening the survival of some indigenous species, they said.The island of Saint-Martin, split between France and the Netherlands, is a popular tourist destination boasting sandy beaches and varied wildlife.Green monkeys, which originally came to Saint-Martin as pets owned by foreign colonizers or on trade ships, have spread across the island with a remarkable ability for adaptation.The Dutch authorities recently...
TravelPulse

Can Tourists Please Stop Acting Like Idiots in Italy?

We're only in early February, but there's already a solid contender for this year’s “Worst Actor In an Italian Tourist Role” award. In case you missed our story, an American in Florence drove his rental car across the medieval and—most importantly in this context—pedestrian-only Ponte Vecchio Bridge while looking for a parking spot.
Mens Journal

A First-timer’s Guide to Mexico’s Islands of Loreto

Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay Resort is a mouthful, no doubt. But its location might also be a head-scratcher. Few know that 330 miles north of the luxury resorts and Americanized bars and restaurants of Cabo San Lucas you'll find the historic town of Loreto and its surrounding islands. […]
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The History Of Villa Leopolda, One Of The Most Expensive Properties In History

Situated on the French Riviera and once owned by the king of Belgium, Villa La Leopolda is estimated to be worth $750 million today. The French Riviera is one of the most affluent and glamorous locales on Earth. Its waters are frequently decorated with yachts. Its shores are lined with coastal villages and towns that have welcomed some of the wealthiest and most influential aristocrats, artists, and entrepreneurs for decades.
Maiya Devi Dahal

The Four Voyages Of Christopher Columbus

Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer, is most famously known for his four voyages to the Americas. His first voyage in 1492 marked the discovery of a new world and was a journeyto find a westward passage to Asia. His second trip in 1493 was larger and made landfall on mainland America before sailing around its coast. During his third trip in 1498, he visited present-day Venezuela, Trinidad, and Tobago and then returned to Hispaniola.

