Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Florida City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
There's a classic saying that goes "beauty is within the eye of the beholder." It's certainly true when it comes to the United States, which is full of stunning natural landscapes, visually-stunning cities, and artistic creations. Some people visit certain places just so they could marvel at wondrous landmarks and snap pictures.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Mystery of Eileen and Tom Lonergan who vanished on diving trip and left behind chilling final message & clues
A COUPLE vanished on a diving trip in the Great Barrier Reef, only leaving behind a bag and a chilling final message that has been revealed. Tom Lonergan, 34, and his wife Eileen, 28, went on a day trip to the Great Barrier Reef on January 25, 1998 after visiting Australia on their way home from a vacation in Fiji and Tuvalu.
An Abandoned Aircraft Is Now a Luxurious Bali Villa with an Infinity Pool
The cliffside villa is the world's first luxury hotel to open inside of a commercial airplane.
Florida Has One Of The World's Only Underwater Hotels & You Have To Scuba Dive To Get There
So many people come to Florida for its clear water beaches and unique wildlife, but not many people know you can actually have a sleepover with the fish! There's an underwater hotel in the Sunshine State that allows you to live out your mermaid dreams. Jules' Undersea Lodge is located...
CNBC
The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.
Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
Indiana man falls to death off coastal cliff in Puerto Rico while filming TikTok video
A 27-year-old Indiana man died in Puerto Rico over the weekend after he fell 70 feet off a coastal cliff while trying to film a video for social media outlet TikTok.
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City
In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
This Stunning Island Is Called the 'Emerald Isle of the Caribbean' — and Has an Active Volcano and Black-sand Beaches
Here's where to eat, stay, and play on the beautiful Caribbean island of Montserrat.
msn.com
An underwater volcano in the Mediterranean Sea risks exploding with serious consequences
Slide 1 of 6: Below the surface of the Aegean Sea, a few kilometers from the island of Santorini, lies an underwater volcano called Kolumbo. It is already the most active in the Aegean, and scientists are beginning to wonder what the consequences of a potential explosion might be. The main observation concerns the magma chamber. Researchers have already detected rising magma and associated earthquake swarms.
Can Florida get hit by an earthquake? What to know about the risks of natural disaster
We are more preoccupied with hurricanes, of course.
TravelPulse
Mexican Caribbean Expected To Have Less Sargassum This Year
Data shows that less Sargassum is expected to reach the shorelines of the Mexican Caribbean during the 2023 season. According to a report from the National Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture (Inapesca) and the Interdisciplinary Center for Marine Sciences (Cicimar), officials analyzed the behavior of the volumes and biomass of the two most prevalent species of Sargassum.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Most Crocodile Infested Swamp in the World
Crocodiles inhabit several countries all over the world. They are more aggressive than alligators and humans should never bother them. Most crocodiles live in swamps with brackish water, while others can survive in saltwater. Some lakes, swamps, and ponds also provide a home to many crocodiles. Keep reading to discover the most crocodile infested swamp in the world!
Tourist hotspot battles invasion of green monkeys: "They're everywhere"
French officials on the Caribbean island of Saint-Martin are seeking ways to battle an invasion of green monkeys, blamed for threatening the tropical tourism hotspot's fragile biodiversity, local authorities said.The primates, which originate from Africa, are reproducing at an alarming rate, threatening the survival of some indigenous species, they said.The island of Saint-Martin, split between France and the Netherlands, is a popular tourist destination boasting sandy beaches and varied wildlife.Green monkeys, which originally came to Saint-Martin as pets owned by foreign colonizers or on trade ships, have spread across the island with a remarkable ability for adaptation.The Dutch authorities recently...
TravelPulse
Can Tourists Please Stop Acting Like Idiots in Italy?
We're only in early February, but there's already a solid contender for this year’s “Worst Actor In an Italian Tourist Role” award. In case you missed our story, an American in Florence drove his rental car across the medieval and—most importantly in this context—pedestrian-only Ponte Vecchio Bridge while looking for a parking spot.
Wreck of ship carrying rare ‘ordinary’ crockery wins protection off Kent coast
Unknown patterns found on ceramics from Josephine Willis, which collided with steamer in 1856
A First-timer’s Guide to Mexico’s Islands of Loreto
Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay Resort is a mouthful, no doubt. But its location might also be a head-scratcher. Few know that 330 miles north of the luxury resorts and Americanized bars and restaurants of Cabo San Lucas you'll find the historic town of Loreto and its surrounding islands. […]
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The History Of Villa Leopolda, One Of The Most Expensive Properties In History
Situated on the French Riviera and once owned by the king of Belgium, Villa La Leopolda is estimated to be worth $750 million today. The French Riviera is one of the most affluent and glamorous locales on Earth. Its waters are frequently decorated with yachts. Its shores are lined with coastal villages and towns that have welcomed some of the wealthiest and most influential aristocrats, artists, and entrepreneurs for decades.
The Four Voyages Of Christopher Columbus
Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer, is most famously known for his four voyages to the Americas. His first voyage in 1492 marked the discovery of a new world and was a journeyto find a westward passage to Asia. His second trip in 1493 was larger and made landfall on mainland America before sailing around its coast. During his third trip in 1498, he visited present-day Venezuela, Trinidad, and Tobago and then returned to Hispaniola.
Mexico bans 'shark tourism' at great white hotspot
The Mexican government has opted to block tourist activities and protect the sharks within the Isla Guadalupe Biosphere Reserve, which includes the island.
Comments / 0