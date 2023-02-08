ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Haywood calls for action from PIAA in Cheltenham-Upper Moreland incident of racial slur found in high school locker room

CHELTENHAM — In the aftermath of a racial slur found in an Upper Moreland High School locker room, state Sen. Art Haywood, D-4th Dist., has renewed calls for disciplinary action from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The incident involves a Dec. 20, 2022 basketball game between Cheltenham and Upper...
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
Cheltenham School District current job openings

Cheltenham schools recently posted an updated list of current job openings, including substitute teachers, paraeducators, kindergarten assistant, library assistants, custodial supervisors, building aides, athletic coaches, and ensemble and vocal music directors. For the full list of available openings, you can visit the district’s official posting here.
Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball

One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
Haverford residents raise concerns over Lower Merion’s plans to use Polo Fields

HAVERFORD — Lower Merion’s field problems are now moving to Haverford Township. Thursday night, about 60 residents living near the Polo Fields in the Bryn Mawr section of Haverford Township attended a meeting to raise concerns over the Lower Merion School District’s plans to use the fields for their new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova.
Nation’s First Training Camp for Black Soldiers in Civil War Was Established in Cheltenham Township

Perry Triplett was founder and director of Citizens for the Restoration of Historic La Mott. The nation’s first training camp for soldiers of African descent in the Civil War, Camp William Penn, was established in 1863 at the La Mott area of Cheltenham Township. Joseph P. Blake looked back at this local milestone for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
Pa. lawmaker loses Capitol office, sees it as punishment for role as caucus maverick

If you come to the state Capitol looking for the office of state Rep. Tom Mehaffie, you won’t find it. House Republican leadership notified Mehaffie on Friday he had several days to vacate the office space he occupied in the Capitol East Wing for the last six years. By the Wednesday afternoon deadline, his name already had been removed from the nameplate by the door.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
PA Senate bill proposes changes to state constitution

A bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly would amend the state Constitution to allow more adult victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers. Senate Bill 1 would open a two-year retroactive window for lawsuits by victims of sexual abuse who were otherwise time-barred from bringing claims. Terry Clark president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth and Family Services, said in 2019, the state extended the...
