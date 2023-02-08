Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Copper Mining Stocks To Watch In February 2023
Copper is a versatile metal with a wide range of uses, including in electrical wiring, plumbing, and construction. The demand for copper is closely tied to economic growth, as the metal is essential in many infrastructure projects. As such, the price of copper can be a good indicator of the overall health of the global economy.
Motley Fool
2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February
Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast.
Motley Fool
Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today
Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 9th
ELF - Free Report) : This Oakland-based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.43% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Transport ETFs Showing Strength on Q4 Earnings Results
IYT - Free Report) , SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (. XTN - Free Report) and First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (. FTXR - Free Report) are up 8.9%, 16.9% and 11.7%, respectively (see: all the Industrials ETFs here). For a better understanding, let's delve into the results of some well-known
2 Blue Chip Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in February
These two iconic companies face contrasting end markets in 2023 but are both cheap relative to their earnings potential.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
The 5 Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Improving investors' sentiments amid the cooling inflation and moderating interest rate increases helped the stock market to surge in recent weeks. Moreover, the IMF raised its world economy growth forecast....
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues.
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen's product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Outperforming Stocks to Buy in 2023
Amazon's growth is far from over, with e-commerce still representing a small slice of total retail spending. Advanced Micro Devices is expanding its advanced chip portfolio to new markets and lengthening its runway of growth in the process.
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
E-commerce and healthcare are two explosive industries with durable runways for growth ahead. Shopify is continually upgrading its merchant experience. DexCom is a market leader launching a new product, but untapped market opportunity abounds.
Motley Fool
Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Crawled Higher Today
The biotech unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. It recorded a sales decline in its top product, but other dynamics were encouraging.
Motley Fool
Why CTS Stock Took a Hit on Tuesday
CTS missed analyst estimates for revenue and adjusted earnings per share in Q4. Management's guidance implies significantly slower growth in 2023.
Zacks.com
Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge
MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in
Zacks.com
Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Lags Q4 FFO Estimates
HPP - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.49 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise
Zacks.com
Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
ARI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -13.89%.
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks to Buy If There Is a Market Pullback
Enterprise Products Partners' dividend would be even more attractive if there's a market pullback. Vertex Pharmaceuticals should perform well regardless of what happens with the stock market or economy.
NASDAQ
Top Buys by Directors: Price's $183.2K Bet on FCF
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $183.2K by T. Michael Price, CEO at First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF).
Comments / 0