Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
FLUX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
PXD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $223.88, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%. Coming into today, shares of the independent oil...
Zacks.com
Is FreeportMcMoRan (FCX) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
FCX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Freeport-McMoRan is a member of the Basic Materials...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is staying active as her exchange-traded funds bounce back in 2023.
NASDAQ
3 Copper Mining Stocks To Watch In February 2023
Copper is a versatile metal with a wide range of uses, including in electrical wiring, plumbing, and construction. The demand for copper is closely tied to economic growth, as the metal is essential in many infrastructure projects. As such, the price of copper can be a good indicator of the overall health of the global economy.
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
OilPrice.com
BP Becomes The Latest Oil Major To Report Record-Breaking Profits
BP (LON: BP) became the latest oil and gas supermajor to report record earnings for 2022, more than doubling its profit last year as oil and gas prices surged. BP reported on Tuesday an underlying replacement cost profit – its closest metric to net profit – of $27.65 billion for 2022, more than doubled from the previous year’s earnings of $12.8 billion.
Motley Fool
Why Blue Bird Stock Is Soaring Today
Blue Bird largely met expectations in its fiscal first quarter and raised its outlook for the full year. The company should benefit from a federal government program designed to replace older school buses with electric-powertrain vehicles. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
These 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Are Back in High Gear
The Nasdaq moved slightly lower in premarket trading Wednesday morning after a big move higher on Tuesday. Enphase Energy defied concerns about sluggishness in the solar power industry with its earnings results. Fortinet stayed on a steep growth path in serving its cybersecurity customers. You’re reading a free article with...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 9th
DB - Free Report) : This company which is the largest bank in Germany and one of the largest financial institutions in Europe and the world, as measured by total assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days. Deutsche...
Zacks.com
Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
FLNC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.27. This compares to loss of $0.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Is FS Bancorp (FSBW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
NASDAQ
Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Southern Copper (SCCO) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this miner have returned +1.2%, compared to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Will IGT (IGT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
IGT - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Gaming industry. This slot machine maker has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 262.77%. For the most recent quarter,...
Zacks.com
TEVA Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Sales Miss & Stock Down
TEVA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. In the year-ago quarter, adjusted earnings stood at 77 cents per share. Revenues for the fourth quarter came in at $3.88 billion, which slightly missed the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Brigham Minerals closed at $30.07, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the mineral...
Comments / 0