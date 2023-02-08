ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
KLFY News 10

Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco., announced on Thursday she would make a run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
gueydantoday.com

When Charlie was right, he was right

Charles Langlinais, who over decades of public service led the transformation of the quiet village of Broussard into a dynamic city, quite often sought my opinion. Most of the time it was on some version of the question, “Have you absolutely lost your mind?”. He didn’t mince words when...
BROUSSARD, LA
gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’

Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY.com

Kartchner’s redefining football finger foods

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– On game day, living rooms are elbow to elbow and tensions are high. No one if really thinking about forks or spoons just points and yards. The Big Game is less than a week away and Kartchner’s Specialty Meats has a variety of foods designed to be eaten with your eyes on the screen and not on a fork.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Developing Lafayette

Adopted Dog Brewing Is Officially Open For Business On Dulles Drive In Lafayette

Announced in June of 2022, Adopted Dog Brewing is the brainchild of the entrepreneurs who have also opened Tchoup’s Midcity Smokehouse in Lafayette. Adopted Dog Brewing, the only brewery in Lafayette, is located at 329 Dulles Drive, behind SLCC. Inspired by craft breweries from across the country, it brews ambers and pales. The brewery’s name is a nod to the owners’ adopted dog, named after Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans. The correct pronunciation of “Tchoupitoulas” is “CHOP-ih-TOO-ləss” or “CHOPS,” which is also the name of their smokehouse, “Tchoup’s.”
LAFAYETTE, LA

