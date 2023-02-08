Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Students Charged in Bomb Threat at Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies say a student who wanted to skip class is responsible for a bomb threat that caused Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas to be evacuated last month. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux broke the news on "Acadiana's Morning News" Thursday morning. The...
Louisiana student quits after she says school barred service dog for classroom incident
Alexandra Dondeville says she was a freshman majoring in psychology and liberal arts when an alleged incident with Cookie in her biology classroom changed her college life.
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco., announced on Thursday she would make a run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that […]
theadvocate.com
Service dog, banned from UL campus, had attacked, injured an emotional support dog Nov. 2
A service dog banned from the University of Louisiana's Lafayette campus this semester after a professor said the dog bit him in a classroom setting had been involved in a fracas with a second service dog on campus in November, injuring the other dog. Peggy Frey, retired and living in...
gueydantoday.com
When Charlie was right, he was right
Charles Langlinais, who over decades of public service led the transformation of the quiet village of Broussard into a dynamic city, quite often sought my opinion. Most of the time it was on some version of the question, “Have you absolutely lost your mind?”. He didn’t mince words when...
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
State Police: Impairment Suspected after Kaplan, Louisiana Woman Dies in St. Martin Parish Crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police Troopers were called out to the scene of a crash on Louisiana Highway 328 that ultimately led to the death of a Kaplan woman. Louisiana State Police Spokesman for Troop I Trooper Thomas Gossen says that impairment is suspected in...
theadvocate.com
Horse collapses, left to die in front of Southern University Law Center, officials say
A horse collapsed and died on the Southern University campus Monday night, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control and Rescue Center. Officials say someone rode the horse onto campus and fled when it collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. Animal control authorities are working...
Lafayette Citizens Create Shrine For Roadkill on University Ave [PHOTO]
I see a lot of bizarre things on the roads in Lafayette and Acadiana, but what I saw this week on University Ave between Lafayette and Carenctro is atop the list. While traveling north on University Ave, heading towards Carencro, a balloon on the shoulder of the road caught my attention.
LPSB newly approved re-apportionment plan impacts some school boundary lines
There are changes for some voters when it comes to electing a Lafayette Parish School board member.
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’
Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
KATC speaks with Lafayette's first black female Chiropractor
Dr. Elizabeth Chavis became the first black female chiropractor in Lafayette nearly 12 years ago. Chavis is now using her expertise to focus on educating the public about her profession.
Black-Owned restaurants thriving in Lafayette
Lumberjacks Soul Food and Noah's Cafe, are both Black owned businesses thriving in Lafayette. They are serving up a lot of different options.
KLFY.com
Kartchner’s redefining football finger foods
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– On game day, living rooms are elbow to elbow and tensions are high. No one if really thinking about forks or spoons just points and yards. The Big Game is less than a week away and Kartchner’s Specialty Meats has a variety of foods designed to be eaten with your eyes on the screen and not on a fork.
Adopted Dog Brewing Is Officially Open For Business On Dulles Drive In Lafayette
Announced in June of 2022, Adopted Dog Brewing is the brainchild of the entrepreneurs who have also opened Tchoup’s Midcity Smokehouse in Lafayette. Adopted Dog Brewing, the only brewery in Lafayette, is located at 329 Dulles Drive, behind SLCC. Inspired by craft breweries from across the country, it brews ambers and pales. The brewery’s name is a nod to the owners’ adopted dog, named after Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans. The correct pronunciation of “Tchoupitoulas” is “CHOP-ih-TOO-ləss” or “CHOPS,” which is also the name of their smokehouse, “Tchoup’s.”
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
wbrz.com
Police make arrest after break-in at Louisiana zoo; stolen monkeys still missing
BROUSSARD - Police have arrested a man suspected of taking a dozen monkeys from an enclosure at a Lafayette-area zoo, though the animals remain missing. Broussard Police announced Tuesday that Joseph Randall, 61, of Opelousas was booked for burglary and 12 counts of animal cruelty just over a week after the break-in at Zoosiana.
Comments / 0