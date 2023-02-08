Announced in June of 2022, Adopted Dog Brewing is the brainchild of the entrepreneurs who have also opened Tchoup’s Midcity Smokehouse in Lafayette. Adopted Dog Brewing, the only brewery in Lafayette, is located at 329 Dulles Drive, behind SLCC. Inspired by craft breweries from across the country, it brews ambers and pales. The brewery’s name is a nod to the owners’ adopted dog, named after Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans. The correct pronunciation of “Tchoupitoulas” is “CHOP-ih-TOO-ləss” or “CHOPS,” which is also the name of their smokehouse, “Tchoup’s.”

