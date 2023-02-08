ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

BUCKSCO.Today

Delaware Valley University Celebrates Special Connection to the Philadelphia Eagles

The alumna worked with the team's namesake animal for one of their big games. Delaware Valley University (DelVal) alumna, Laura Soder ’11, has a special connection to the Philadelphia Eagles football team. Soder, who majored in conservation and wildlife management at DelVal, is the show woman behind the mascot eagle you see at the stadium before each Eagles game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Washington Crossing Historic Park Celebrates Black Revolutionary War Reenactors

One of Bucks County’s most historically-significant areas is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting local actors they work with. Washington Crossing Historic Park, located in the namesake area of Washington Crossing, has become known in and out of the area for regularly hosting reenactments of famous battles related to the Revolutionary War. Recently, the park took time to acknowledge the roles that African Americans played in those battles, many of which involved the area’s namesake president.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Fire Company Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary of Antique Truck

A Bucks County fire company is celebrating the enduring beauty and long legacy of firefighting by a single vehicle they possess. The Doylestown Fire Company, located at 68 Shewell Avenue in Doylestown, is celebrating the centennial anniversary of one of their antique vehicles. Nicknamed “Fox”, Engine 19-3 was purchased from the Ahrens Fox Company in Cincinnati, Ohio, and first started its career in nearby Lambertville, New Jersey.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

