Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Related
Delaware Valley University Celebrates Special Connection to the Philadelphia Eagles
The alumna worked with the team's namesake animal for one of their big games. Delaware Valley University (DelVal) alumna, Laura Soder ’11, has a special connection to the Philadelphia Eagles football team. Soder, who majored in conservation and wildlife management at DelVal, is the show woman behind the mascot eagle you see at the stadium before each Eagles game.
Penn State Abington Receives Grant from Bookstore Chain for Purchase of Nonpaper-Based Books
Penn State Abington has benefited from grants to bolster its digital textbook resources from a company to whom non-print reading material may seem counterintuitive: Barnes & Nobel.
Mural of Washington Crossing the Delaware, Located Near Bucks County, Undergoing Restorations
A piece of art depicting one of Bucks County’s most important historical events has been unearthed, and it is now being restored. Vashti Harris wrote about the piece for nj.com.
Across the River from Bucks County, this Restaurant Offers Great Food in a Historic Area
A restaurant just outside of Bucks County is being acknowledged as a great place to dine and enjoy the small town’s unique atmosphere. Staff writers for Luxury Service Realtors wrote about the nearby restaurant.
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel.
Bucks County Community College’s High School Short Fiction Contest Open for Entries
Bucks County Community College is calling for entries for this year’s Short Fiction Contest for high school students (grades 9-12). High School students who are residents of Bucks County, or who are enrolled in school in Bucks County, are eligible to enter the contest, which is in its sixth year. Home-schooled students in the county are also eligible.
Washington Crossing Historic Park Celebrates Black Revolutionary War Reenactors
One of Bucks County’s most historically-significant areas is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting local actors they work with. Washington Crossing Historic Park, located in the namesake area of Washington Crossing, has become known in and out of the area for regularly hosting reenactments of famous battles related to the Revolutionary War. Recently, the park took time to acknowledge the roles that African Americans played in those battles, many of which involved the area’s namesake president.
This Mechanicsville Graphic Artist Created the Artwork That Inspired the Eagles Logo
Once the logo for a government program, the creation of one Bucks County artist eventually became the symbol of a beloved football team. Staff writers for Todd Radom Design wrote about the local artist and his creation.
Buckingham-Based Winery Debuts Green Sparkling Wine to Celebrate the Eagles
A Bucks County winery create a unique drink to celebrate their favorite team heading into the biggest game of the year. Buckingham Valley Vineyards & Winery, located at 1521 Durham Road in Buckingham, recently released their ‘Brut Champs’, a green sparkling brut wine made in honor of the Eagles making their way to the Super Bowl.
Doylestown Fire Company Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary of Antique Truck
A Bucks County fire company is celebrating the enduring beauty and long legacy of firefighting by a single vehicle they possess. The Doylestown Fire Company, located at 68 Shewell Avenue in Doylestown, is celebrating the centennial anniversary of one of their antique vehicles. Nicknamed “Fox”, Engine 19-3 was purchased from the Ahrens Fox Company in Cincinnati, Ohio, and first started its career in nearby Lambertville, New Jersey.
Three Bucks County Towns Among 12 Philadelphia-Area ZIP Codes Where Homes Are Selling Fastest
Several Bucks County areas feature housing markets with some of the fastest-selling home all around the area. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
BUCKSCO.Today
Bucks County, PA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://bucksco.today/
Comments / 0