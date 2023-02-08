One of Bucks County’s most historically-significant areas is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting local actors they work with. Washington Crossing Historic Park, located in the namesake area of Washington Crossing, has become known in and out of the area for regularly hosting reenactments of famous battles related to the Revolutionary War. Recently, the park took time to acknowledge the roles that African Americans played in those battles, many of which involved the area’s namesake president.

