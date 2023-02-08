ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union

When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
Ballotpedia News

Biden regains lead in PredictIt’s 2024 presidential betting market

As of January 31, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows President Joe Biden (D) leading at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.30, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.23. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. The share price, which rises and falls based on market demand, roughly corresponds to the market’s estimate of the probability of an event taking place.
KELOLAND TV

Thune gives his take on Biden’s State of the Union

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/AP) — South Dakota Sen. John Thune is sharing his reaction to a State of the Union address that, he says, captured how “outspoken” people can be in American politics. Heckling from the GOP rang out during President Joe Biden’s State of the State address on Tuesday; Thune says that’s indicative of where we are.
WLNS

Michigan lawmakers respond to Biden’s State of the Union address

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – President Joe Biden gave his second annual State of the Union address to a divided congress – the first divided Congress since he took office. The address was met with cheers and boos alike. Now, Michigan-based lawmakers in D.C. are reacting to Biden’s speech. You can read those below. We’ll be […]
