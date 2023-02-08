ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

CBS Sports

Why LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, and why Michael Jordan did not

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two greatest players in NBA history, but when compared strictly as scorers, Jordan is almost inarguably the superior talent. Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game across 15 NBA seasons compared to "only" 27.2 for James in his 20. At his peak, Jordan averaged over 37 points per game. James has a career-high of 31.4. James is the better passer and rebounder of the two. Defensively, it's a toss up. But if you need a bucket, you'd take Jordan without thinking twice.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Harden reacts to LeBron James breaking the NBA's scoring record

History was made on Tuesday night as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke a record that nobody thought would ever be broken: the all-time scoring record. James recorded 36 points by the end of the third quarter in Los Angeles’ matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder which gave him 38,3888 points for his career. That broke the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as James now holds the record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch the exact moment LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made history and broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron, who needed 36 points to establish himself as the greatest scorer in league history, went on an impressive scoring rampage against the Oklahoma City Thunder in pursuit of putting his name in the record books.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s amazing 2-word reaction to LeBron James’ pending scoring record

For four seasons, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade (along with Chris Bosh) joined forces in South Beach to terrorize the league with their incredible scoring prowess and eye-popping athletic capabilities. Their four-year partnership was a fruitful one, resulting in four straight NBA Finals appearances, two of which ended in the ultimate triumph – a championship. Thus, even as James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, Wade definitely has his brother’s back for life.
TMZ.com

LeBron James' H.S. Coach 'So Proud' After Breaking Scoring Record

LeBron James' childhood basketball coach says he's "honored" to be a part of the superstar's journey to becoming the top scorer in NBA history ... telling TMZ Sports he couldn't be happier for the King. Dru Joyce -- who first noticed LeBron's potential at just 10 years old -- played...

