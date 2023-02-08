Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Why LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, and why Michael Jordan did not
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two greatest players in NBA history, but when compared strictly as scorers, Jordan is almost inarguably the superior talent. Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game across 15 NBA seasons compared to "only" 27.2 for James in his 20. At his peak, Jordan averaged over 37 points per game. James has a career-high of 31.4. James is the better passer and rebounder of the two. Defensively, it's a toss up. But if you need a bucket, you'd take Jordan without thinking twice.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
James Harden reacts to LeBron James breaking the NBA's scoring record
History was made on Tuesday night as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke a record that nobody thought would ever be broken: the all-time scoring record. James recorded 36 points by the end of the third quarter in Los Angeles’ matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder which gave him 38,3888 points for his career. That broke the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as James now holds the record.
Watch the exact moment LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made history and broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron, who needed 36 points to establish himself as the greatest scorer in league history, went on an impressive scoring rampage against the Oklahoma City Thunder in pursuit of putting his name in the record books.
Tri-City Herald
Social Media Jokes Jeanie Buss-Dwyane Wade Interaction at LeBron James Record-Breaking Game Led To Mike Conley Trade To Lakers
LeBron James made NBA history Tuesday night by becoming the No. 1 scorer in NBA history. Several videos of James’ shot and celebration were trending online. But there was one video away from the action that garnered attention as well. Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss was seen giving...
JJ Redick Educates Stephen A. Smith About LeBron James' Longevity
JJ Redick calmly educates NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith about LeBron James' insane longevity.
Watch: Bronny James shows LeBron video he took of record-breaking shot
LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record earlier this week in a Lakers home loss to the Thunder. Here’s the shot that crowned LeBron as the new scoring king of the NBA. After the game in the locker room, his son Bronny showed him the video he...
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Akron declares LeBron James Day to mark the hometown hero's NBA feat
It was a holiday of sorts in Akron on Wednesday. Mayor Dan Horrigan declared Feb. 8 LeBron James Day in the city. James broke the all-time NBA scoring record Tuesday...
Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s amazing 2-word reaction to LeBron James’ pending scoring record
For four seasons, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade (along with Chris Bosh) joined forces in South Beach to terrorize the league with their incredible scoring prowess and eye-popping athletic capabilities. Their four-year partnership was a fruitful one, resulting in four straight NBA Finals appearances, two of which ended in the ultimate triumph – a championship. Thus, even as James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, Wade definitely has his brother’s back for life.
KIII TV3
38,388 points: Incredible 45-second video breaks down how LeBron James broke the NBA scoring record
CLEVELAND — LeBron James has officially made NBA history by breaking the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most total points scored. It happened Tuesday night when James netted his 38,388th point as the Los Angeles Lakers battled the Oklahoma City Thunder. Getting to this special moment in his...
Yardbarker
Video: LeBron James Makes Emotional Speech During NBA Scoring King Ceremony
LeBron James is finally sitting atop the NBA's scoring charts as the unquestioned leader in points over the 76 years history of the league. Knowing how LeBron has been playing in recent years, he is going to add more points to his tally and might even make it out of reach for future generations.
'As special as it gets': LeBron James solidifies legendary status by becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer
It was a night of wild expectations and LeBron James, once again, delivered.
TMZ.com
LeBron James' H.S. Coach 'So Proud' After Breaking Scoring Record
LeBron James' childhood basketball coach says he's "honored" to be a part of the superstar's journey to becoming the top scorer in NBA history ... telling TMZ Sports he couldn't be happier for the King. Dru Joyce -- who first noticed LeBron's potential at just 10 years old -- played...
