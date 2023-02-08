Polk County receives $720,000 federal grant for road safety projects

Polk County will receive a $720,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Safe Streets and Roads for All program. The competitive grant program, established in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Biden signed in November, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local and Tribal initiatives to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways, the county said in a news release.

Polk County ranked as the ninth most dangerous metro area in the U.S. to be a pedestrian in 2021, according to a report published by Smart Growth of America, Dangerous by Design. The Polk Transportation Planning Organization has adopted a target of zero fatalities and serious injuries, the release said. The Polk TPO worked with Polk County and other Polk municipalities to develop the grant application.

The county-wide action plan will focus on equity, identifying low-cost and high-impact strategies to improve safety, mapping high-risk areas and identifying the most dangerous corridors and intersections in the county to develop design and project estimates, the release said.